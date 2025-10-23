Steven Pressley delivers shock Dundee warning after Celtic heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Steven Pressley delivers shock Dundee warning after Celtic heroics

The Dark Blues boss wants his side to remain focused.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his team's performance against Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley wants his Dundee players to consistently show the ‘elite mindset’ that helped them beat champions Celtic.

But the Dark Blues boss issued a clear warning against getting carried away by the result, invoking their pre-international break loss to Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues produced one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday with their first victory over the Hoops at Dens in 37 years.

The historic win was even more surprising considering Dundee had been thumped 4-0 by the Dons in their last game before the international break.

Steven Pressley embraces Dundee captain Simon Murray after the Dark Blues’ win over Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Now, head coach Pressley is looking for more Hoops-style heroics from his squad, starting at Falkirk this weekend.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve said this numerous times but with the exception of the Aberdeen game, we’ve been really competitive.

“But turning those fine margins that have decided our games thus far into wins takes an elite level of mentality and mindset.

“I thought at the weekend we had that elite level of mindset, but now we have to replicate that week on week and we have to show we can be a team that plays at a consistent level.

Aberdeen warning

“I’m also aware, and I mean this, that there might be more Aberdeen games out there. That’s what playing for Dundee is, but we’ve got to try to keep improving.

“And if there are any of those games, then we’ll have to use it as a real learning tool for us, which I hope we did a fortnight ago.”

The Dundee players were given a well-deserved day off on Monday but they came back into training on Tuesday still buzzing after the Celtic win.

However, Pressley insists no-one at Dens will be getting carried away.

He added: “Not at all, and I reminded them today about certain things – I still think we have to be more aggressive and far more intense in our pressing.

“There’s another level to what we did so we talked about that in the training and we’re trying to improve on those areas.

Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“It was a good result, but far from the perfect performance and we want to strive to be better every day.

“As a football manager, you’re immediately on to the next team because we’re planning and preparing tactically for what we’re going to do against Falkirk.

“So you enjoy the moment, you enjoy that night and then it’s almost like we go again.

“We had a recovery session for the players on Tuesday, but on Wednesday we were right back into it and very much focusing on the weekend. But they certainly came in with a spring in their step.”

