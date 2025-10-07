Why Dundee FC ‘stabilisers’ are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem

Premiership experience is a big problem for Dundee this season.

The summer exodus has left a squad with 807 fewer Premiership appearances across the board and a whopping 1,608 games fewer in Scottish football if you compare last season’s team and this year’s.

Captain Joe Shaughnessy is gone, vice-captain Trevor Carson is gone.

Club stalwart Jordan McGhee has departed as did Scott Fraser and younger, but still experienced, players like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney left as well.

They do still have Simon Murray and Clark Robertson while experienced campaigners Paul Digby and Drey Wright have arrived.

Yan Dhanda, too, has over 100 Premiership appearances to his name.

‘Stabilisers’

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley sees these players as “stabilisers” in his squad and will lean on their experience as the Dark Blues aim to get over the weekend drubbing at Aberdeen.

Pressley said: “If I take my job at Coventry, for example, when I eventually lost my job, we were too young.

“We were too reliant on young players.

“We went too young too early, and it was a learning curve for me.

“You have to find that balance.

“I like the energy and the exuberance of young players, but equally I love the importance of the Clark Robertsons, the Simon Murrays, the Digbys, the Dhandas.

“They’re crucial, and I think it’s always finding that balance.

“We’re one of the youngest teams in the Premiership just now, but it’s finding that balance.

“Young players can come in, and a young team can perform well for a period of time, but generally you need those stabilisers.

“You need those players that are going to help them through the difficult times, and that’s why I think it’s really important that we have a core of really good professionals.”

Digby return

A big issue, though, has been ensuring these older heads are on the pitch.

Skipper Murray has missed three league games, Digby has been out for over a month with a calf complaint and Dhanda has sat out three matches due to suspension.

Wright has come in and out of the team while Robertson has been ever-present in the league so far.

Pressley, though, says the return of Digby is key for the Dee after he made a substitute appearance late on at Aberdeen. He’s also expected to feature in Wednesday’s testimonial at Montrose.

“Just having his influence in the dressing room is a big thing for us,” Pressley said.

“On the training ground, the encouragement and the drive that he’s got, and supporting some of our younger players, it’s priceless.

“That sort of influence is missed.

“That was one of the reasons we brought him here.

“I think you need them. I think every manager needs these stabilisers and these drivers of standards.

“I’ve got to say I’m fortunate in the respect that the senior players that we have.

“It’s not always the case you can talk about senior players.

“Our senior players are really good professionals, and I really mean that.

“So I’ve been lucky in that respect to inherit ones like them.”