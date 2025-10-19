Ryan Astley reveals unwanted record fuelling Dundee for Celtic challenge

Ryan Astley is determined to make history by helping Dundee end a 37-year Dens Park hoodoo.

The last time the Dark Blues beat Celtic on home turf was away back in 1988 thanks to a solitary Tommy Coyne goal.

Since then, it has been nothing but heartache for Dundee against the Hoops in the City of Discovery.

The champions are firm favourites to extend that familiar tale of woe tomorrow but Astley believes his side can overcome all the odds.

The 24-year-old defender admitted: “The gaffer made us aware of that record.

“But as a player, that’s something that can drive you on to make a bit of history.

“We know it’s going to be a tough challenge but that’s what football’s all about, isn’t it? Every game’s hard.

“If everyone does their jobs right on Sunday, we know we can do it. Defend, counter-attack, be hard to play against.

“We’ve got the players and the squad to do that.”

Astley has already helped Dundee make a bit of history against the other half of the Old Firm this season with his goal against Rangers in August securing the Dark Blues’ first Ibrox point in 24 years.

The Welshman added: “Scoring at Ibrox meant a lot to me. I had all my family there as well so it was a really special day.

“I should have scored again at the end, which would have made it even better.

“But we can use that game as a platform.”

Dundee have been licking their wounds during the international break after losing 4-0 to Aberdeen two weeks ago.

However, Astley revealed the players had an “honest” meeting and they all agreed that there can be no repetition of the dismal Dons defeat.

He said: “Having an international break after the Aberdeen game probably wasn’t ideal.

“As a group, we just wanted to put a few things right from that game because we knew we weren’t good enough.

“But the one thing about an international break is it means we can work hard on the training pitch and look forward to Celtic on Sunday.

‘A few discussions’

“We’ve got an honest group of lads in there.

“There were a few discussions. It’s all about moving forward now. That can’t happen again.

“There was just a very honest meeting. Everyone had their opinions and when we came out of that room, we were better as a group for it.

“We all spoke well and I think everyone’s on board – we’re looking forward to Celtic.

“We’ve been drilled on how we want to defend, how we want to play from the gaffer and training’s been really good.

“So we’re prepared and now we’re just looking forward to it.”

As well as being physically ready, Astley acknowledged that the mindset has to be absolutely spot on against Celtic.

He said: “You have to go into the game 100% thinking you’re going to get something from it.

“We know it’ll be hard, but that’s what you play football for.

“You want to play against the best teams and we’ll be ready for it. Our mindset will be on coming away with three points.

“We know they’re a good team, a very good team, so we’ll have to be on our A game.”