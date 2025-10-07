Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star

Dundee failed to match Aberdeen’s “intensity and aggression” admits Clark Robertson after a bruising afternoon against his old club.

The Dark Blues were thumped 4-0 at Pittodrie as the Dons won their first Premiership match of the season and scored their first goals of the campaign, too.

It was 3-0 after just 33 minutes and some away fans were already heading for the exits.

Robertson doesn’t blame them.

“A lot of the fans left early and rightly so,” the central defender admitted.

“We are frustrated as well, it was a poor performance so we have to take the reaction.

“We have to be more streetwise.

“That’s the biggest thing.

“I know Aberdeen hadn’t been on a good run but they still have good players, so you have to match their intensity and aggression.

“You have to win your duels but we didn’t match them.

“We didn’t turn up. There was a gameplan but we made silly errors at silly times of the game.

“We knew Aberdeen would press us from the start but we didn’t deal with it well enough.

“We gave them chances and were too passive in the game.

“They played through us too easily and we didn’t deal with it well enough.

“We changed it in the second half but we were still too passive, we didn’t get to grips with the game enough.

“It was everything really, tackling, passing, we didn’t do well enough in duels.”

Responsibility

Now they have a fortnight to dwell on their failures before facing the daunting task of champions Celtic.

And Robertson admits there is now added responsibility on the shoulders of the team’s experienced campaigners.

“It’s up to the senior ones in the group, myself, Paul Digby and Simon Murray to drive everyone on,” he added.

“We have to set the standards in training and lead the young boys.

“It is a young group but we can’t keep saying it, we’ve got to learn quickly.

“We have two weeks to dwell on it, which isn’t good, but we have to dust ourselves down and get a good week of training under our belt before we play Celtic.

“It’s still early in the season but you don’t want to be down there.

“We want to pick up points as quickly as possible so we have to work hard over these next two weeks.

“We have to show more intensity and aggression against Celtic.

“We’ll have to be up for that or it will be a long day.”