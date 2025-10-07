How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to Dundee

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee will be accepting donations at the fixture against Gibraltar.

By Alan Temple
A previous collection outside Dens Park
Darren Thomson, AJ Smith and Brian Rattray (left to right) at a previous collection outside Dens Park. Image: Marty Smith.

The Tartan Army are being encouraged to bring foodbank donations when Scotland U/21s play at Dens Park on Thursday evening.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee will be in place ahead of the 5pm kick-off against Gibraltar collecting non-perishable goods, essential supplies and cash contributions.

Proceeds will go to the Dundee Community Food Network as part of Challenge Poverty Week 2025.

The charitable scheme, which works closely with Dundee FC and Dundee United, has already raised more than £50,000 in the previous three years to aid local communities.

Collections have also taken place at Dundee North End, Lochee United, Downfield and ice hockey club Dundee Stars.

However, the European U/21 Championships qualifier will represent the first time they have collaborated with the Scottish FA.

Incredible support

Lead organiser Marty Smith told The Courier: “Although we’ve considered whether we could host a collection at Hampden, this is the first time we’ve partnered with the SFA – we’re kind dipping our toe in the water and trying a U/21 game first!

Fans Supporting Foodbanks in action.
Fans Supporting Foodbanks in action. Image: Marty Smith

“We’ll be stationed around Dens with collection buckets and have our usual food donation point outside the club shop.

“I think there will be fans coming from all over to Dundee to support players from their club, or maybe family members that are playing for the U/21s.

“We get incredible support throughout the (Fans Supporting Foodbank) network – teams at St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic – and hopefully that will help to spread the word.

“I am always blown away by the support we get on a weekly basis from the fans throughout the city and if anyone coming through to Dundee on Thursday can drop off a wee bag of items or has a couple of quid in the bucket, it all adds up.”

An online fundraiser has also been launched for the Dundee Community Food Network, which can be found here.

A £10 donation secures a place in a draw to win hospitality at either a United or Dundee fixture.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee is part of a UK-wide network – stemming from an anti-poverty project founded by football fans in Liverpool – with other chapters hosting collections at St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Rangers and beyond.

More from Dundee FC

Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star
7
Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
9
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
8
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
15
Cameron Congreve on the ball
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue
Ashley Hay
Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?
Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray's return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen
2
Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare
Steve Lovell scores for Dundee at Aberdeen
How Dundee could change Aberdeen narrative by earning first Pittodrie win in 21 YEARS
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park.
Dundee frontman among three doubts for Aberdeen clash after 'freakish' shower injury
2

Conversation