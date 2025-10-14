LEE WILKIE: Steven Pressley is taking bullets for Dundee players – here’s how they should repay him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Steven Pressley is taking bullets for Dundee players – here’s how they should repay him

The Dark Blues boss has protected his squad this season.

Thumbs up from Steven Pressley - but he wasn't pleased with everything from his Dundee side. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Thumbs up from Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Dens Park. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Shielding your players from blame after a tough result is one mark of a good manager.

It’s something Steven Pressley has made a point of doing this season.

He’s been very honest in his assessments of his squad – he has never hidden his belief Dundee need more players; and more experienced ones at that.

But in the aftermath of losses, he has never pointed his finger at individuals.

On the contrary, after Dundee’s hugely disappointing defeat to Aberdeen in their last outing, he insisted that he was to blame for the result.

Ultimately, as the manager, the buck stops with him.

But Pressley wasn’t on the pitch for that 4-0 loss. 16 Dundee players were, in total.

In not blaming any of them, the Dark Blues boss is protecting them.

Steven Pressley watches on from the dugout as Dundee are well-beaten in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT

That’s a decent, honourable thing to do.

But the players shouldn’t think that’s the end of it.

It’s not just a case of “that’s what a manager does”.

The Dundee boss has done them all a favour – some more so than others, of course.

At the very least, they all owe him their thanks.

But for me, that’s not enough.

I think the best way they could repay him is by lifting their performance levels and making sure there’s no repeat of that performance this season.

Celtic are weekend visitors to Dens Park – and that’s pretty much the worst possible fixture for Dundee at this time.

It’s certainly unlikely to capture the imaginations of fans, who seem to be growing increasingly dissatisfied with goings on at the club.

But Pressley’s players should be plenty motivated by how he had their backs after the loss at Pittodrie.

The way he took the flak without a second thought.

The Dundee squad are in their manager’s debt – and they ought to be determined to repay him with a performance worthy of the name.

