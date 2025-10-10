How bad is Dundee’s start to the Premiership season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

How bad is Dundee’s start to the Premiership season?

The Dark Blues are at the wrong end of the table after eight games.

Dundee players trudge off after defeat at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee players trudge off after defeat at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
By George Cran

Ponderous and uninspiring – Dundee’s start to the season has been a hard watch.

The Dark Blues currently sit 11th in the early Premiership table, saved from bottom spot only by a ludicrous run of form by Aberdeen.

Form that Dundee appear to have helped sort out after a 4-0 thrashing at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The manner of that defeat and the dreadful display from the Dee has seen any optimism that was left among fans melt away.

Supporters can see the problems in this side with their own eyes.

But how does this start to a season compare to previous Dundee teams and how does this side compare to its rivals?

Season start

Steven Pressley watches on as his Dundee side struggle at Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Under Steven Pressley, Dundee have earned six points from their first eight games.

One win against Livingston has been added to by draws against Rangers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

Since promotion back to the top flight in 2014, anything less than six points from the first eight games have heralded relegation seasons.

Dundee’s yo-yo years saw seasons 2018/19 and 2021/22 start off with just three points from eight games. Both ended with bottom-place finishes.

They have stayed up after starting the season with six points from eight games before – that came in 2016/17.

Former Dundee boss Paul Hartley.

Paul Hartley’s final season in charge saw a similar start of one win and three draws. The second win of that campaign didn’t come until the 12th fixture. But they stayed up in the end.

To compare the most recent two seasons under Tony Docherty’s reign, Dundee began both campaigns with eight points from eight games.

How does this Dundee side compare to rivals so far?

Anyone who has seen Dundee this season will know they have struggled to create much in attack.

And the numbers bear that out.

Up until the Aberdeen game, their defence had looked fairly solid – certainly compared to last season.

However, the defensive numbers do not make great reading for the Dee either.

Simon Murray was sick on Saturday
Simon Murray hasn’t had much service this season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Bear in mind that Dundee have played one game more than everyone but Livingston this season.

That fact makes these numbers even worse.

On the surface, six goals from eight games isn’t terrible. Dundee are ninth in the table on that metric – the same as Rangers and more than St Mirren and Aberdeen.

But scratch below that and there are some worrying statistics.

Dundee are bottom of the league for shots on goal, shots on target, xG, big chances created and touches in the opposition box.

They are actually outperforming their xG (a measure of the quality of chances created) slightly. It stands at 5.3.

Most shots taken in the Premiership this season. Image: SPFL

But in terms of touches in the opposition box they are already 37 behind the second-worst team on that metric.

The Dark Blues are 11th in the table for average possession, 11th in winning corners and 11th in fouls committed.

In terms of fouls conceded per match, the Dee are bottom of that particular metric but do sit higher in tackles made per match (7th with 15.5).

Defensively, Dundee have conceded the second-most goals in the division behind Livingston. Every other team below that duo has played one game fewer.

Jon McCracken
Dundee’s Jon McCracken has been a busy man this season. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

They are also second only to Livi in terms of xG conceded and Jon McCracken has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the division.

These numbers evidently do not paint a rosey picture. Underlying numbers show the Dee have the worst attack in the division and one of the worst defences.

The warning has come throughout the beginning to the season from Pressley that this would be a difficult start to his first season.

The numbers have borne that out.

The big question now is whether Dundee can improve at both ends of the park.

If they don’t, then they are in a whole heap of trouble.

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly opened the scoring for Dundee in Graham Webster's Montrose testimonial. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Montrose testimonial star warns 'Harry Sharp, I'm coming for you!' after Dundee goalie spoils…
Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza's Dundee absence extends as Mexico smash hosts in U/20 World Cup
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr admits leaving Dundee is 'hardest thing I've ever done'
5
Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Why Dundee FC 'stabilisers' are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem
3
A previous collection outside Dens Park
How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to…
Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star
8
Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
11
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
8
Steven Pressley
Dundee's 4-0 drubbing at Aberdeen is 'on my head' admits Steven Pressley
15
Cameron Congreve on the ball
Dundee loan star determined to get on the goal trail in dark blue

Conversation