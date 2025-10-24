Dundee eye milestone 19 months in the making

Dundee travel to Falkirk on Saturday.
The Dark Blues are riding the crest of a wave after defeating Celtic 2-0 last weekend, with Clark Robertson’s header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal stunning the champions.
Steven Pressley will hope to build on that momentum with a second successive Premiership triumph which, as we find below, is not a common occurrence for the Dee of late.
Courier Sport takes a glance at some of the key numbers ahead of the showdown.
Falkirk v Dundee stats
- After their 2-0 win over Celtic, Dundee could earn back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since MARCH 2024.
- Falkirk have drawn five of their last six home games in the Scottish top-flight (L1), including three of four games this season.
- Against Motherwell last time out, Scott Arfield scored his first top-flight league goal for Falkirk since May 2010, 15 years and 170 days beforehand. It was the longest gap between Scottish top-flight goals by a player for a specific side since Charlie Mulgrew for Dundee United in October 2021 (15y 247d since his last).
- Dundee have won both of their last two league games against newly promoted opponents, last winning three in a row against such sides in the top-flight in August 2000.
- This is the first time that Falkirk and Dundee have met in the top-flight since the 1992/93 season, with their last clash at this level coming in March 1993, the Bairns winning 1-0.
