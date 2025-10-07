How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to Dundee

The Tartan Army are being encouraged to bring foodbank donations when Scotland U/21s play at Dens Park on Thursday evening.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee will be in place ahead of the 5pm kick-off against Gibraltar collecting non-perishable goods, essential supplies and cash contributions.

Proceeds will go to the Dundee Community Food Network as part of Challenge Poverty Week 2025.

The charitable scheme, which works closely with Dundee FC and Dundee United, has already raised more than £50,000 in the previous three years to aid local communities.

Collections have also taken place at Dundee North End, Lochee United, Downfield and ice hockey club Dundee Stars.

However, the European U/21 Championships qualifier will represent the first time they have collaborated with the Scottish FA.

Incredible support

Lead organiser Marty Smith told The Courier: “Although we’ve considered whether we could host a collection at Hampden, this is the first time we’ve partnered with the SFA – we’re kind dipping our toe in the water and trying a U/21 game first!

“We’ll be stationed around Dens with collection buckets and have our usual food donation point outside the club shop.

“I think there will be fans coming from all over to Dundee to support players from their club, or maybe family members that are playing for the U/21s.

“We get incredible support throughout the (Fans Supporting Foodbank) network – teams at St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic – and hopefully that will help to spread the word.

“I am always blown away by the support we get on a weekly basis from the fans throughout the city and if anyone coming through to Dundee on Thursday can drop off a wee bag of items or has a couple of quid in the bucket, it all adds up.”

An online fundraiser has also been launched for the Dundee Community Food Network, which can be found here.

A £10 donation secures a place in a draw to win hospitality at either a United or Dundee fixture.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee is part of a UK-wide network – stemming from an anti-poverty project founded by football fans in Liverpool – with other chapters hosting collections at St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers and beyond.