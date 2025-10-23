Steven Pressley delivers shock Dundee warning after Celtic heroics

Steven Pressley wants his Dundee players to consistently show the ‘elite mindset’ that helped them beat champions Celtic.

But the Dark Blues boss issued a clear warning against getting carried away by the result, invoking their pre-international break loss to Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues produced one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday with their first victory over the Hoops at Dens in 37 years.

The historic win was even more surprising considering Dundee had been thumped 4-0 by the Dons in their last game before the international break.

Now, head coach Pressley is looking for more Hoops-style heroics from his squad, starting at Falkirk this weekend.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve said this numerous times but with the exception of the Aberdeen game, we’ve been really competitive.

“But turning those fine margins that have decided our games thus far into wins takes an elite level of mentality and mindset.

“I thought at the weekend we had that elite level of mindset, but now we have to replicate that week on week and we have to show we can be a team that plays at a consistent level.

Aberdeen warning

“I’m also aware, and I mean this, that there might be more Aberdeen games out there. That’s what playing for Dundee is, but we’ve got to try to keep improving.

“And if there are any of those games, then we’ll have to use it as a real learning tool for us, which I hope we did a fortnight ago.”

The Dundee players were given a well-deserved day off on Monday but they came back into training on Tuesday still buzzing after the Celtic win.

However, Pressley insists no-one at Dens will be getting carried away.

He added: “Not at all, and I reminded them today about certain things – I still think we have to be more aggressive and far more intense in our pressing.

“There’s another level to what we did so we talked about that in the training and we’re trying to improve on those areas.

“It was a good result, but far from the perfect performance and we want to strive to be better every day.

“As a football manager, you’re immediately on to the next team because we’re planning and preparing tactically for what we’re going to do against Falkirk.

“So you enjoy the moment, you enjoy that night and then it’s almost like we go again.

“We had a recovery session for the players on Tuesday, but on Wednesday we were right back into it and very much focusing on the weekend. But they certainly came in with a spring in their step.”