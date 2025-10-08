EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr – Leaving Dundee is the hardest thing I’ve ever done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr – Leaving Dundee is the hardest thing I’ve ever done

The former Dee opens up on his injury hell and helping pal Graham Webster with his Montrose testimonial.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Former Dundee defender Cammy Kerr is now at Livingston. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Leaving Dundee Football Club is the hardest thing Cammy Kerr has ever done.

The 30-year-old departed his boyhood club last summer following his testimonial year at Dens Park.

That 10-year celebration was one of his most cherished moments as a dark blue with club legends like Fabian Caballero, Juan Sara, Ivano Bonetti and many more returning to the club for one big night.

Now he wants to help give his old friend Graham Webster a night to remember after jumping at the chance to join the Montrose stalwart’s testimonial committee.

Webster played nine times for the Dundee first team, making his debut during the Deefiant season in 2010/11, before leaving his boyhood club in 2013.

Since then he has spent the past 12 years at Montrose and this evening will face Dundee at Links Park for his testimonial celebration.

Kerr said: “I was obviously honoured to be asked by Webby to be part of his testimonial committee.

Graham Webster
Graham Webster in action for Montrose. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Having one myself, I know how much you lean on people.

“I’ve been the go-between between the committee and Dundee.

“Webby was a few years ahead of me at Dundee but he was always somebody that stood out to me as not only a good person but a top player.

“He was in my car school when we were young lads. I was on the YTS and Webby had made that jump to the first-team dressing-room.

“We’ve kept in touch and I’m close with Matty Allan at Montrose, too. They’ve been together there for a long time.

“Playing for the same club for 10 years is really hard to do. Especially in today’s football environment.

“Webby has turned up year in, year out for Montrose with goals and assists continually.

“He is a big Dundee fan and he deserves this night.”

This year has been horrific

Kerr, though, may not be able to make it along to Montrose to see his old pal in action against his old club.

The full-back has returned to training after enduring injury nightmare since leaving Dens Park.

And he is expected to play for Livingston in a bounce game down south on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from injury that has kept him out since last December.

Cammy Kerr received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial clash with Celtic in 2023. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Genuinely, it’s been horrific,” Kerr said of the past 12 months.

“I’ve barely missed any football in my life and then this year, I just can’t catch a break.

“I came back after having an op at Queen’s Park. My first session for Livi was in Holland pre-season and I ruptured my adductor.

“I was feeling unbelievable at Queen’s, feeling really good.

“Probably playing the best football I’d played in a couple of years.

“Then October time I was getting this pubic pain. Injections died it down but then it came back and this time the pain was tenfold.

Cammy Kerr celebrates against Partick Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Kerr joined Queen’s Park after leaving Dundee. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“I had an op on my groins but my rehab was so up and down. I had different physios telling me different things so that didn’t help.

“But now I’m in a good place. The physio at Livi plus Gerry Docherty (former Dundee physio, now at St Mirren) have been really good.

“That’s me now back full training and I’m feeling fit again.”

‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’

Injury saw Kerr miss Livingston’s visit to Dens Park last month.

He admits it was “horrible” to be sat in the stands thanks to his injury.

Being an opposition player, too, didn’t sit right.

“Leaving Dundee is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Kerr admitted.

Cammy Kerr speaks to fans at his testimonial. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“To this day I still believe that I could be doing a job in that team.

“Now, other people’s opinions have dictated that I’m no longer there.

“There’s nothing that I could have done.

“Everyone knows I would have spent the rest of my career at Dundee.

“I would have tried to go for every record going.

“That’s not to be. And for me to have to accept that is so difficult.

“People say you’ve got to move on and that. It’s really difficult.

“But I am really thankful for this opportunity Davie Martindale has given me and I will give it my all.

Cammy Kerr
Cammy Kerr is still waiting to make his Livingston debut under Davie Martindale. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It is a clean slate and a chance to prove to people who maybe didn’t think I was good enough at that time at Dundee that I can play at that level again and succeed.

“That’s my aims.

“And, even though I’ve not played yet, I need to give massive credit to Davie Martindale for giving me this opportunity.

“I have to go and show him why I should play now.

“I’ll do everything I can to do that.

“I’m honestly loving being there in that environment.

“It’s quite refreshing being in a place different and it’s a really good club.

“I’m hopefully at that stage now where I’m really close to making a breakthrough.”

Tickets are still available for Graham Webster’s testimonial match at Montrose’s Links Park this evening.

Kick off is 7.45pm and Dundee are expected to field a strong team.

More from Dundee FC

Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Why Dundee FC 'stabilisers' are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem
2
A previous collection outside Dens Park
How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to…
Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star
8
Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
11
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
8
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
15
Cameron Congreve on the ball
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue
Ashley Hay
Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?
Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray's return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen
2
Dundee head to Aberdeen on Sunday - neither side has been strong in front of goal this term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
The warning Dundee must heed at Aberdeen as unwanted records laid bare

Conversation