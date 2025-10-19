Steven Pressley spells out FIVE Dundee traits that led to hoodoo-busting win over Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley spells out FIVE Dundee traits that led to hoodoo-busting win over Celtic

The Dark Blues put the champions to the sword at Dens Park.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his team's performance against Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley hailed his Dundee players after they stunned Celtic at Dens Park to end a 37-year hoodoo.

The Dark Blues had last beaten the Hoops at home in 1988 but they finally ended that long, long wait for a win thanks to a Clark Robertson header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal.

Dundee fans were in dreamland and there were heroes all across the pitch with the entire team showing incredible bravery and aggression to secure a priceless three points.

Pressley was absolutely delighted with his players who had been beaten 4-0 by Aberdeen just a fortnight ago, saying: “Obviously I am exceptionally proud of the group.

“To beat Celtic on any given day, you have to carry a degree of luck.

“You also have to show real resilience and determination in the way you play.

“I thought the players were exceptional today. They showed the courage to play under pressure at times, they showed the energy to counter at the appropriate times.

“So I couldn’t be prouder as it has been a difficult couple of weeks for us on the back of the Aberdeen game.

Clark Robertson celebrates with Dundee team-mates after giving the Dark Blues a 1-0 lead over Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“We had to respond in the right manner. We have spoken a lot in the last couple of weeks but it is words and we had to show action. I thought we did that today.

“I thought we were really aggressive in our duels today. That was a really important aspect.”

Pressley added: “I go back to the Aberdeen game. There will be more of those games this season. That’s what playing for Dundee is.

“I said this to them at half-time that you have to suffer playing for Dundee, it is hard work playing for Dundee – the stats tell you that.

“So it is a step forward.”

Pressley’s appointment was greeted with a lot of opposition from sections of the Dundee support and he admitted he wasn’t sure if the Celtic win will change that.

He added: “I don’t know that. I have said all along I can only go in and do my work. I open the door to the training ground every morning and I leave when it is dark.

“That’s all I can do – if people don’t want to accept that, it’s their prerogative. I have no problem with that.

“But the truth is you need time, you need windows, you need opportunities, you need continuity.

“Wins like that hopefully buy you a little bit more time.”

Simon Murray and Joe Westley celebrate at full-time. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Pressley made two changes to the team that was beaten by Aberdeen before the international break with Drey Wright and Paul Digby coming in for Fin Robertson and Yan Dhanda who both dropped to the bench.

Dundee stormed into the lead in the 18th minute. Cam Congreve hit a corner from the right with Robertson planting an emphatic header past Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel. There was then an anxious wait for VAR to confirm there had been no offside offence with the goal finally given.

After that, Celtic huffed and puffed to no great effect and instead, it was the Dark Blues who deservedly doubled their lead in the 46th minute. Dundee broke from inside their own half with the outstanding Congreve bursting down the right before producing a perfect cutback to Joe Westley who made contact but it was Carter-Vickers with the final touch into his own net.

Celtic thought they had a lifeline in the 70th minute when referee Matthew MacDermid awarded a penalty for a Paul Digby handball but after being called to the pitchside monitor, he changed his decision.

Deep in stoppage time, McCracken made a superb fingertip save from a Michel-Ange Balikwisha shot with Dundee holding firm until the final whistle on a historic day at Dens.

Conversation