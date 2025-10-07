Why Dundee FC ‘stabilisers’ are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee FC ‘stabilisers’ are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem

The Dark Blues lost a number of key men in the summer.

By George Cran
Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Premiership experience is a big problem for Dundee this season.

The summer exodus has left a squad with 807 fewer Premiership appearances across the board and a whopping 1,608 games fewer in Scottish football if you compare last season’s team and this year’s.

Captain Joe Shaughnessy is gone, vice-captain Trevor Carson is gone.

Club stalwart Jordan McGhee has departed as did Scott Fraser and younger, but still experienced, players like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Scott Tiffoney left as well.

They do still have Simon Murray and Clark Robertson while experienced campaigners Paul Digby and Drey Wright have arrived.

Yan Dhanda, too, has over 100 Premiership appearances to his name.

‘Stabilisers’

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley sees these players as “stabilisers” in his squad and will lean on their experience as the Dark Blues aim to get over the weekend drubbing at Aberdeen.

Drey Wright added much-needed experience to the Dundee squad in the summer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Pressley said: “If I take my job at Coventry, for example, when I eventually lost my job, we were too young.

“We were too reliant on young players.

“We went too young too early, and it was a learning curve for me.

“You have to find that balance.

“I like the energy and the exuberance of young players, but equally I love the importance of the Clark Robertsons, the Simon Murrays, the Digbys, the Dhandas.

“They’re crucial, and I think it’s always finding that balance.

“We’re one of the youngest teams in the Premiership just now, but it’s finding that balance.

Steven Pressley
Dundee head coach Steven Pressley. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“Young players can come in, and a young team can perform well for a period of time, but generally you need those stabilisers.

“You need those players that are going to help them through the difficult times, and that’s why I think it’s really important that we have a core of really good professionals.”

Digby return

A big issue, though, has been ensuring these older heads are on the pitch.

Skipper Murray has missed three league games, Digby has been out for over a month with a calf complaint and Dhanda has sat out three matches due to suspension.

Wright has come in and out of the team while Robertson has been ever-present in the league so far.

Pressley, though, says the return of Digby is key for the Dee after he made a substitute appearance late on at Aberdeen. He’s also expected to feature in Wednesday’s testimonial at Montrose.

Dundee’s Paul Digby – one of Pressley’s ‘stabilisers’ – returned against Aberdeen at the weekend. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“Just having his influence in the dressing room is a big thing for us,” Pressley said.

“On the training ground, the encouragement and the drive that he’s got, and supporting some of our younger players, it’s priceless.

“That sort of influence is missed.

“That was one of the reasons we brought him here.

“I think you need them. I think every manager needs these stabilisers and these drivers of standards.

“I’ve got to say I’m fortunate in the respect that the senior players that we have.

“It’s not always the case you can talk about senior players.

“Our senior players are really good professionals, and I really mean that.

“So I’ve been lucky in that respect to inherit ones like them.”

