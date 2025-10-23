Dundee’s Scott Robertson hailed as one of country’s most promising coaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Scott Robertson hailed as one of country’s most promising coaches

The Scottish FA are running a new coach development programme.

By Sean Hamilton
Scott Robertson has left his assistant manager position at Forfar to full concentrate on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee.
Dundee's head of football development Scott Robertson. Image: David Young

Dundee’s Scott Robertson has been hailed by the Scottish FA as one of the country’s most promising coaches.

Robertson, the Dark Blues’ head of football development, was a participant on the first Elite Coaches Development Programme staged by the SFA, alongside coaches from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Nottingham Forest.

The governing body says their new offering aims to aid ‘a hand-picked group of aspiring coaches reach the highest level of football.”

Robertson spent 12 months on the course, which sought to develop candidates’ coaching methodology, communication skills, performance psychology, physical performance and tactical analysis.

Scott Robertson
Dundee development coach Scott Robertson. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

The SFA’s head of men’s elite strategy, Chris Docherty, explained his belief that Robertson, who led the Dee’s U/18s to the Scottish Youth Cup final last season, is equipped to reach the top tier of football.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to work with this group of young, driven Scottish coaches.

“The focus of the course was on football at the very highest level and we brought guest speakers who have been at the coal face in the top five leagues, in a World Cup final and in some of Europe’s best youth development systems.

“We put together a course that was intensive and demanding in a range of areas, because to be an Elite level coach in today’s football requires that level of knowledge and detail, but the candidates have gone over and above in their efforts.

“I am proud to have worked with them over the year and have no doubt about the potential of the group as they embark on their next steps within the game.”

Conversation