Clark Robertson lifts lid on training ground graft that gave Dundee platform for stunning Celtic win

The Dark Blues were worthy winners over the champions.

By Neil Robertson
Clark Robertson celebrates after scoring Dundee's opener against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Clark Robertson celebrates after scoring Dundee's opener against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Clark Robertson suffered his darkest day in football when he was part of an Aberdeen side hammered 9-0 by Celtic in 2010.

Fifteen years on, the big defender finally found redemption by playing a key role on Sunday as Dundee beat the Hoops at Dens for the first time since 1988.

Robertson opened the scoring for the outstanding Dark Blues with Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers netting an own goal just before the break.

The Glasgow side were awarded a penalty in the second half but that decision was overturned following a VAR review with Dundee holding on to their two-goal advantage to secure a priceless three points against the champions.

Robertson was delighted to help make a piece of Dundee history and finally gain revenge for that dismal Dons drubbing.

The centre-half said: “Was that 15 years ago? It is still a painful one. I always look back to that game and think nothing will be as worse as that when I step on a football pitch.

Robertson is congratulated by Dundee team-mates after his goal against Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It’s always nice to get one over them. It’s an amazing feeling, just the adrenaline rush you get, it’s unbelievable.”

Dundee were rank outsiders to beat Celtic, especially considering they had lost 4-0 to Aberdeen the last time out before the international break.

However, Robertson hopes Sunday’s win could really spark the Dark Blues’ season into life.

He added: “I think it can. It’s obviously been a long time since any Dundee side beat Celtic here at Dens.

“We spoke about that during the week and you know against Celtic you’ve got to do so much right and I thought we did that.

“We wanted to show a response to the Aberdeen game. I thought we’d delivered a performance that the fans can be proud of and something we’ve got to build on now.”

He added: “We were aggressive in our duels and that’s probably something we’ve been lacking in recent weeks.

Clark Robertson sends his header past Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“We got that part of the game right and obviously set pieces, we ought to be proud of ourselves on that. Luckily enough, I got one today and we hit them on the counterattack as well so it was a very pleasing day.

“It felt like we deserved it, it felt like that on the pitch to be honest.

“We’ve worked on the training pitch for the last two weeks trying to be more aggressive up against the ball and it’s just all about winning first and second balls.

“We did that and made Celtic defend. I don’t think they really enjoyed the game and that’s how we wanted it.

“We’ve got to take a lot of belief from this game. If we produce a performance like that we’re capable of beating anyone on our day.”

