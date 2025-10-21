Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after ‘perfect’ win over Celtic

Simon Murray admits there was one man he was delighted for more than any other after Dundee’s hoodoo-busting win over Celtic – Steven Pressley.

The Dark Blues defied all the odds on Sunday to beat the Hoops at Dens for the first time in 37 years.

A Clark Robertson header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal sealed the sensational victory over the champions, with skipper Murray giving his boss a huge hug as the Dundee players celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

Pressley’s appointment as Tony Docherty’s successor in June was greeted with hostility from sections of the Dundee support.

A faltering start to the season ramped up the pressure, which increased even further when the Dark Blues were thumped 4-0 by Aberdeen before the international break.

However, lifelong Dundee fan Murray has never doubted that Pressley is the right man for the job.

The talismanic striker said: “We’ve been getting a bit of pressure from the outset but we see the work that he does and the coaching staff does.

“I think there have been people on the radio, podcasts, people from every angle coming at Dundee, coming at his appointment because maybe the last manager was favourited by them.

“But the gaffer just wants to prove to everyone, just like we do as players, that we’re fighting for the club.

“I’m more happy for him than anybody else.

“We needed to give our supporters something and I hope we’ve shown them we’re up for the fight.

“Hopefully, they can come to Falkirk on Saturday and support us in their numbers.”

Dundee had to overhaul their squad in the summer and Murray insisted it was always going to take time for the new-look Dark Blues to fully gel.

He added: “The training and coaching has been really good.

“We also have some really good players this season but we haven’t shown it fully yet.

“As the gaffer says, it takes time for players to settle in, moving families up – some of the young boys have never lived alone before. There’s so much to look at.

“After the Aberdeen game, it was probably the perfect time to get a break, to train really hard for two weeks and work on even more of what the manager wanted.

“It was his game plan against Celtic and I think that was probably the Dundee team he wanted to see.”

Murray admitted Sunday was a “perfect day” but he insists the win over Celtic will count for nothing if Dundee don’t back it up against Falkirk.

He added: “That was probably the best 90-minute performance from a team since I’ve been back at the club.

“We did the ugly side of the game when we needed to, we were resilient and defensively brilliant.

“To keep a clean sheet, to score two goals against Celtic, it’s probably the perfect day, isn’t it?

“Without going into too much detail, the manager said we needed to be streetwise, whereas against Aberdeen we weren’t.

“We were a bit naive, but against Celtic we were the opposite.

“Now, we need to build on that performance at Falkirk.”