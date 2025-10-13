Steven Pressley asks Dundee fans for summer signings favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley asks Dundee fans for summer signings favour

The Dark Blues have come under fire from supporters following their heavy defeat at Aberdeen.

By George Cran
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Steven Pressley has urged Dundee fans not to write off their summer signings.

The Dark Blues have struggled in the opening stages of the season, culminating in last weekend’s 4-0 thumping at Aberdeen.

Summer recruitment has been in the crosshairs of unhappy supporters after losing the majority of last season’s squad in June.

Replacements like strikers Emile Acquah and Ash Hay are yet to make much of an impact while defender Plamen Galabov has not played in the Premiership yet.

But Pressley insists the club are looking long-term over all their arrivals.

‘We write them off’

“There’s some really good teams in the league this year. There’s some really good players in the league,” the Dundee boss said.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley has had some thinking to do after his Dundee side were well-beaten at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“It’s a difficult, difficult league.

“And also sometimes when we sign a player, everybody expects them to play and that they are ready.

“In the last year at the club that I was at, Brentford, the three best-performing players all took about a year to a year-and-a-half before they ever found their form.

“But here we write players off because immediately they’re not making an impact.

“That’s not the case, even with the likes of Ash Hay.

“Ash has played more games than I expected of him just now.

“We wanted to sign him permanently because we didn’t see him immediately playing all the time, but he’s played quite a lot of games.

Ash Hay
Ash Hay battles with the experienced Alex Gogic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“With some of these players, it’s going to take a little bit of time, a little bit of work.

“But they’re getting there. I’m seeing improvements.

“That’s ultimately our job, to improve the team but also to improve the individual.

“We have a real belief in what we’ve got, but we also know that we need to develop them.”

Improving Acquah

Emile Acquah did score in the League Cup group stage but has only managed two shots on goal in 155 minutes of football for Dundee.

Creating chances has been an issue across the board for the Dark Blues.

Pressley rates Acquah highly but wants to improve his physicality on the pitch and feels once that happens Dundee fans will see the best of the big striker.

He said: “It’s been frustrating for him but that’s understandable because he came up to play.

“Like a few players, he probably hasn’t been featuring as much as he would like.

Steven Pressley gives new signing Emile Acquah instructions. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley gives summer signing Emile Acquah instructions in training. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“We have worked really hard with him on a physical perspective, because we think he can improve in that area.

“But he’s really applied himself, and he’s looking better and better.

“He has impacted games because we think he’s now getting up to speed. We really do.

“It’s an area that we felt he had to improve.”

Despite his size, Pressley says Acquah isn’t a classic targetman striker.

“Aerially, he’s good, but it’s not his sole outstanding feature,” the Dundee boss added.

“Actually, one of his great strengths is his ability to roll and turn people.

“And he’s got really good feet. He’s a different big striker than people traditionally think.

“I think he’s technically very good.”

More from Dundee FC

Charlie Reilly
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly ready to go for Dundee as he opens up on 'mental'…
8
Steven Pressley said Dundee's defeat at Aberdeen was his fault. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Four reasons why Dundee fans should be concerned over direction of club
11
Luke Graham in Scotland U/21 action
Dundee's 'fantastic' Luke Graham gets big thumbs up after impressing on Scotland U/21 duty
Dundee players trudge off after defeat at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
How bad is Dundee's start to the Premiership season?
4
Charlie Reilly opened the scoring for Dundee in Graham Webster's Montrose testimonial. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Montrose testimonial star warns 'Harry Sharp, I'm coming for you!' after Dundee goalie spoils…
Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza's Dundee absence extends as Mexico smash hosts in U/20 World Cup
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr admits leaving Dundee is 'hardest thing I've ever done'
5
Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Why Dundee FC 'stabilisers' are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem
3
A previous collection outside Dens Park
How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to…
Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star
8

Conversation