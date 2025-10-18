Steven Pressley lifts lid on Thomas Frank lessons that have changed his approach to Dundee job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley lifts lid on Thomas Frank lessons that have changed his approach to Dundee job

Pressley worked with Frank while at Brentford.

By Neil Robertson
Thomas Frank
Pressley worked closely with Thomas Frank at Brentford. Image: Kieran Galvin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Steven Pressley admits he intends to put into practice the lessons in pragmatism he picked up from Thomas Frank at Brentford.

The former Scotland defender spent four years with the Bees as head of individual development before he was appointed Dundee head coach in June.

Pressley learned loads working with ex-Brentford boss Frank, now at Tottenham Hotspur, and he is now looking to use some of that knowledge in tomorrow’s clash with Celtic at Dens.

The 52-year-old said: “I think the big thing is being pragmatic to a point.

“Previously, I was a manager that wanted to play quite an expansive style of football.

“But I’m now also a manager that I would hope recognises the most important thing is getting the best out of your players and what their strengths are.

“I think that at the start of the season, we had a certain type of player. Then as the season progressed, we started to recruit and bring in a different style.

I’ve been trying to progress to be a little bit more expansive and a little bit more attacking in our play.

Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at RPC alongside Tony Yogane
Steven Pressley takes Dundee training at RPC alongside Tony Yogane. Image: Dundee FC

“One of my lessons in the last five years has been that you’ve got to be careful how quickly you progress.

“When I took ownership of [Dundee’s performance against] Aberdeen, we probably turned the dial too far the other way and we got punished for it.

“We weren’t ready for it. The truth is in football, you learn lessons all the time. That was a big lesson for us.”

Now, Pressley will make adjustments just like Frank did when he took Brentford up into the English Premier League in 2021.

Pressley added: “Thomas Frank at Brentford in the Championship, they were the highest possession team.

“Then in the first couple of years in the Premier League, they adapted.

“They became far more pragmatic until they grew and developed as a team and changed. By the end of it, they were a far better possession team than ever before.

“That wasn’t over two or three weeks, that was over two or three years.

We have to find a happy medium. We also have to find a system that best suits the players we have at present.

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley during his time at Brentford under Thomas Frank. Image: Brentford FC

“The Aberdeen game was such a disappointment and shock for everybody. It was a hammer blow – real lessons to me and real lessons for the players as well.”

Dundee have been boosted by the return of skipper Simon Murray and keeper Jon McCracken to training after they recovered from hamstring and finger injuries respectively.

Cesar Garza, Luke Graham and Cam Congreve have also reported back after being away on international duty.

Pressley added: “We had initial concerns at the start of the week regarding Jon McCracken and Simon Murray, but both returned to training today and have come through unscathed.

“The only other one just now that’s missed the last couple of weeks is Billy Koumetio.

“He got a slight tweak on his hamstring just prior to the week leading up to the Aberdeen game. He returned to the grass today but isn’t in full training.

“Cesar Garza is back but he played on Sunday and he’s had a lot of travel, so we’ve just had to manage him this week.

“Luke Graham trained on Friday as did Cam Congreve.”

Conversation