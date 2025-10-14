Simon Murray injury revealed as Dundee boss airs fresh fitness fears over key duo

Dundee boss Steven Pressley is sweating over the fitness of two key players ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash with Celtic at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues have only won once in the league so far this season and were thrashed 4-0 by Aberdeen before the international break.

Dundee now face the daunting task of playing the Hoops with doubts over talismanic skipper Simon Murray and first-choice keeper Jon McCracken.

Head coach Pressley said: “Simon is still carrying a knock from the Aberdeen game. It is a hamstring issue.

“We hope he should start training later this week.

“We also have a little concern over Jon McCracken.

“He suffered a finger injury in training but we hope he might be back by the middle of the week.”

However, if McCracken does not recover in time for the Celtic game, Pressley has the option of handing Kieran O’Hara his debut for Dundee after the former Killie keeper joined the club last month.

The 29-year-old has been building up his match fitness, playing in Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Stirling Albion and in half of week’s testimonial for Montrose stalwart Graham Webster.

Pressley added: “Kieran played at the weekend in the B team game. He also played 45 minutes of the testimonial so we are building him up.

“We have managed to get a few more minutes under the belt.”