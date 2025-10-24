Dundee eye milestone 19 months in the making

Dundee travel to Falkirk on Saturday.

The Dark Blues are riding the crest of a wave after defeating Celtic 2-0 last weekend, with Clark Robertson’s header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal stunning the champions.

Steven Pressley will hope to build on that momentum with a second successive Premiership triumph which, as we find below, is not a common occurrence for the Dee of late.

Courier Sport takes a glance at some of the key numbers ahead of the showdown.

Falkirk v Dundee stats