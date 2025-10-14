LEE WILKIE: Steven Pressley is taking bullets for Dundee players – here’s how they should repay him

Shielding your players from blame after a tough result is one mark of a good manager.

It’s something Steven Pressley has made a point of doing this season.

He’s been very honest in his assessments of his squad – he has never hidden his belief Dundee need more players; and more experienced ones at that.

But in the aftermath of losses, he has never pointed his finger at individuals.

On the contrary, after Dundee’s hugely disappointing defeat to Aberdeen in their last outing, he insisted that he was to blame for the result.

Ultimately, as the manager, the buck stops with him.

But Pressley wasn’t on the pitch for that 4-0 loss. 16 Dundee players were, in total.

In not blaming any of them, the Dark Blues boss is protecting them.

That’s a decent, honourable thing to do.

But the players shouldn’t think that’s the end of it.

It’s not just a case of “that’s what a manager does”.

The Dundee boss has done them all a favour – some more so than others, of course.

At the very least, they all owe him their thanks.

But for me, that’s not enough.

I think the best way they could repay him is by lifting their performance levels and making sure there’s no repeat of that performance this season.

Celtic are weekend visitors to Dens Park – and that’s pretty much the worst possible fixture for Dundee at this time.

It’s certainly unlikely to capture the imaginations of fans, who seem to be growing increasingly dissatisfied with goings on at the club.

But Pressley’s players should be plenty motivated by how he had their backs after the loss at Pittodrie.

The way he took the flak without a second thought.

The Dundee squad are in their manager’s debt – and they ought to be determined to repay him with a performance worthy of the name.