EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly ready to go for Dundee as he opens up on ‘mental’ injury

Charlie Reilly is “ready to go” after stepping up his injury recovery with a fine strike against Montrose on Wednesday.

Dundee winger Reilly has endured a torrid time with injury throughout his Den Park career.

This season brought a clean slate with a new one-year contract and a new head coach to impress in Steven Pressley.

However, the injury curse struck once more in the very first friendly of pre-season.

Reilly won a penalty at Arbroath but fractured his collarbone in the process.

“I just thought, what the hell? What is that feeling? Why can I feel my collarbone moving up and down?” Reilly said.

“It wasn’t until after the game that I fully realised.

“I was thinking, what’s the chances of breaking my collarbone? It hardly ever happens in football. You never see it.

“It’s such a strange injury. But that’s football. It’s mental.

“It’s about the mental side of it. It’s tough to keep going.

“I’ve had so many injuries now I know how to deal with it.

“It’s not a nice feeling. I don’t wish it on anybody.

“Obviously, the operation went well and now I have to stay fit and try to get back as soon as possible.

“But I feel fit, feel strong, ready to go.

“Hopefully I can get myself back in the team.”

On target

Reilly returned to Premiership action to some effect against Livingston last month.

The winger was brought down for the winning penalty, “a stonewaller” in his own words despite protestations from Livi.

He also featured for 10 minutes last weekend at Aberdeen.

But an hour against Montrose on Wednesday in Graham Webster’s testimonial marked a big step forward in his recovery.

And he grabbed Dundee’s opening goal to cap a fine display.

“It’s always good to get a goal,” he added.

“That’s the most minutes I’ve had in a wee while and to score a goal is even better.

“You need to show that you’re ready. I feel like I put on a good performance at Montrose.

“I’m just biding my time. Whenever the gaffer calls upon me, I’ll be ready to go.

“If that’s next week or in the next couple of weeks, I’ll just bide my time and wait until the opportunity comes.”