‘Harry Sharp, I’m coming for you!’ says Montrose testimonial star after Dundee goalie spoils big moment

Dundee ran out 2-0 winners as Montrose star Graham Webster celebrated his testimonial at Links Park.

After the weekend humbling at Pittodrie, Steven Pressley sent a team filled with first-teamers to face the Mighty Mo.

There was a chance for Paul Digby and Charlie Reilly to step up their recovery from injury while there was a rare opportunity for Plamen Galabov and Ethan Ingram to impress. The two were partnered at centre-back.

Teenagers Mikey Hunter, Charley Oosenbrugh and Tobi Davies-Browne also started with the latter pair in full-back positions and Hunter up front.

There were some absences, though. Simon Murray had picked up a knock at Aberdeen on Sunday while Billy Koumetio did the same in training last week.

Aaron Donnelly and Emile Acquah were slated to start but both called off with sickness.

Mo man of the Moment

The man of the moment Graham Webster, complete with captain’s armband, was given a guard of honour ahead of the contest.

Since leaving Dundee, Webster has played 413 times for the Gable Endies and helped them rise from the brink of relegation from the SPFL to become a force in League One.

Montrose, though, were on the back foot for much of the match.

Early chances for Hay and Galabov went begging before goalkeeper Ross Matthews then denied Reilly and Hay.

The opening goal came on 23 minutes as Hay stole possession off the Montrose backline before laying the ball back to Reilly.

The winger finished confidently from 20 yards to boost his comeback.

Former Dee Ross Clark chipped wide as the home side looked to fight back but the opening half was Dundee’s.

Crombie heads in

On the hour, the Dark Blues sent on eight subs with Ingram and Davies-Browne the only ones staying on.

Immediately the lead was doubled through Ethan Crombie. Yan Dhanda set him up with a neat backheel before the youngster followed up his own cross to loop a fine header over the goalkeeper.

Dhanda headed a good Fin Robertson cross wide on 76 minutes before Montrose were awarded a penalty with nine minutes to go.

It was Webster who stepped up of course but Dee goalie Harry Sharp, on for Kieran O’Hara at half-time, became the pantomime villain by pulling off a superb save to deny the testimonial man his big moment.

Imari Samuels and then Joe Westley missed good chances to extend the lead but the game would end at 2-0.

The match finished with a speech from Webster thanking both teams and the testimonial committee before light-heartedly taking aim at Harry Sharp for spoiling his big moment.

“Harry Sharp, I’m coming for you!” the parting comment on a fine night for the Montrose stalwart.

Teams

Montrose: Matthews, Williamson, Steeves, Waddell, Webster, Stevenson, May, Towler, Tidser, Machado, R Clark.

Subs: Freeman, Dillon, Sandilands, Lyons, Freeman, Craig, Bertie, Millar, Brown, McClements, Mochrie, Donaldson, Emslie, A Clark, Robb.

Dundee: O’Hara, Ingram, Digby, Hunter, Hay, Davies-Browne, Yogane, Reilly, Oosenbrugh, Galabov, Jones.

Subs: Sharp, Astley, F Robertson, Samuels, Westley, Dhanda, Mitchell, Hamilton, Crombie.