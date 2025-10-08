Cesar Garza’s Dundee absence extends as Mexico smash hosts in U/20 World Cup

Dundee will be without Cesar Garza for at least another week after Mexico smashed hosts Chile in the U/20 World Cup.

The on-loan Monterrey youngster is the only SPFL representative at the youth extravaganza.

And he could be absent for the Dark Blues clash with Celtic next weekend.

The young Mexicans are now one match away from ensuring they will stay at the tournament in Chile until the final fixtures.

They have booked their place in the quarter-final after thrashing Chile 4-1 in Valparaíso on the Pacific coast.

Garza was an unused sub for the clash at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander as goals from Tahiel Jimenez, Rayados team-mate Iker Fimbres and a double from Hugo Camberos sent Mexico into the last eight.

There they will face the winner of Argentina and Nigeria, who play later on Wednesday.

The quarter-final will take place on Saturday, October 11, in Santiago.

Should they win that one, a semi-final place will mean Mexico remain at the tournament until at least October 18 for the third/fourth place play-off. The final is 24 hours later.

That would see Garza missing for Dundee’s next Premiership clash against Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday, October 19.