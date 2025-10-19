Steven Pressley spells out FIVE Dundee traits that led to hoodoo-busting win over Celtic

Steven Pressley hailed his Dundee players after they stunned Celtic at Dens Park to end a 37-year hoodoo.

The Dark Blues had last beaten the Hoops at home in 1988 but they finally ended that long, long wait for a win thanks to a Clark Robertson header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal.

Dundee fans were in dreamland and there were heroes all across the pitch with the entire team showing incredible bravery and aggression to secure a priceless three points.

Pressley was absolutely delighted with his players who had been beaten 4-0 by Aberdeen just a fortnight ago, saying: “Obviously I am exceptionally proud of the group.

“To beat Celtic on any given day, you have to carry a degree of luck.

“You also have to show real resilience and determination in the way you play.

“I thought the players were exceptional today. They showed the courage to play under pressure at times, they showed the energy to counter at the appropriate times.

“So I couldn’t be prouder as it has been a difficult couple of weeks for us on the back of the Aberdeen game.

“We had to respond in the right manner. We have spoken a lot in the last couple of weeks but it is words and we had to show action. I thought we did that today.

“I thought we were really aggressive in our duels today. That was a really important aspect.”

Pressley added: “I go back to the Aberdeen game. There will be more of those games this season. That’s what playing for Dundee is.

“I said this to them at half-time that you have to suffer playing for Dundee, it is hard work playing for Dundee – the stats tell you that.

“So it is a step forward.”

Pressley’s appointment was greeted with a lot of opposition from sections of the Dundee support and he admitted he wasn’t sure if the Celtic win will change that.

He added: “I don’t know that. I have said all along I can only go in and do my work. I open the door to the training ground every morning and I leave when it is dark.

“That’s all I can do – if people don’t want to accept that, it’s their prerogative. I have no problem with that.

“But the truth is you need time, you need windows, you need opportunities, you need continuity.

“Wins like that hopefully buy you a little bit more time.”

Pressley made two changes to the team that was beaten by Aberdeen before the international break with Drey Wright and Paul Digby coming in for Fin Robertson and Yan Dhanda who both dropped to the bench.

Dundee stormed into the lead in the 18th minute. Cam Congreve hit a corner from the right with Robertson planting an emphatic header past Hoops keeper Kasper Schmeichel. There was then an anxious wait for VAR to confirm there had been no offside offence with the goal finally given.

After that, Celtic huffed and puffed to no great effect and instead, it was the Dark Blues who deservedly doubled their lead in the 46th minute. Dundee broke from inside their own half with the outstanding Congreve bursting down the right before producing a perfect cutback to Joe Westley who made contact but it was Carter-Vickers with the final touch into his own net.

Celtic thought they had a lifeline in the 70th minute when referee Matthew MacDermid awarded a penalty for a Paul Digby handball but after being called to the pitchside monitor, he changed his decision.

Deep in stoppage time, McCracken made a superb fingertip save from a Michel-Ange Balikwisha shot with Dundee holding firm until the final whistle on a historic day at Dens.