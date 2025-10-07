Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star

The Dark Blues have big questions to answer after a humiliating defeat at Pittodrie.

Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee failed to match Aberdeen’s “intensity and aggression” admits Clark Robertson after a bruising afternoon against his old club.

The Dark Blues were thumped 4-0 at Pittodrie as the Dons won their first Premiership match of the season and scored their first goals of the campaign, too.

It was 3-0 after just 33 minutes and some away fans were already heading for the exits.

Robertson doesn’t blame them.

“A lot of the fans left early and rightly so,” the central defender admitted.

“We are frustrated as well, it was a poor performance so we have to take the reaction.

“We have to be more streetwise.

“That’s the biggest thing.

Jesper Karlsson opens the scoring and grabs Aberdeen’s first goal of the season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I know Aberdeen hadn’t been on a good run but they still have good players, so you have to match their intensity and aggression.

“You have to win your duels but we didn’t match them.

“We didn’t turn up. There was a gameplan but we made silly errors at silly times of the game.

“We knew Aberdeen would press us from the start but we didn’t deal with it well enough.

“We gave them chances and were too passive in the game.

“They played through us too easily and we didn’t deal with it well enough.

“We changed it in the second half but we were still too passive, we didn’t get to grips with the game enough.

“It was everything really, tackling, passing, we didn’t do well enough in duels.”

Responsibility

Now they have a fortnight to dwell on their failures before facing the daunting task of champions Celtic.

And Robertson admits there is now added responsibility on the shoulders of the team’s experienced campaigners.

“It’s up to the senior ones in the group, myself, Paul Digby and Simon Murray to drive everyone on,” he added.

Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT

“We have to set the standards in training and lead the young boys.

“It is a young group but we can’t keep saying it, we’ve got to learn quickly.

“We have two weeks to dwell on it, which isn’t good, but we have to dust ourselves down and get a good week of training under our belt before we play Celtic.

“It’s still early in the season but you don’t want to be down there.

“We want to pick up points as quickly as possible so we have to work hard over these next two weeks.

“We have to show more intensity and aggression against Celtic.

“We’ll have to be up for that or it will be a long day.”

More from Dundee FC

Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
8
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
8
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
15
Cameron Congreve on the ball
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue
Ashley Hay
Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?
Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray's return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen
2
Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare
Steve Lovell scores for Dundee at Aberdeen
How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after 'freakish' shower injury
2
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Steven Pressley reveals why Trevor Carson was allowed to leave Dundee

Conversation