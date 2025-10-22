LEE WILKIE: Dundee beating Celtic was reward for season’s best performance – here’s how they did it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee beating Celtic was reward for season’s best performance – here’s how they did it

The Dark Blues turned in their best display of the season so far to defeat the Champions.

Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s win over Celtic was a just reward for their superb showing at Dens Park.

And I think it’s a performance that ticks FOUR very important boxes for the Dark Blues.

It was a result that nobody saw coming – let’s be honest.

The 4-0 loss to Aberdeen before the international break created a real sense of concern amongst supporters.

Understandably, fans were worried where things were going to go – and nobody was thinking all that positively.

But the response amongst the football staff at Dens as been first class.

And the performance against Celtic illustrated that.

First of all, once the dust settled on that loss to Aberdeen, Steven Pressley started thinking about what needed to change on the park.

Steven Pressley embraces Simon Murray at Dens. Image: Shutterstock

In one interview, he pointed to the example of Ethan Hamilton in midfield, who has been one of the few big plus points of this season.

Hamilton’s team-mates, said Pressley, needed to follow his example on the pitch, in terms of entering their personal duels with 100% commitment, instead of passively.

That’s the first box ticked – the head coach identified a on-pitch problem that needed to be rectified.

Having delivered the message in public, the head coach then hit the training ground and passed on the instruction to his team.

There’s box two – he communicated his expectations in a way the team understood.

Those players then took that message to heart and worked to make sure they were approaching things in training more aggressively – and that’s box three.

Then the all important box number four – the players were able to translate that from the training ground into a competitve scenario, showing that the ability and willingness to adapt is within them, both individually and as a team.

And the fact that they did that in a match that can generally be filed under ‘toughest test of the season’ is even more impressive.

Clark Robertson celebrates after scoring Dundee’s opener against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Dundee were really well organised in defence on Sunday. They were aggressive in and out of possession. They looked dangerous on the break – and they got two goals.

When you’re up against Celtic, with their enormous financial advantage that leads to even more advantages on the park, you can only dream of a better outcome.

The challenge for the Dark Blues now is making sure this is the start of a new phase of the season.

Yes – there are lots of new players still bedding in there. Yes – there’s a new manager trying to instil a new way of playing. Yes – the season so far has been challenging.

But Sunday showed that when it all comes together for those players, that team and their coaching staff, there’s real ability there.

They’ve set a new bar in terms of performances – and everyone had their part to play.

Now it’s up to all of them to make sure beating Celtic was no flash in the pan.

