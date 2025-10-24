Steven Pressley hails Dundee ‘standards setter’ as star returns to first-team action

Steven Pressley has hailed the impact of his midfield “standards setter” after his remarkable return to Dundee’s starting line-up.

Paul Digby joined the Dark Blues in June after leaving Cambridge United.

The experienced 30-year-old was a star man for Dundee when they drew with Rangers at Ibrox on August 9 but then suffered a calf injury in training.

More than two months on, Digby was finally handed a start once more against Celtic on Sunday, and produced a powerful 90-minute performance as the Dark Blues stunned the champions to win 2-0.

However, Dens head coach Pressley admitted he had to think long and hard about selecting the former England youth international after such a long time out.

Pressley said: “I’ll be honest with you, it was a big decision in my mind.

“But Paul’s attitude towards his rehabilitation was amazing and he trains like he plays.

“So that gave me confidence and just how he is around the group – his leadership, his experience, his physicality.

“I thought they would be really essential ingredients.

“It’s okay knowing Paul has that, but considering the length of time he’s been out, for him to put that into full practice at the weekend is a testament to him.

“Paul was brilliant and I thought he was a real leader.

“Does he set standards in training? Without a doubt. I think our senior players are really important, the likes of Paul, Clark Robertson, Simon Murray, they’re vital players for this club.”

Dundee will look to back up their win over Celtic when they travel to face Falkirk tomorrow.

Pressley admits he owes a big debt of gratitude to the club who gave him his big break in coaching 15 years ago and he is also looking forward to a reunion with Bairns boss John McGlynn.

The 52-year-old added: “I really enjoyed my three and a half years there and I will be forever very grateful that the club gave me the platform to start my coaching career.

“It was a great learning curve for me and I was fortunate enough to work with some really good people there – I’ve got great memories.

“They’re a real proper football club with a very passionate support. So it’ll be good to go back – it’s great to see them in such a good place.

“I think John McGlynn’s done a fantastic job and they’re a club that, in my opinion, have got it right in many ways. They’ve got stability around their manager.

“I obviously worked first-hand with John at Hearts.

“He’s got great grit, great determination, an amazing thirst to learn in football and I think he’s had a brilliant career, I really do.

“So it’s going to be a very tough game.”