EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Plamen Galabov opens up on ‘difficult’ start and relationship with Steven Pressley

Plamen Galabov admits his start to life at Dundee has been “difficult” as he bids to make a first-team impact at Dens Park.

The Bulgarian international joined the Dark Blues in the summer from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

But he is yet to taste Premiership action.

Galabov made his debut in the League Cup defeat at Alloa before being subbed at half-time against Montrose.

He’s not featured in the eight matches since and at times has been left out of the matchday squad entirely.

But he did get a chance to impress in last week’s testimonial at Montrose and hopes he’s done enough to catch boss Steven Pressley’s eye.

‘You don’t stop’

“The beginning was a bit difficult for me in a new country, totally different football, more physical, but I’m working and I’m training hard,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

“I’m pushing myself and just I’m trying to be ready when the gaffer needs me to give my best and to grab my chance.

“There is competition. It’s a big fight between us, which is good for the players to develop.

“Sometimes you have to be patient. You don’t stop.

“It doesn’t matter if the time will come later or sooner. Just push yourself and wait.

“Be patient and for sure the chance will come.”

He added: “The city is lovely. The most important thing is that my wife likes it, because this is also one of the important things in life, when the family is happy.

“It helps you a lot to get used to the things.

“So I’m happy that she likes it. My boy also started nursery, and this is important for us.

“And we’re just enjoying the time in Dundee.”

‘Totally different football’

The 29-year-old is new to Scottish football after spending his entire playing career in Bulgaria and Israel.

He admits adapting the game here has taken longer than he expected.

“It’s more physical, more direct,” Galabov added.

“It’s like totally different from the football that I saw in Bulgaria and in Israel.

“But the guys are really nice with me and they’re helping me a lot to get more and more in the team, in the football.

“I’m happy with it and I’m waiting to get my chance.”

Relationship with Pressley

Despite not getting much chance to play so far, Galabov has enjoyed training with new boss Steven Pressley.

“The gaffer is a very positive man,” the Bulgarian added.

“He’s always speaking with everybody, not only with me.

“It’s good for me that he was a defender, so he can help me also with the things that need to improve and the things they have to work on.

“I think this is a big plus, not only for me, for every defender in the team.

“So I’m just focused to follow the things and the stuff that they want.

“I’m sure that the things will happen and when the time comes, I’m sure that I’ll succeed.”