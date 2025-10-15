Dundee boss addresses Cesar Garza weekend return chances after star’s ‘pivotal’ Mexico U/20 World Cup role

Dundee are set to welcome back Cesar Garza after his exploits in the Under-20 World Cup with Mexico.

The young Mexicans made it through a “group of death” but were knocked out in Sunday’s quarter-final by Argentina.

Now, Pressley will weigh up whether Garza should play some part against Celtic.

The Dundee head coach said: “Mexico went out on Sunday. I would expect him back in the next couple of days.

“We will see what he is like when he comes back but he has played a lot of minutes in the competition. He has played in most of the games.

“I expect he will be in a good condition and we will see how he is when he returns.

“Mexico came through a tough group and Cesar was a pivotal player for the team.

“He could come into the plans for Sunday.”