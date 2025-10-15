Dundee boss addresses Cesar Garza weekend return chances after star’s ‘pivotal’ Mexico U/20 World Cup role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss addresses Cesar Garza weekend return chances after star’s ‘pivotal’ Mexico U/20 World Cup role

The midfielder is set to arrive back in Dundee in the coming days.

By Neil Robertson
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Cesar Garza has been on international duty with Mexico U/20s. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee are set to welcome back Cesar Garza after his exploits in the Under-20 World Cup with Mexico.

The young Mexicans made it through a “group of death” but were knocked out in Sunday’s quarter-final by Argentina.

Now, Pressley will weigh up whether Garza should play some part against Celtic.

The Dundee head coach said: “Mexico went out on Sunday. I would expect him back in the next couple of days.

Cesar Garza
Cesar Garza in action for Mexico at the U/20 World Cup in Chile. Image: Adriana Thomasa/EPA/Shutterstock

“We will see what he is like when he comes back but he has played a lot of minutes in the competition. He has played in most of the games.

“I expect he will be in a good condition and we will see how he is when he returns.

“Mexico came through a tough group and Cesar was a pivotal player for the team.

“He could come into the plans for Sunday.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee midfield star Ethan Hamilton. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley highlights Ethan Hamilton trait he wants Dundee star's team-mates to copy
Simon Murray has been struggling with a hamstring issue. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Simon Murray injury revealed as Dundee boss airs fresh fitness fears over key duo
3
Thumbs up from Steven Pressley - but he wasn't pleased with everything from his Dundee side. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Steven Pressley is taking bullets for Dundee players - here's how they…
2
Cesar Garza gets stuck in against Argentina.
Dundee selection options boosted as Cesar Garza set for return
3
Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Steven Pressley asks Dundee fans for summer signings favour
17
Charlie Reilly
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly ready to go for Dundee as he opens up on 'mental'…
9
Steven Pressley said Dundee's defeat at Aberdeen was his fault. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Four reasons why Dundee fans should be concerned over direction of club
12
Luke Graham in Scotland U/21 action
Dundee's 'fantastic' Luke Graham gets big thumbs up after impressing on Scotland U/21 duty
Dundee players trudge off after defeat at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
How bad is Dundee's start to the Premiership season?
4
Charlie Reilly opened the scoring for Dundee in Graham Webster's Montrose testimonial. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Montrose testimonial star warns 'Harry Sharp, I'm coming for you!' after Dundee goalie spoils…

Conversation