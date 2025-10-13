Dundee selection options boosted as Cesar Garza set for return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee selection options boosted as Cesar Garza set for return

Cesar Garza was part of a Mexico side the performed admirably at the U/20 World Cup.

By Reporter
Cesar Garza gets stuck in against Argentina.
Garza gets stuck in against Argentina. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee are set to be boosted by the imminent return of Cesar Garza.

The industrious midfielder, currently on loan at Dens Park from Monterrey, has spent recent weeks on international duty with Mexico at the U/20 World Cup.

Garza, 20, played in all of Mexico’s group stage games, helping his nation to excellent 2-2 draws against Brazil and Spain before securing progression with a win over Morocco.

Mexico then swept hosts Chile aside 4-1 in the last 16.

However, Garza’s World Cup adventure came to an end on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat against Argentina. The Dundee man played the full match.

Writing on Instagram, Garza said: “The tournament ends earlier than we expected, but with our heads held high. We left it all on the pitch. Thanks for all the support to this great group. Now it’s time to learn and improve. Always proud to be Mexican.”

Garza will return to Dundee this week and battle for his place under Steven Pressley, having made just five appearances this term, with only three of those coming in the starting line-up.

