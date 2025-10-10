JIM SPENCE: Four reasons why Dundee fans should be concerned over direction of club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Four reasons why Dundee fans should be concerned over direction of club

The Dark Blues have problems on and off the pitch.

Steven Pressley said Dundee's defeat at Aberdeen was his fault. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Steven Pressley said Dundee's defeat at Aberdeen was his fault. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Jim Spence

To say all is not well at Dundee FC is an understatement.

On and off the pitch, uncertainty surrounds the club.

From a team that looks bereft of the experience needed to survive a tough Premiership campaign, to a new stadium venture mired in planning problems – and which many fans doubt will ever happen – Dundee supporters have legitimate concerns.

On the pitch, I hoped a positive approach at Pittodrie might bring some joy, but losing three goals in 11 first half minutes – then a fourth after the break – blew any hope of that into the nearby North Sea.

The shortage of experience and nous in the side is worrying, but a lack of desire and drive is more alarming.

I understand Steven Pressley’s psychology in accepting the blame for the hammering and trying to protect his players, some of whom he may feel are fragile.

The scoreboard at Pittodrie made for grim reading for Dundee fans. Image: SNS

But players, no matter their age or experience, have to accept their part in poor performances, and shielding them from valid criticism just lets those who are culpable hide behind the boss and the flak he’s taking for them.

Pressley has been handed a tough task.

His late start in the Dundee job disadvantaged him in making signings, but even then, after a real gubbing from the team at the bottom of the Premiership, a serious question mark looms over the appetite and aptitude of some of those wearing dark blue.

There’s a feeling of foreboding among many Dundee fans of my acquaintance.

Ongoing uncertainties over the new stadium project, the harsh dismissal of Tony Docherty, the late appointment of Pressley and a squad which is light on experience are all adding to a sense of drift – and concern about the general direction of a club that seems to be going backwards.

More from Dundee FC

Luke Graham in Scotland U/21 action
Dundee's 'fantastic' Luke Graham gets big thumbs up after impressing on Scotland U/21 duty
Dundee players trudge off after defeat at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
How bad is Dundee's start to the Premiership season?
3
Charlie Reilly opened the scoring for Dundee in Graham Webster's Montrose testimonial. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Montrose testimonial star warns 'Harry Sharp, I'm coming for you!' after Dundee goalie spoils…
Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza's Dundee absence extends as Mexico smash hosts in U/20 World Cup
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Cammy Kerr admits leaving Dundee is 'hardest thing I've ever done'
5
Simon Murray and Clark Robertson are leaders in the Dundee dressing-room. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Why Dundee FC 'stabilisers' are key to lifting youthful side facing experience problem
3
A previous collection outside Dens Park
How the Tartan Army can aid food poverty fight when Scotland U/21s come to…
Kevin Nisbet goes for goal under challenge from Clark Robertson as Aberdeen thump Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee failed in every aspect at Aberdeen admits Dens star
8
Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
11
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
8

Conversation