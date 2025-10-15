Steven Pressley highlights Ethan Hamilton trait he wants Dundee star’s team-mates to copy

Steven Pressley insists he wants his Dundee players to start winning individual duels during games – just like Ethan Hamilton.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Dark Blues from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee in August.

Hamilton, who left Scotland at the age of 15 to join Manchester United, has established himself as a key player for Dens boss Pressley.

And the former Scotland defender insisted that even as Dundee were losing 4-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie before the international break, Hamilton epitomised the sort of aggression he wants from everyone in his team.

Pressley said: “Ethan Hamilton has made a real impact. I think he has grown week by week.

“I thought even against Aberdeen he put in a really good performance.

“There are elements we need to grow into and I think we can be more robust and aggressive in our duels.

“Ethan is a good example of that because he brings the aggression I would like to see more of in the team.

“He is only going to get stronger the fitter he gets.”

Dundee have spent the international break licking their wounds after the dismal defeat to the Dons but Pressley insists he is determined his players will produce a big response against Celtic at Dens on Sunday.

The 52-year-old added: “We have to bounce back from the disappointment of Aberdeen because it was a sore one for us to take.

“I think we have been reasonably competitive in every game so far.

“Aberdeen was the first match where we almost found ourselves out of the game by half-time.

“That was a real disappointment because it hadn’t happened to us this season up to that point.

“We want to respond and in the right manner.”