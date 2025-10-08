EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr – Leaving Dundee is the hardest thing I’ve ever done

Leaving Dundee Football Club is the hardest thing Cammy Kerr has ever done.

The 30-year-old departed his boyhood club last summer following his testimonial year at Dens Park.

That 10-year celebration was one of his most cherished moments as a dark blue with club legends like Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara, Ivano Bonetti and many more returning to the club for one big night.

Now he wants to help give his old friend Graham Webster a night to remember after jumping at the chance to join the Montrose stalwart’s testimonial committee.

Webster played nine times for the Dundee first team, making his debut during the Deefiant season in 2010/11, before leaving his boyhood club in 2013.

Since then he has spent the past 12 years at Montrose and this evening will face Dundee at Links Park for his testimonial celebration.

Kerr said: “I was obviously honoured to be asked by Webby to be part of his testimonial committee.

“Having one myself, I know how much you lean on people.

“I’ve been the go-between between the committee and Dundee.

“Webby was a few years ahead of me at Dundee but he was always somebody that stood out to me as not only a good person but a top player.

“He was in my car school when we were young lads. I was on the YTS and Webby had made that jump to the first-team dressing-room.

“We’ve kept in touch and I’m close with Matty Allan at Montrose, too. They’ve been together there for a long time.

“Playing for the same club for 10 years is really hard to do. Especially in today’s football environment.

“Webby has turned up year in, year out for Montrose with goals and assists continually.

“He is a big Dundee fan and he deserves this night.”

This year has been horrific

Kerr, though, may not be able to make it along to Montrose to see his old pal in action against his old club.

The full-back has returned to training after enduring injury nightmare since leaving Dens Park.

And he is expected to play for Livingston in a bounce game down south on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from injury that has kept him out since last December.

“Genuinely, it’s been horrific,” Kerr said of the past 12 months.

“I’ve barely missed any football in my life and then this year, I just can’t catch a break.

“I came back after having an op at Queen’s Park. My first session for Livi was in Holland pre-season and I ruptured my adductor.

“I was feeling unbelievable at Queen’s, feeling really good.

“Probably playing the best football I’d played in a couple of years.

“Then October time I was getting this pubic pain. Injections died it down but then it came back and this time the pain was tenfold.

“I had an op on my groins but my rehab was so up and down. I had different physios telling me different things so that didn’t help.

“But now I’m in a good place. The physio at Livi plus Gerry Docherty (former Dundee physio, now at St Mirren) have been really good.

“That’s me now back full training and I’m feeling fit again.”

‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’

Injury saw Kerr miss Livingston’s visit to Dens Park last month.

He admits it was “horrible” to be sat in the stands thanks to his injury.

Being an opposition player, too, didn’t sit right.

“Leaving Dundee is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Kerr admitted.

“To this day I still believe that I could be doing a job in that team.

“Now, other people’s opinions have dictated that I’m no longer there.

“There’s nothing that I could have done.

“Everyone knows I would have spent the rest of my career at Dundee.

“I would have tried to go for every record going.

“That’s not to be. And for me to have to accept that is so difficult.

“People say you’ve got to move on and that. It’s really difficult.

“But I am really thankful for this opportunity Davie Martindale has given me and I will give it my all.

“It is a clean slate and a chance to prove to people who maybe didn’t think I was good enough at that time at Dundee that I can play at that level again and succeed.

“That’s my aims.

“And, even though I’ve not played yet, I need to give massive credit to Davie Martindale for giving me this opportunity.

“I have to go and show him why I should play now.

“I’ll do everything I can to do that.

“I’m honestly loving being there in that environment.

“It’s quite refreshing being in a place different and it’s a really good club.

“I’m hopefully at that stage now where I’m really close to making a breakthrough.”

Tickets are still available for Graham Webster’s testimonial match at Montrose’s Links Park this evening.

Kick off is 7.45pm and Dundee are expected to field a strong team.