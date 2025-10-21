Unseen photos of Jimmy Johnstone making his Dundee debut against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Unseen photos of Jimmy Johnstone making his Dundee debut against Rangers

Jinky donned the iconic Dundee away kit featuring the classic Admiral tramlines design when he made his bow in the friendly against Rangers in August 1977.
Graeme Strachan
Jimmy Johnstone comes out of the tunnel against Rangers.
Jimmy Johnstone runs out of the tunnel in August 1977. Image: Dave Martin.

Photos of Jimmy “Jinky” Johnstone’s Dundee debut against Rangers have been published for the first time.

They were taken by photographer Dave Martin during the game at Dens Park and were recently developed from negatives that had been gathering dust.

He also photographed him training at Dens alongside manager Tommy Gemmell.

Johnstone arrived in Dundee in July 1977

After founding Fotopress in 1968, Dave documented the highs and lows of city life and photographed hundreds of football matches at Dens and Tannadice.

Jimmy Johnstone and Tommy Gemmell holding a football at Dens Park.
Johnstone with Tommy Gemmell at Dens Park. Image: Dave Martin.

“Jimmy was a genius with amazing close control,” said Dave.

“I feel lucky to have seen him play for Celtic and Dundee in the 1960s and 1970s.

“He could dribble past defenders as if they weren’t even there.

“When he signed for Dundee, there was great excitement across the city.

“He was a real character and one of football’s greatest entertainers – someone you couldn’t help but want to watch, regardless of what team you supported.

“I photographed him at Dens when he first arrived and his debut against Rangers.

“I was glued to his every move that evening.

“It’s just unfortunate that his time in Dundee was so short-lived.”

Jimmy Johnstone doing keepie-uppie at Dens.
Johnstone showing off his ball skills at Dens. Image: Dave Martin.

The winger, whose dazzling dribbles earned him the nickname Jinky, quickly established himself in a Celtic side which won nine consecutive Scottish League titles between 1965 and 1974 under the managership of Jock Stein.

But his finest hour came in the Portuguese capital in 1967, when a Celtic side made up entirely of home-grown players came from a goal behind to beat Inter Milan in the European Cup Final.

He scored more than 100 goals for Celtic and won 23 caps for Scotland.

Gemmell watches Johnstone going through his routine at Dundee's stadium.
Gemmell watches Johnstone going through his routine. Image: Dave Martin.

Johnstone’s ball skills were matched only by a fiery temper which led to several run-ins with his manager, but Stein rated him “better than Stanley Matthews”.

After 14 trophy-laden years at Celtic Park, he joined San Jose Earthquakes in 1975 before returning to the UK to join Sheffield United.

He was released from Bramall Lane in 1977.

Johnstone lost 6lb before Dundee debut

Johnstone’s former Celtic team-mate Tommy Gemmell was Dundee manager and convinced him to sign for the Dark Blues who were in the First Division.

“I’m probably more ambitious now than I’ve ever been, and when the new season gets under way I’ll be as fit as I was back in 1967 with the Lisbon Lions,” he said.

“I know many people are wondering if Dundee have made a wise move.

“But they want back in the Premier League – and I’ve set my heart on being with them when that happens.”

Gemmell owned the Commercial Hotel in Errol.

Johnstone stayed there while looking for a house in Dundee.

Jimmy Johnstone at Dens in 1977.
Johnstone warming up against Rangers in 1977. Image: Dave Martin.

“If things go well – and I see no reason why they shouldn’t – I’d eventually like to go into business the way Tam has,” he said.

“This is a permanent move for me – that’s how serious I am about playing for Dundee.”

He was noticeably thicker round the midriff aged 32 but trained hard and lost 6lb.

There were 7,904 fans at Dens Park friendly

Johnstone donned the iconic Dundee away kit featuring the classic tramlines design when he made his debut in the friendly against Rangers in August 1977.

He had his hair shaved before the game, earning him the nickname Kojak.

He wore his trademark number 7 shirt.

Eric Sinclair and Billy Pirie were leading the line for Dundee.

Jimmy Johnstone made his Dundee debut aged 32.
Johnstone made his Dundee debut aged 32. Image: Dave Martin.

The Rangers team was a mix of first team players and reserve players, including Stewart Kennedy, Alex Miller, Bobby McKean and Colin Stein.

Bob Valentine from Dundee was the referee.

Johnstone’s name alone was still magic and the game attracted 7,904 fans.

Rangers midfielder Ian McDougall signed for Dundee the previous day for £15,000 and made his debut alongside Johnstone.

Johnstone delivers a cross during the game against Rangers.
Johnstone delivers a cross during the game against Rangers. Image: Dave Martin.

Rangers took the lead on eight minutes when Billy Mackay made a run down the right wing and swung the ball over low for midfielder Martin Henderson.

His effort was saved by Ally Donaldson but he tucked away the rebound.

Johnstone set up a chance for Billy Pirie in the 15th minute.

However, the striker found goalkeeper Stewart Kennedy too quick for him.

Stewart Kennedy collects a cross under close attention from Johnstone. Image: Dave Martin.

Johnstone was giving Iain Munro a difficult time on the right.

There was an air of expectancy every time Johnstone got the ball.

He showed he had lost none of his ball control and ability to make jinking runs.

At times though his team-mates weren’t on the same wavelength.

Jimmy Johnstone in his trademark number 7 shirt for Dundee.
Johnstone in his trademark number 7 shirt for Dundee. Image: Dave Martin.

Dundee almost pulled level in the 50th minute.

John Martin struck the ball just past the post from a Johnstone corner.

Johnstone suffered a hamstring injury and had to come off early in the second-half.

He was replaced by 16-year-old Ian Redford.

The friendly game ended 1-1 at Dens in 1977

George McGeachie came on for Bobby Ford on the hour mark.

He gave Dundee the equaliser on 78 minutes with a 25-yard strike past Kennedy.

Both sides had chances to win the game before the final whistle sounded.

Johnstone played well but came off after half-time. Image: Dave Martin.

Gemmell was delighted with Jinky’s debut and the Dundee performance.

“If we get into the penalty box in the First Division this season as often as we got into it tonight I’ll be delighted,” he said.

“I thought the boys did well and they will get better.”

Johnstone shows off his shooting boots against Rangers. Image: Dave Martin.

Things didn’t quite go to plan.

Johnstone recovered from the injury in time for the start of the season.

He played in the first league fixture at home to Airdrie where Dundee won 3-0.

Johnstone pulled the strings alongside Gordon Strachan.

He was at the heart of everything that was good about Dundee’s play.

He was substituted a week later during a 2-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle, and was himself a sub in the third league game against Stirling Albion.

Johnstone’s time at Dundee was over very quickly. Image: Dave Martin.

Apart from that, Johnstone was in the reserves or injured, never reproducing the form that made him one of Scotland’s greatest players during his Celtic heyday.

Johnstone left Dundee in September 1977.

Jinky was never forgotten by Dundee fans

He finished his career with brief spells at Shelbourne and Elgin City.

Johnstone played his last ever game against Deveronvale before a crowd of 545.

It was a sad end to an illustrious career.

He died aged 61 in March 2006 after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Dundee fans never forgot his brief spell at Dens.

The Dark Blues faithful erupted in applause during a minute’s applause in his memory before a home game against St Johnstone.

Conversation