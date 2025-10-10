JIM SPENCE: Four reasons why Dundee fans should be concerned over direction of club

To say all is not well at Dundee FC is an understatement.

On and off the pitch, uncertainty surrounds the club.

From a team that looks bereft of the experience needed to survive a tough Premiership campaign, to a new stadium venture mired in planning problems – and which many fans doubt will ever happen – Dundee supporters have legitimate concerns.

On the pitch, I hoped a positive approach at Pittodrie might bring some joy, but losing three goals in 11 first half minutes – then a fourth after the break – blew any hope of that into the nearby North Sea.

The shortage of experience and nous in the side is worrying, but a lack of desire and drive is more alarming.

I understand Steven Pressley’s psychology in accepting the blame for the hammering and trying to protect his players, some of whom he may feel are fragile.

But players, no matter their age or experience, have to accept their part in poor performances, and shielding them from valid criticism just lets those who are culpable hide behind the boss and the flak he’s taking for them.

Pressley has been handed a tough task.

His late start in the Dundee job disadvantaged him in making signings, but even then, after a real gubbing from the team at the bottom of the Premiership, a serious question mark looms over the appetite and aptitude of some of those wearing dark blue.

There’s a feeling of foreboding among many Dundee fans of my acquaintance.

Ongoing uncertainties over the new stadium project, the harsh dismissal of Tony Docherty, the late appointment of Pressley and a squad which is light on experience are all adding to a sense of drift – and concern about the general direction of a club that seems to be going backwards.