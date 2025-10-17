EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Plamen Galabov opens up on ‘difficult’ start and relationship with Steven Pressley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Plamen Galabov opens up on ‘difficult’ start and relationship with Steven Pressley

The Bulgarian international is yet to feature in the Premiership.

Plamen Galabov trained ahead of Dundee's friendly at Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Plamen Galabov has barely featured for Dundee since signing in the summer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Plamen Galabov admits his start to life at Dundee has been “difficult” as he bids to make a first-team impact at Dens Park.

The Bulgarian international joined the Dark Blues in the summer from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

But he is yet to taste Premiership action.

Galabov made his debut in the League Cup defeat at Alloa before being subbed at half-time against Montrose.

He’s not featured in the eight matches since and at times has been left out of the matchday squad entirely.

But he did get a chance to impress in last week’s testimonial at Montrose and hopes he’s done enough to catch boss Steven Pressley’s eye.

‘You don’t stop’

“The beginning was a bit difficult for me in a new country, totally different football, more physical, but I’m working and I’m training hard,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

“I’m pushing myself and just I’m trying to be ready when the gaffer needs me to give my best and to grab my chance.

“There is competition. It’s a big fight between us, which is good for the players to develop.

“Sometimes you have to be patient. You don’t stop.

“It doesn’t matter if the time will come later or sooner. Just push yourself and wait.

“Be patient and for sure the chance will come.”

He added: “The city is lovely. The most important thing is that my wife likes it, because this is also one of the important things in life, when the family is happy.

“It helps you a lot to get used to the things.

“So I’m happy that she likes it. My boy also started nursery, and this is important for us.

“And we’re just enjoying the time in Dundee.”

‘Totally different football’

The 29-year-old is new to Scottish football after spending his entire playing career in Bulgaria and Israel.

He admits adapting the game here has taken longer than he expected.

“It’s more physical, more direct,” Galabov added.

“It’s like totally different from the football that I saw in Bulgaria and in Israel.

“But the guys are really nice with me and they’re helping me a lot to get more and more in the team, in the football.

“I’m happy with it and I’m waiting to get my chance.”

Relationship with Pressley

Despite not getting much chance to play so far, Galabov has enjoyed training with new boss Steven Pressley.

“The gaffer is a very positive man,” the Bulgarian added.

“He’s always speaking with everybody, not only with me.

“It’s good for me that he was a defender, so he can help me also with the things that need to improve and the things they have to work on.

“I think this is a big plus, not only for me, for every defender in the team.

“So I’m just focused to follow the things and the stuff that they want.

“I’m sure that the things will happen and when the time comes, I’m sure that I’ll succeed.”

