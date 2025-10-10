Dundee’s ‘fantastic’ Luke Graham gets big thumbs up after impressing on Scotland U/21 duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s ‘fantastic’ Luke Graham gets big thumbs up after impressing on Scotland U/21 duty

The 21-year-old played his part in the 12-0 hammering of Gibraltar at Dens Park on Thursday.

By George Cran
Luke Graham in Scotland U/21 action
Luke Graham lines up at Dens Park ahead of Scotland U/21s' 12-goal demolition of Gibraltar. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Dundee’s “fantastic” Luke Graham can handle high-level football insists his Scotland coach.

Graham started in Scotland U/21s’ record victory against Gibraltar at Dens Park on Thursday.

The 21-year-old hit the bar with a looping header before being withdrawn at the break.

By then the score was already 7-0 and coach Scot Gemmill wanted to rest some of his players ahead of Tuesday’s key trip to Azerbaijan.

Luke Graham sees a header hit the crossbar. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The young Scots would go on to win 12-0 with four goals from Man City kid Emilio Lawrence and a hat-trick for Hearts striker James Wilson.

‘Excellent’

Graham was the only Dundee player involved at Dens Park on Thursday evening and Gemmill has been impressed by his impact in his three U/21 caps to date.

“Luke is fantastic. He’s obviously playing at Premiership level now,” Gemmill told Courier Sport.

“He’s doing great. He was excellent in Czech Republic.

“A really top performance and that was a very high level game.

“For me, that was a real hurdle for him to show that he can play at that level.

“He’s been really positive.

“I think he’s developing all the time.

“I know Steven Pressley, his manager, is great at helping players.

Luke Graham celebrates with Hearts striker James Wilson. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“He’ll push him really as hard as he can. And I think he just needs to keep improving.

“Luke seems to have that kind of mentality.

“We’ve worked on unforced errors, even in training, and really challenging him not to turn the ball over.

“He needs to be secure, but he needs to be able to progress the ball at the same time.

“We could see against Gibraltar, he was stepping in and really being aggressive with the ball in these starting positions.

“He executed the gameplan really well.”

Scotland and Graham head to Baku on Tuesday aiming to catch up on group leaders Czechia and Portugal in the bid to qualify for the 2027 European Championships.

