Dundee’s Scott Robertson hailed as one of country’s most promising coaches

Dundee’s Scott Robertson has been hailed by the Scottish FA as one of the country’s most promising coaches.

Robertson, the Dark Blues’ head of football development, was a participant on the first Elite Coaches Development Programme staged by the SFA, alongside coaches from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Nottingham Forest.

The governing body says their new offering aims to aid ‘a hand-picked group of aspiring coaches reach the highest level of football.”

Robertson spent 12 months on the course, which sought to develop candidates’ coaching methodology, communication skills, performance psychology, physical performance and tactical analysis.

The SFA’s head of men’s elite strategy, Chris Docherty, explained his belief that Robertson, who led the Dee’s U/18s to the Scottish Youth Cup final last season, is equipped to reach the top tier of football.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to work with this group of young, driven Scottish coaches.

“The focus of the course was on football at the very highest level and we brought guest speakers who have been at the coal face in the top five leagues, in a World Cup final and in some of Europe’s best youth development systems.

“We put together a course that was intensive and demanding in a range of areas, because to be an Elite level coach in today’s football requires that level of knowledge and detail, but the candidates have gone over and above in their efforts.

“I am proud to have worked with them over the year and have no doubt about the potential of the group as they embark on their next steps within the game.”