Dundee selection options boosted as Cesar Garza set for return

Dundee are set to be boosted by the imminent return of Cesar Garza.

The industrious midfielder, currently on loan at Dens Park from Monterrey, has spent recent weeks on international duty with Mexico at the U/20 World Cup.

Garza, 20, played in all of Mexico’s group stage games, helping his nation to excellent 2-2 draws against Brazil and Spain before securing progression with a win over Morocco.

Mexico then swept hosts Chile aside 4-1 in the last 16.

However, Garza’s World Cup adventure came to an end on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat against Argentina. The Dundee man played the full match.

Writing on Instagram, Garza said: “The tournament ends earlier than we expected, but with our heads held high. We left it all on the pitch. Thanks for all the support to this great group. Now it’s time to learn and improve. Always proud to be Mexican.”

Garza will return to Dundee this week and battle for his place under Steven Pressley, having made just five appearances this term, with only three of those coming in the starting line-up.