Steven Pressley lifts lid on Simon Murray fitness fight as Dundee boss ‘takes ownership’ of skipper struggle

The Dark Blues captain has not been fully fit for recent appearances.

By Neil Robertson
Steven Pressley embraces Dundee captain Simon Murray after the Dark Blues' win over Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley embraces Dundee captain Simon Murray after the Dark Blues' win over Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Dundee boss Simon Murray has lifted the lid on Simon Murray’s fitness fight.

Murray came off in the 57th minute of Dundee’s superb weekend win over Celtic, having managed an hour of the loss to Aberdeen before the international break.

Pressley admits the Dark Blues’ club captain is still not yet 100% fit after suffering some niggling injuries recently.

And the head coach admits he has felt bad for utilising the always hard-working Murray in his diminished state.

Pressley said: “We’re working very hard to get Simon up to speed.

“It was just tiredness when he came off on Sunday.

“We’d talked prior to the game, myself and the medical team, and we thought 60 minutes would be the absolute maximum that we’d get out of him.

Dundee’s Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee’s win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“I actually thought he looked a little bit fatigued by the end of the first half, then early in the second half it was apparent he was struggling.

“I actually feel a little bit sorry for him in the respect that I’m putting him out there when he’s not up to speed.

“His conditioning’s not perfect just now because the last six to eight weeks have been so disrupted. So I’m really proud of what he’s trying to do.

“I take ownership of the situation because I’m the one that’s putting him out there, but hopefully in the next two or three weeks we’ll see him return to that fully fit Simon Murray.

“He’s a hugely important player for us.”

Pressley also reported Paul Digby sustained a knock in training on Wednesday, but it is hoped he will be available for the weekend’s clash with Falkirk.

