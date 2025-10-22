Si Ferry makes Dundee admission after Simon Murray message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Si Ferry makes Dundee admission after Simon Murray message

The Open Goal host revealed Murray reached out after the Dark Blues' win over Celtic.

By Reporter
Ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry. Image: SNS

Simon Ferry admits he has been “out of order” in his criticism of Dundee this season.

The former Dee midfielder has been a critic of the club, with performances coming under his scrutiny across his appearances on Open Goal’s YouTube shows.

However, Dundee-born Ferry revealed on this week’s ‘Keeping the Ball on the Ground’ episode – where he was joined by regular panellist Paul Slane and guest Kyle Lafferty – that Dark Blues hero Simon Murray had made contact after Sunday’s win over Celtic.

And having held his hands up to a few harsh words, Ferry went on to congratulate Dundee boss Steven Pressley and his side for their victory over the champions.

“Thursday, on the Coupon show, I was ‘on one’ and I must have said something about Dundee,” said Ferry.

“Eight o’clock this morning, I got an Instagram from Si Murray: ‘You fuming mate?’

Dundee’s Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee’s win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I wrote back: ‘Buzzing for you mate. How good’s Elvis [Steven Pressley]? He’s a hero, isn’t he?'”

Murray responded: “‘He’s class mate. Genuinely the best. Training’s a joke, just need to put a few performances like that together.”

Ferry added: “So well done to Dundee. I’m actually delighted for Elvis because he’s a great, great guy.”

Ex-Celtic and Motherwell man Slane cut in, saying: “They’ve been battered this season, haven’t they, by pundits? Certain ones on here.”

“I’ll take that mate,” conceded Ferry. “I’ve probably been a bit out of order to be honest.”

Dundee’s win over Celtic saw them go ninth in the Premiership table, just one point behind fourth placed city rivals Dundee United and two points shy of Hibs in third.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee beating Celtic was reward for season's best performance - here's how…
Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee's win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after 'perfect' win…
5
Jimmy Johnstone comes out of the tunnel against Rangers.
Unseen photos of Jimmy Johnstone making his Dundee debut against Rangers
Clark Robertson celebrates after scoring Dundee's opener against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Clark Robertson lifts lid on training ground graft that gave Dundee platform for stunning…
2
Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his team's performance against Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley spells out FIVE Dundee traits that led to hoodoo-busting win over Celtic
9
Ryan Astley Rangers
Ryan Astley reveals unwanted record fuelling Dundee for Celtic challenge
Thomas Frank
Steven Pressley lifts lid on Thomas Frank lessons that have changed his approach to…
3
Plamen Galabov trained ahead of Dundee's friendly at Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Plamen Galabov opens up on 'difficult' start and relationship with Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley smiles
Dundee boss Steven Pressley explains outstanding debt of gratitude to Celtic's Brendan Rodgers
6
Cesar Garza is a popular player at Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss addresses Cesar Garza weekend return chances after star's 'pivotal' Mexico U/20 World…
6

Conversation