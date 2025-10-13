Steven Pressley asks Dundee fans for summer signings favour

Steven Pressley has urged Dundee fans not to write off their summer signings.

The Dark Blues have struggled in the opening stages of the season, culminating in last weekend’s 4-0 thumping at Aberdeen.

Summer recruitment has been in the crosshairs of unhappy supporters after losing the majority of last season’s squad in June.

Replacements like strikers Emile Acquah and Ash Hay are yet to make much of an impact while defender Plamen Galabov has not played in the Premiership yet.

But Pressley insists the club are looking long-term over all their arrivals.

‘We write them off’

“There’s some really good teams in the league this year. There’s some really good players in the league,” the Dundee boss said.

“It’s a difficult, difficult league.

“And also sometimes when we sign a player, everybody expects them to play and that they are ready.

“In the last year at the club that I was at, Brentford, the three best-performing players all took about a year to a year-and-a-half before they ever found their form.

“But here we write players off because immediately they’re not making an impact.

“That’s not the case, even with the likes of Ash Hay.

“Ash has played more games than I expected of him just now.

“We wanted to sign him permanently because we didn’t see him immediately playing all the time, but he’s played quite a lot of games.

“With some of these players, it’s going to take a little bit of time, a little bit of work.

“But they’re getting there. I’m seeing improvements.

“That’s ultimately our job, to improve the team but also to improve the individual.

“We have a real belief in what we’ve got, but we also know that we need to develop them.”

Improving Acquah

Emile Acquah did score in the League Cup group stage but has only managed two shots on goal in 155 minutes of football for Dundee.

Creating chances has been an issue across the board for the Dark Blues.

Pressley rates Acquah highly but wants to improve his physicality on the pitch and feels once that happens Dundee fans will see the best of the big striker.

He said: “It’s been frustrating for him but that’s understandable because he came up to play.

“Like a few players, he probably hasn’t been featuring as much as he would like.

“We have worked really hard with him on a physical perspective, because we think he can improve in that area.

“But he’s really applied himself, and he’s looking better and better.

“He has impacted games because we think he’s now getting up to speed. We really do.

“It’s an area that we felt he had to improve.”

Despite his size, Pressley says Acquah isn’t a classic targetman striker.

“Aerially, he’s good, but it’s not his sole outstanding feature,” the Dundee boss added.

“Actually, one of his great strengths is his ability to roll and turn people.

“And he’s got really good feet. He’s a different big striker than people traditionally think.

“I think he’s technically very good.”