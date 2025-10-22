LEE WILKIE: Dundee beating Celtic was reward for season’s best performance – here’s how they did it

Dundee’s win over Celtic was a just reward for their superb showing at Dens Park.

And I think it’s a performance that ticks FOUR very important boxes for the Dark Blues.

It was a result that nobody saw coming – let’s be honest.

The 4-0 loss to Aberdeen before the international break created a real sense of concern amongst supporters.

Understandably, fans were worried where things were going to go – and nobody was thinking all that positively.

But the response amongst the football staff at Dens as been first class.

And the performance against Celtic illustrated that.

First of all, once the dust settled on that loss to Aberdeen, Steven Pressley started thinking about what needed to change on the park.

In one interview, he pointed to the example of Ethan Hamilton in midfield, who has been one of the few big plus points of this season.

Hamilton’s team-mates, said Pressley, needed to follow his example on the pitch, in terms of entering their personal duels with 100% commitment, instead of passively.

That’s the first box ticked – the head coach identified a on-pitch problem that needed to be rectified.

Having delivered the message in public, the head coach then hit the training ground and passed on the instruction to his team.

There’s box two – he communicated his expectations in a way the team understood.

Those players then took that message to heart and worked to make sure they were approaching things in training more aggressively – and that’s box three.

Then the all important box number four – the players were able to translate that from the training ground into a competitve scenario, showing that the ability and willingness to adapt is within them, both individually and as a team.

And the fact that they did that in a match that can generally be filed under ‘toughest test of the season’ is even more impressive.

Dundee were really well organised in defence on Sunday. They were aggressive in and out of possession. They looked dangerous on the break – and they got two goals.

When you’re up against Celtic, with their enormous financial advantage that leads to even more advantages on the park, you can only dream of a better outcome.

The challenge for the Dark Blues now is making sure this is the start of a new phase of the season.

Yes – there are lots of new players still bedding in there. Yes – there’s a new manager trying to instil a new way of playing. Yes – the season so far has been challenging.

But Sunday showed that when it all comes together for those players, that team and their coaching staff, there’s real ability there.

They’ve set a new bar in terms of performances – and everyone had their part to play.

Now it’s up to all of them to make sure beating Celtic was no flash in the pan.