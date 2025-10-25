‘Real opportunity’ missed for Dundee in disappointing Falkirk defeat as fans throw objects at Scott Bain

Dundee let a “real opportunity” slip in their 2-1 defeat at Falkirk rued Dark Blues boss Steven Pressley.

The 52-year-old was the last Bairns boss to earn a top-flight home league win back in 2010 but has now been eclipsed by counterpart John McGlynn 15 years later.

The first half began with a continuation of Dundee’s impressive display against Celtic, strong defence combined with threat on the attack.

And their opening goal came from the exact same route as the weekend previous. Cam Congreve swung in a corner from the right to find the head of Clark Robertson.

On 35 minutes, Dundee were adamant they should have had a penalty when Ethan Hamilton went down following a Kyrell Wilson challenge.

Instead the referee booked Hamilton with Robertson also earning a yellow for dissent.

A VAR check stuck with Ross Hardie’s original decision to the dismay of the Dee.

“From the angle I’ve seen, I thought it looked like a penalty,” Pressley said.

“But I’d have to see it from another angle to be absolutely sure.”

‘Not aggressive enough’

One thing he was sure about, though, was the drop-off from his side in the second half was a massive let down.

“I think we had a deserved lead at half-time,” Pressley said.

“The first 20 minutes of the second half, we had to ride our luck a little bit at times.

“We weren’t aggressive enough in that period.

“Even on the first goal, we defend the first action really well. But then we don’t get into aggressive enough positions to stop the cross.

“These are details that we need to get better at.”

After Dundee enjoyed the better of the first half, Falkirk stepped it up in the second.

Jon McCracken was given a let-off early in the half after his pass was cut out, Calvin Miller’s shot though clipped the crossbar on its way over.

Then came the equaliser, Clark Robertson this time putting through his own net from a Ethan Williams cross.

That gave Falkirk a huge lift in front of the sell-out crowd but it looked like Dundee had seen out the dangerous period.

They came into the game late on after the arrival of Emile Acquah, Yan Dhanda, Tony Yogane and Callum Jones from the bench.

But it was Falkirk’s makeshift centre-back Connor Allan who grabbed the glory in the last minute.

After latching onto a loose ball, he ran through the Dundee defence before finding the far corner.

Momentum

It was a superb goal from the youngster but a severe disappointment for the Dark Blues.

Pressley added: “It was really disappointing because I was really pleased with the first half. Coming here is a difficult venue.

“We can’t lose a game based around the second goal.

“The margins are so fine just now. But I thought this was a game where we could get some form of momentum.

“But this was a real opportunity.

“And to be leading 1-0 at half-time away from home, it was an opportunity I’m really disappointed we gave up.

“We just have to reset and go again on Monday.

“I’m under no illusions. I’ve said it from day one that this is a difficult, difficult job. It’s going to take a lot of hard work from our group and our staff.

“I’m confident we’ll get there.”

Fan incidents

The latter stages of the match were marred by objects being thrown onto the pitch from the away end in the direction of ex-Dundee keeper Scott Bain.

Referee Ross Hardie handed an object to a Falkirk official while Bain remonstrated with supporters after seeing a coffee cup head his way.

A man also ran onto the field from the away end before being tackled to the ground and taken away by police.