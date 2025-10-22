Si Ferry makes Dundee admission after Simon Murray message

Simon Ferry admits he has been “out of order” in his criticism of Dundee this season.

The former Dee midfielder has been a critic of the club, with performances coming under his scrutiny across his appearances on Open Goal’s YouTube shows.

However, Dundee-born Ferry revealed on this week’s ‘Keeping the Ball on the Ground’ episode – where he was joined by regular panellist Paul Slane and guest Kyle Lafferty – that Dark Blues hero Simon Murray had made contact after Sunday’s win over Celtic.

And having held his hands up to a few harsh words, Ferry went on to congratulate Dundee boss Steven Pressley and his side for their victory over the champions.

“Thursday, on the Coupon show, I was ‘on one’ and I must have said something about Dundee,” said Ferry.

“Eight o’clock this morning, I got an Instagram from Si Murray: ‘You fuming mate?’

“I wrote back: ‘Buzzing for you mate. How good’s Elvis [Steven Pressley]? He’s a hero, isn’t he?'”

Murray responded: “‘He’s class mate. Genuinely the best. Training’s a joke, just need to put a few performances like that together.”

Ferry added: “So well done to Dundee. I’m actually delighted for Elvis because he’s a great, great guy.”

Ex-Celtic and Motherwell man Slane cut in, saying: “They’ve been battered this season, haven’t they, by pundits? Certain ones on here.”

“I’ll take that mate,” conceded Ferry. “I’ve probably been a bit out of order to be honest.”

Dundee’s win over Celtic saw them go ninth in the Premiership table, just one point behind fourth placed city rivals Dundee United and two points shy of Hibs in third.