Unseen photos of Jimmy Johnstone making his Dundee debut against Rangers

Photos of Jimmy “Jinky” Johnstone’s Dundee debut against Rangers have been published for the first time.

They were taken by photographer Dave Martin during the game at Dens Park and were recently developed from negatives that had been gathering dust.

He also photographed him training at Dens alongside manager Tommy Gemmell.

Johnstone arrived in Dundee in July 1977

After founding Fotopress in 1968, Dave documented the highs and lows of city life and photographed hundreds of football matches at Dens and Tannadice.

“Jimmy was a genius with amazing close control,” said Dave.

“I feel lucky to have seen him play for Celtic and Dundee in the 1960s and 1970s.

“He could dribble past defenders as if they weren’t even there.

“When he signed for Dundee, there was great excitement across the city.

“He was a real character and one of football’s greatest entertainers – someone you couldn’t help but want to watch, regardless of what team you supported.

“I photographed him at Dens when he first arrived and his debut against Rangers.

“I was glued to his every move that evening.

“It’s just unfortunate that his time in Dundee was so short-lived.”

The winger, whose dazzling dribbles earned him the nickname Jinky, quickly established himself in a Celtic side which won nine consecutive Scottish League titles between 1965 and 1974 under the managership of Jock Stein.

But his finest hour came in the Portuguese capital in 1967, when a Celtic side made up entirely of home-grown players came from a goal behind to beat Inter Milan in the European Cup Final.

He scored more than 100 goals for Celtic and won 23 caps for Scotland.

Johnstone’s ball skills were matched only by a fiery temper which led to several run-ins with his manager, but Stein rated him “better than Stanley Matthews”.

After 14 trophy-laden years at Celtic Park, he joined San Jose Earthquakes in 1975 before returning to the UK to join Sheffield United.

He was released from Bramall Lane in 1977.

Johnstone lost 6lb before Dundee debut

Johnstone’s former Celtic team-mate Tommy Gemmell was Dundee manager and convinced him to sign for the Dark Blues who were in the First Division.

“I’m probably more ambitious now than I’ve ever been, and when the new season gets under way I’ll be as fit as I was back in 1967 with the Lisbon Lions,” he said.

“I know many people are wondering if Dundee have made a wise move.

“But they want back in the Premier League – and I’ve set my heart on being with them when that happens.”

Gemmell owned the Commercial Hotel in Errol.

Johnstone stayed there while looking for a house in Dundee.

“If things go well – and I see no reason why they shouldn’t – I’d eventually like to go into business the way Tam has,” he said.

“This is a permanent move for me – that’s how serious I am about playing for Dundee.”

He was noticeably thicker round the midriff aged 32 but trained hard and lost 6lb.

There were 7,904 fans at Dens Park friendly

Johnstone donned the iconic Dundee away kit featuring the classic tramlines design when he made his debut in the friendly against Rangers in August 1977.

He had his hair shaved before the game, earning him the nickname Kojak.

He wore his trademark number 7 shirt.

Eric Sinclair and Billy Pirie were leading the line for Dundee.

The Rangers team was a mix of first team players and reserve players, including Stewart Kennedy, Alex Miller, Bobby McKean and Colin Stein.

Bob Valentine from Dundee was the referee.

Johnstone’s name alone was still magic and the game attracted 7,904 fans.

Rangers midfielder Ian McDougall signed for Dundee the previous day for £15,000 and made his debut alongside Johnstone.

Rangers took the lead on eight minutes when Billy Mackay made a run down the right wing and swung the ball over low for midfielder Martin Henderson.

His effort was saved by Ally Donaldson but he tucked away the rebound.

Johnstone set up a chance for Billy Pirie in the 15th minute.

However, the striker found goalkeeper Stewart Kennedy too quick for him.

Johnstone was giving Iain Munro a difficult time on the right.

There was an air of expectancy every time Johnstone got the ball.

He showed he had lost none of his ball control and ability to make jinking runs.

At times though his team-mates weren’t on the same wavelength.

Dundee almost pulled level in the 50th minute.

John Martin struck the ball just past the post from a Johnstone corner.

Johnstone suffered a hamstring injury and had to come off early in the second-half.

He was replaced by 16-year-old Ian Redford.

The friendly game ended 1-1 at Dens in 1977

George McGeachie came on for Bobby Ford on the hour mark.

He gave Dundee the equaliser on 78 minutes with a 25-yard strike past Kennedy.

Both sides had chances to win the game before the final whistle sounded.

Gemmell was delighted with Jinky’s debut and the Dundee performance.

“If we get into the penalty box in the First Division this season as often as we got into it tonight I’ll be delighted,” he said.

“I thought the boys did well and they will get better.”

Things didn’t quite go to plan.

Johnstone recovered from the injury in time for the start of the season.

He played in the first league fixture at home to Airdrie where Dundee won 3-0.

Johnstone pulled the strings alongside Gordon Strachan.

He was at the heart of everything that was good about Dundee’s play.

He was substituted a week later during a 2-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle, and was himself a sub in the third league game against Stirling Albion.

Apart from that, Johnstone was in the reserves or injured, never reproducing the form that made him one of Scotland’s greatest players during his Celtic heyday.

Johnstone left Dundee in September 1977.

Jinky was never forgotten by Dundee fans

He finished his career with brief spells at Shelbourne and Elgin City.

Johnstone played his last ever game against Deveronvale before a crowd of 545.

It was a sad end to an illustrious career.

He died aged 61 in March 2006 after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Dundee fans never forgot his brief spell at Dens.

The Dark Blues faithful erupted in applause during a minute’s applause in his memory before a home game against St Johnstone.