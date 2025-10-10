How bad is Dundee’s start to the Premiership season?

Ponderous and uninspiring – Dundee’s start to the season has been a hard watch.

The Dark Blues currently sit 11th in the early Premiership table, saved from bottom spot only by a ludicrous run of form by Aberdeen.

Form that Dundee appear to have helped sort out after a 4-0 thrashing at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The manner of that defeat and the dreadful display from the Dee has seen any optimism that was left among fans melt away.

Supporters can see the problems in this side with their own eyes.

But how does this start to a season compare to previous Dundee teams and how does this side compare to its rivals?

Season start

Under Steven Pressley, Dundee have earned six points from their first eight games.

One win against Livingston has been added to by draws against Rangers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

Since promotion back to the top flight in 2014, anything less than six points from the first eight games have heralded relegation seasons.

Dundee’s yo-yo years saw seasons 2018/19 and 2021/22 start off with just three points from eight games. Both ended with bottom-place finishes.

They have stayed up after starting the season with six points from eight games before – that came in 2016/17.

Paul Hartley’s final season in charge saw a similar start of one win and three draws. The second win of that campaign didn’t come until the 12th fixture. But they stayed up in the end.

To compare the most recent two seasons under Tony Docherty’s reign, Dundee began both campaigns with eight points from eight games.

How does this Dundee side compare to rivals so far?

Anyone who has seen Dundee this season will know they have struggled to create much in attack.

And the numbers bear that out.

Up until the Aberdeen game, their defence had looked fairly solid – certainly compared to last season.

However, the defensive numbers do not make great reading for the Dee either.

Bear in mind that Dundee have played one game more than everyone but Livingston this season.

That fact makes these numbers even worse.

On the surface, six goals from eight games isn’t terrible. Dundee are ninth in the table on that metric – the same as Rangers and more than St Mirren and Aberdeen.

But scratch below that and there are some worrying statistics.

Dundee are bottom of the league for shots on goal, shots on target, xG, big chances created and touches in the opposition box.

They are actually outperforming their xG (a measure of the quality of chances created) slightly. It stands at 5.3.

But in terms of touches in the opposition box they are already 37 behind the second-worst team on that metric.

The Dark Blues are 11th in the table for average possession, 11th in winning corners and 11th in fouls committed.

In terms of fouls conceded per match, the Dee are bottom of that particular metric but do sit higher in tackles made per match (7th with 15.5).

Defensively, Dundee have conceded the second-most goals in the division behind Livingston. Every other team below that duo has played one game fewer.

They are also second only to Livi in terms of xG conceded and Jon McCracken has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the division.

These numbers evidently do not paint a rosey picture. Underlying numbers show the Dee have the worst attack in the division and one of the worst defences.

The warning has come throughout the beginning to the season from Pressley that this would be a difficult start to his first season.

The numbers have borne that out.

The big question now is whether Dundee can improve at both ends of the park.

If they don’t, then they are in a whole heap of trouble.