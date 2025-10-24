Paul Digby lifts lid on ‘big decision’ to join Dundee, family support and how Celtic win has transformed Dens Park vibe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Paul Digby lifts lid on ‘big decision’ to join Dundee, family support and how Celtic win has transformed Dens Park vibe

The experienced midfielder has shone against both Rangers and Celtic this season.

By Neil Robertson
Paul Digby at Dundee's Gardyne training ground. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Paul Digby at Dundee's Gardyne training ground. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

In Paul Digby’s last two starts for Dundee, he has helped the team draw with Rangers and beat Celtic.

Now, the midfielder is determined to make more magical memories that will last a lifetime in a dark blue shirt.

Digby signed a two-year deal at Dens in the summer after leaving Cambridge United and was a star man when Steven Pressley’s side drew at Ibrox in August.

However, the 30-year-old then suffered a calf injury in training that side-lined him for the next two months.

Digby was finally handed his next start against Celtic at Dens last Sunday and produced a powerful performance as the Dark Blues ended a 37-year hoodoo by securing a well-deserved 2-0 home win over the Hoops.

And the former England youth international admitted the remarkable result made his move to Scotland all worthwhile.

Digby said: “It was a big decision for me and for my family to come here.

Digby challenges Celtic captain Callum McGregor at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“You’re moving your wife and two young kids away from home.

“But I just felt like it was such a great opportunity.

“You’re playing big teams, the Old Firm games, just amazing experiences.

“I’m really glad I’ve done it, and very thankful for all the support I’ve had from my family.

“They’re loving it up here. When I go home, everyone’s happy and really settled into life in Dundee which helps me.

“Then on the pitch, to be playing such big football clubs, these are amazing experiences in my career and memories that will last a lifetime – things like we did against Celtic on Sunday.”

Digby was part of a third-tier Cambridge United team who caused a huge FA Cup upset when they beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park in 2022.

And he admitted the win over Celtic was on a par with that result against the Magpies.

He added: “Everyone’s still buzzing after a great team performance.

Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“There’s a really good feeling in the camp, especially to finally get that win after 37 years.

“It’s definitely right up there. To beat Celtic, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is massive for anyone.

“So, to be able to do that was a great personal achievement for myself.

“But as a team that was really important for us and gives us the belief we can go and beat big teams.

“It was an amazing day for us all round and it’s up there with the FA Cup win over Newcastle.”

Digby admitted playing the full 90 minutes against the champions took its toll on him but he was just glad to be back playing after being out injured for so long.

He added: “It was a frustrating, frustrating period.

After a good result at Rangers, to then get injured was annoying for me personally.

“But it’s one of those things that happens in football, and I’ve tried to take the positives out of it.

“When you get put back in, you’ve got to deliver performances, and you’ve got to get points and win.

“I was prepared for it, because we’d been working so hard, even before I was back training but I was absolutely shattered after the game, and for a good few days after as well.”

