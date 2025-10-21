Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after ‘perfect’ win over Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after ‘perfect’ win over Celtic

The Dark Blues were superb against Brendan Rodgers' Hoops.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee's win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Simon Murray admits there was one man he was delighted for more than any other after Dundee’s hoodoo-busting win over Celtic – Steven Pressley.

The Dark Blues defied all the odds on Sunday to beat the Hoops at Dens for the first time in 37 years.

A Clark Robertson header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal sealed the sensational victory over the champions, with skipper Murray giving his boss a huge hug as the Dundee players celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

Pressley’s appointment as Tony Docherty’s successor in June was greeted with hostility from sections of the Dundee support.

A faltering start to the season ramped up the pressure, which increased even further when the Dark Blues were thumped 4-0 by Aberdeen before the international break.

However, lifelong Dundee fan Murray has never doubted that Pressley is the right man for the job.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his team’s performance at Dens Park. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

The talismanic striker said: “We’ve been getting a bit of pressure from the outset but we see the work that he does and the coaching staff does.

“I think there have been people on the radio, podcasts, people from every angle coming at Dundee, coming at his appointment because maybe the last manager was favourited by them.

“But the gaffer just wants to prove to everyone, just like we do as players, that we’re fighting for the club.

“I’m more happy for him than anybody else.

“We needed to give our supporters something and I hope we’ve shown them we’re up for the fight.

“Hopefully, they can come to Falkirk on Saturday and support us in their numbers.”

Dundee had to overhaul their squad in the summer and Murray insisted it was always going to take time for the new-look Dark Blues to fully gel.

He added: “The training and coaching has been really good.

“We also have some really good players this season but we haven’t shown it fully yet.

“As the gaffer says, it takes time for players to settle in, moving families up – some of the young boys have never lived alone before. There’s so much to look at.

Simon Murray and Joe Westley celebrate Dundee’s win. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“After the Aberdeen game, it was probably the perfect time to get a break, to train really hard for two weeks and work on even more of what the manager wanted.

It was his game plan against Celtic and I think that was probably the Dundee team he wanted to see.”

Murray admitted Sunday was a “perfect day” but he insists the win over Celtic will count for nothing if Dundee don’t back it up against Falkirk.

He added: “That was probably the best 90-minute performance from a team since I’ve been back at the club.

“We did the ugly side of the game when we needed to, we were resilient and defensively brilliant.

“To keep a clean sheet, to score two goals against Celtic, it’s probably the perfect day, isn’t it?

“Without going into too much detail, the manager said we needed to be streetwise, whereas against Aberdeen we weren’t.

“We were a bit naive, but against Celtic we were the opposite.

“Now, we need to build on that performance at Falkirk.”

