Dundee FC Dundee boss addresses Cesar Garza weekend return chances after star's 'pivotal' Mexico U/20 World Cup role The midfielder is set to arrive back in Dundee in the coming days. By Neil Robertson October 15 2025, 10:30am October 15 2025, 10:30am Cesar Garza has been on international duty with Mexico U/20s. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Dundee are set to welcome back Cesar Garza after his exploits in the Under-20 World Cup with Mexico. The young Mexicans made it through a "group of death" but were knocked out in Sunday's quarter-final by Argentina. Now, Pressley will weigh up whether Garza should play some part against Celtic. The Dundee head coach said: "Mexico went out on Sunday. I would expect him back in the next couple of days. Cesar Garza in action for Mexico at the U/20 World Cup in Chile. Image: Adriana Thomasa/EPA/Shutterstock "We will see what he is like when he comes back but he has played a lot of minutes in the competition. He has played in most of the games. "I expect he will be in a good condition and we will see how he is when he returns. "Mexico came through a tough group and Cesar was a pivotal player for the team. "He could come into the plans for Sunday."
