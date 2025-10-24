Steven Pressley hails Dundee ‘standards setter’ as star returns to first-team action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley hails Dundee ‘standards setter’ as star returns to first-team action

The Dark Blues boss is delighted with his summer signing in midfield.

By Neil Robertson
Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley spoke to media on Wednesday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Steven Pressley has hailed the impact of his midfield “standards setter” after his remarkable return to Dundee’s starting line-up.

Paul Digby joined the Dark Blues in June after leaving Cambridge United.

The experienced 30-year-old was a star man for Dundee when they drew with Rangers at Ibrox on August 9 but then suffered a calf injury in training.

More than two months on, Digby was finally handed a start once more against Celtic on Sunday, and produced a powerful 90-minute performance as the Dark Blues stunned the champions to win 2-0.

However, Dens head coach Pressley admitted he had to think long and hard about selecting the former England youth international after such a long time out.

Pressley said: “I’ll be honest with you, it was a big decision in my mind.

“But Paul’s attitude towards his rehabilitation was amazing and he trains like he plays.

“So that gave me confidence and just how he is around the group – his leadership, his experience, his physicality.

Paul Digby.
Paul Digby signed a two-year deal with Dundee this summer. Image: David Young

“I thought they would be really essential ingredients.

“It’s okay knowing Paul has that, but considering the length of time he’s been out, for him to put that into full practice at the weekend is a testament to him.

“Paul was brilliant and I thought he was a real leader.

“Does he set standards in training? Without a doubt. I think our senior players are really important, the likes of Paul, Clark Robertson, Simon Murray, they’re vital players for this club.”

Dundee will look to back up their win over Celtic when they travel to face Falkirk tomorrow.

Pressley admits he owes a big debt of gratitude to the club who gave him his big break in coaching 15 years ago and he is also looking forward to a reunion with Bairns boss John McGlynn.

The 52-year-old added: “I really enjoyed my three and a half years there and I will be forever very grateful that the club gave me the platform to start my coaching career.

Steven Pressley at Falkirk. Image: SNS

“It was a great learning curve for me and I was fortunate enough to work with some really good people there – I’ve got great memories.

“They’re a real proper football club with a very passionate support. So it’ll be good to go back – it’s great to see them in such a good place.

“I think John McGlynn’s done a fantastic job and they’re a club that, in my opinion, have got it right in many ways. They’ve got stability around their manager.

“I obviously worked first-hand with John at Hearts.

“He’s got great grit, great determination, an amazing thirst to learn in football and I think he’s had a brilliant career, I really do.

“So it’s going to be a very tough game.”

