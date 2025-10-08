Cesar Garza’s Dundee absence extends as Mexico smash hosts in U/20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Cesar Garza’s Dundee absence extends as Mexico smash hosts in U/20 World Cup

The midfielder could now miss the Dark Blues' next league match.

By George Cran
Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza in action for Mexico at the U/20 World Cup in Chile. Image: ADRIANA THOMASA/EPA/Shutterstock

Dundee will be without Cesar Garza for at least another week after Mexico smashed hosts Chile in the U/20 World Cup.

The on-loan Monterrey youngster is the only SPFL representative at the youth extravaganza.

And he could be absent for the Dark Blues clash with Celtic next weekend.

The young Mexicans are now one match away from ensuring they will stay at the tournament in Chile until the final fixtures.

They have booked their place in the quarter-final after thrashing Chile 4-1 in Valparaíso on the Pacific coast.

Cesar Garza has missed Dundee’s last four matches. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock

Garza was an unused sub for the clash at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander as goals from Tahiel Jimenez, Rayados team-mate Iker Fimbres and a double from Hugo Camberos sent Mexico into the last eight.

There they will face the winner of Argentina and Nigeria, who play later on Wednesday.

The quarter-final will take place on Saturday, October 11, in Santiago.

Should they win that one, a semi-final place will mean Mexico remain at the tournament until at least October 18 for the third/fourth place play-off. The final is 24 hours later.

That would see Garza missing for Dundee’s next Premiership clash against Celtic at Dens Park on Sunday, October 19.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr admits leaving Dundee is 'hardest thing I've ever done'
3
Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Why Dundee FC 'stabilisers' are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem
3
A previous collection outside Dens Park
How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to…
Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star
8
Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
11
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
8
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
15
Cameron Congreve on the ball
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue
Ashley Hay
Why is Dundee striker Ash Hay angry?
Simon Murray is a hugely important figure at Dens Park. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Simon Murray's return could be key to Dundee win at Aberdeen
2

Conversation