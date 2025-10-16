Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains outstanding debt of gratitude to Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers

Steven Pressley admits he owes Brendan Rodgers a big debt of gratitude for the kindness shown to him when he was an out-of-work manager.

Former Celtic defender Pressley reached out to Rodgers during his first spell in charge of the Hoops and was invited in to spend time with the Northern Irishman.

It was something that meant a lot to the present Dundee boss who is now looking forward to pitting his wits against Rodgers when Celtic visit Dens on Sunday.

Pressley, who was Brentford’s head of individual development before becoming Dark Blues head coach, said: “I went to visit Brendan when he was at Celtic and I was out of management at the time.

“I went in and spent a day with Brendan.

“It was very good and he makes you feel very welcome. I appreciated that, I really enjoyed it and I picked up a few things.

“That is one of his many strengths, that he is very accommodating to managers who are young and out of the game.

“He understands how hard a job it is and so he opens doors for people.”

Pressley will be reunited with Rodgers on Sunday, something he is eagerly looking forward to.

He said “I have never come up against Brendan before.

“It excites me of course to come up against another top manager.

“He is a vastly-experienced manager with a stellar record at Celtic.”

Pressley admitted he is always keen to learn from other bosses.

He added: “I went to Spain and spent a week with David Moyes when he was at Real Sociedad.

“I spent five days with Steve McClaren out in Israel when he was assistant to Jordi Cruyff at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“It is something I have always done.”

Celtic have yet to hit top gear this season and sit second in the Premiership table behind Hearts but Pressley is under no illusions about the scale of the task facing his team on Sunday.

He added: “It will be a hard challenge. I said something along the lines before the Rangers game and it is the same again, we will need pretty much the perfect performance.

“Celtic maybe haven’t hit the heights of previous seasons but they are still very effective and good at what they do.

“We will have to be at our absolute best regardless of what Celtic do.

“I have watched enough of them to know they maybe aren’t as fluent as they have been but they are still winning games.

“They will want to catch Hearts and also maintain the distance with their biggest enemies. It will be a really tough game for us.”