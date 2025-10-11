EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly ready to go for Dundee as he opens up on ‘mental’ injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly ready to go for Dundee as he opens up on ‘mental’ injury

The winger has recovered from a broken collarbone.

Charlie Reilly
Dundee's Charlie Reilly is nearing full fitness after breaking his collarbone. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
By George Cran

Charlie Reilly is “ready to go” after stepping up his injury recovery with a fine strike against Montrose on Wednesday.

Dundee winger Reilly has endured a torrid time with injury throughout his Den Park career.

This season brought a clean slate with a new one-year contract and a new head coach to impress in Steven Pressley.

However, the injury curse struck once more in the very first friendly of pre-season.

Reilly won a penalty at Arbroath but fractured his collarbone in the process.

“I just thought, what the hell? What is that feeling? Why can I feel my collarbone moving up and down?” Reilly said.

Charlie Reilly gets treatment from Dundee physio Bruce Smith after being forced off against Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee’s Charlie Reilly suffered injury in pre-season after breaking his collarbone against Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“It wasn’t until after the game that I fully realised.

“I was thinking, what’s the chances of breaking my collarbone? It hardly ever happens in football. You never see it.

“It’s such a strange injury. But that’s football. It’s mental.

“It’s about the mental side of it. It’s tough to keep going.

“I’ve had so many injuries now I know how to deal with it.

“It’s not a nice feeling. I don’t wish it on anybody.

“Obviously, the operation went well and now I have to stay fit and try to get back as soon as possible.

“But I feel fit, feel strong, ready to go.

“Hopefully I can get myself back in the team.”

On target

Reilly returned to Premiership action to some effect against Livingston last month.

The winger was brought down for the winning penalty, “a stonewaller” in his own words despite protestations from Livi.

He also featured for 10 minutes last weekend at Aberdeen.

Charlie Reilly opened the scoring for Dundee in Graham Webster’s Montrose testimonial. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

But an hour against Montrose on Wednesday in Graham Webster’s testimonial marked a big step forward in his recovery.

And he grabbed Dundee’s opening goal to cap a fine display.

“It’s always good to get a goal,” he added.

“That’s the most minutes I’ve had in a wee while and to score a goal is even better.

“You need to show that you’re ready. I feel like I put on a good performance at Montrose.

“I’m just biding my time. Whenever the gaffer calls upon me, I’ll be ready to go.

“If that’s next week or in the next couple of weeks, I’ll just bide my time and wait until the opportunity comes.”

Conversation