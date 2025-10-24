Dundee eye milestone 19 months in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee eye milestone 19 months in the making

Could the Dark Blues finally claim back to back Premiership wins?

Can Dundee build on their heroics against Celtic?
Can Dundee build on their heroics against Celtic? Image: SNS
By Reporter

Dundee travel to Falkirk on Saturday.

The Dark Blues are riding the crest of a wave after defeating Celtic 2-0 last weekend, with Clark Robertson’s header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal stunning the champions.

Steven Pressley will hope to build on that momentum with a second successive Premiership triumph which, as we find below, is not a common occurrence for the Dee of late.

Courier Sport takes a glance at some of the key numbers ahead of the showdown.

Falkirk v Dundee stats

  • After their 2-0 win over Celtic, Dundee could earn back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since MARCH 2024.
  • Falkirk have drawn five of their last six home games in the Scottish top-flight (L1), including three of four games this season.
  • Against Motherwell last time out, Scott Arfield scored his first top-flight league goal for Falkirk since May 2010, 15 years and 170 days beforehand. It was the longest gap between Scottish top-flight goals by a player for a specific side since Charlie Mulgrew for Dundee United in October 2021 (15y 247d since his last).
  • Dundee have won both of their last two league games against newly promoted opponents, last winning three in a row against such sides in the top-flight in August 2000.
  • This is the first time that Falkirk and Dundee have met in the top-flight since the 1992/93 season, with their last clash at this level coming in March 1993, the Bairns winning 1-0.

Conversation