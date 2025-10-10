Dundee’s ‘fantastic’ Luke Graham gets big thumbs up after impressing on Scotland U/21 duty

Dundee’s “fantastic” Luke Graham can handle high-level football insists his Scotland coach.

Graham started in Scotland U/21s’ record victory against Gibraltar at Dens Park on Thursday.

The 21-year-old hit the bar with a looping header before being withdrawn at the break.

By then the score was already 7-0 and coach Scot Gemmill wanted to rest some of his players ahead of Tuesday’s key trip to Azerbaijan.

The young Scots would go on to win 12-0 with four goals from Man City kid Emilio Lawrence and a hat-trick for Hearts striker James Wilson.

‘Excellent’

Graham was the only Dundee player involved at Dens Park on Thursday evening and Gemmill has been impressed by his impact in his three U/21 caps to date.

“Luke is fantastic. He’s obviously playing at Premiership level now,” Gemmill told Courier Sport.

“He’s doing great. He was excellent in Czech Republic.

“A really top performance and that was a very high level game.

“For me, that was a real hurdle for him to show that he can play at that level.

“He’s been really positive.

“I think he’s developing all the time.

“I know Steven Pressley, his manager, is great at helping players.

“He’ll push him really as hard as he can. And I think he just needs to keep improving.

“Luke seems to have that kind of mentality.

“We’ve worked on unforced errors, even in training, and really challenging him not to turn the ball over.

“He needs to be secure, but he needs to be able to progress the ball at the same time.

“We could see against Gibraltar, he was stepping in and really being aggressive with the ball in these starting positions.

“He executed the gameplan really well.”

Scotland and Graham head to Baku on Tuesday aiming to catch up on group leaders Czechia and Portugal in the bid to qualify for the 2027 European Championships.