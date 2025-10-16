Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains outstanding debt of gratitude to Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains outstanding debt of gratitude to Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers' Hoops are visitors to Dens Park on Sunday.

By Neil Robertson
Steven Pressley smiles
Steven Pressley will pit his wits against Brendan Rodgers at Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Steven Pressley admits he owes Brendan Rodgers a big debt of gratitude for the kindness shown to him when he was an out-of-work manager.

Former Celtic defender Pressley reached out to Rodgers during his first spell in charge of the Hoops and was invited in to spend time with the Northern Irishman.

It was something that meant a lot to the present Dundee boss who is now looking forward to pitting his wits against Rodgers when Celtic visit Dens on Sunday.

Pressley, who was Brentford’s head of individual development before becoming Dark Blues head coach, said: “I went to visit Brendan when he was at Celtic and I was out of management at the time.

“I went in and spent a day with Brendan.

“It was very good and he makes you feel very welcome. I appreciated that, I really enjoyed it and I picked up a few things.

Brendan Rodgers is back at Celtic. Image: PA
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. Image: PA

“That is one of his many strengths, that he is very accommodating to managers who are young and out of the game.

“He understands how hard a job it is and so he opens doors for people.”

Pressley will be reunited with Rodgers on Sunday, something he is eagerly looking forward to.

He said “I have never come up against Brendan before.

“It excites me of course to come up against another top manager.

“He is a vastly-experienced manager with a stellar record at Celtic.”

Pressley admitted he is always keen to learn from other bosses.

He added: “I went to Spain and spent a week with David Moyes when he was at Real Sociedad.

“I spent five days with Steve McClaren out in Israel when he was assistant to Jordi Cruyff at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“It is something I have always done.”

Dundee FC boss Steven Pressley on the sideline at Ibrox Stadium.
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Celtic have yet to hit top gear this season and sit second in the Premiership table behind Hearts but Pressley is under no illusions about the scale of the task facing his team on Sunday.

He added: “It will be a hard challenge. I said something along the lines before the Rangers game and it is the same again, we will need pretty much the perfect performance.

“Celtic maybe haven’t hit the heights of previous seasons but they are still very effective and good at what they do.

“We will have to be at our absolute best regardless of what Celtic do.

“I have watched enough of them to know they maybe aren’t as fluent as they have been but they are still winning games.

“They will want to catch Hearts and also maintain the distance with their biggest enemies. It will be a really tough game for us.”

Conversation