‘Real opportunity’ missed for Dundee in disappointing Falkirk defeat as fans throw objects at Scott Bain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Real opportunity’ missed for Dundee in disappointing Falkirk defeat as fans throw objects at Scott Bain

The Dark Blues let their first-half lead slip to lose 2-1 as the game ended with unsavoury scenes.

By George Cran
Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Dundee let a “real opportunity” slip in their 2-1 defeat at Falkirk rued Dark Blues boss Steven Pressley.

The 52-year-old was the last Bairns boss to earn a top-flight home league win back in 2010 but has now been eclipsed by counterpart John McGlynn 15 years later.

The first half began with a continuation of Dundee’s impressive display against Celtic, strong defence combined with threat on the attack.

And their opening goal came from the exact same route as the weekend previous. Cam Congreve swung in a corner from the right to find the head of Clark Robertson.

On 35 minutes, Dundee were adamant they should have had a penalty when Ethan Hamilton went down following a Kyrell Wilson challenge.

Instead the referee booked Hamilton with Robertson also earning a yellow for dissent.

A VAR check stuck with Ross Hardie’s original decision to the dismay of the Dee.

Ethan Hamilton went down after Kyrell Wilson’s challenge in the area – VAR agreed with referee Ross Hardie’s decision to award Falkirk a free-kick. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“From the angle I’ve seen, I thought it looked like a penalty,” Pressley said.

“But I’d have to see it from another angle to be absolutely sure.”

‘Not aggressive enough’

One thing he was sure about, though, was the drop-off from his side in the second half was a massive let down.

“I think we had a deserved lead at half-time,” Pressley said.

“The first 20 minutes of the second half, we had to ride our luck a little bit at times.

“We weren’t aggressive enough in that period.

“Even on the first goal, we defend the first action really well. But then we don’t get into aggressive enough positions to stop the cross.

“These are details that we need to get better at.”

Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson nodded in his fourth goal of the campaign to make him Dundee’s top scorer this season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

After Dundee enjoyed the better of the first half, Falkirk stepped it up in the second.

Jon McCracken was given a let-off early in the half after his pass was cut out, Calvin Miller’s shot though clipped the crossbar on its way over.

Then came the equaliser, Clark Robertson this time putting through his own net from a Ethan Williams cross.

That gave Falkirk a huge lift in front of the sell-out crowd but it looked like Dundee had seen out the dangerous period.

They came into the game late on after the arrival of Emile Acquah, Yan Dhanda, Tony Yogane and Callum Jones from the bench.

But it was Falkirk’s makeshift centre-back Connor Allan who grabbed the glory in the last minute.

After latching onto a loose ball, he ran through the Dundee defence before finding the far corner.

Momentum

It was a superb goal from the youngster but a severe disappointment for the Dark Blues.

Pressley added: “It was really disappointing because I was really pleased with the first half. Coming here is a difficult venue.

“We can’t lose a game based around the second goal.

Connor Allan won the game with an individual effort in the 90th minute. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“The margins are so fine just now. But I thought this was a game where we could get some form of momentum.

“But this was a real opportunity.

“And to be leading 1-0 at half-time away from home, it was an opportunity I’m really disappointed we gave up.

“We just have to reset and go again on Monday.

“I’m under no illusions. I’ve said it from day one that this is a difficult, difficult job. It’s going to take a lot of hard work from our group and our staff.

“I’m confident we’ll get there.”

Fan incidents

Scott Bain
Scott Bain is spoken to by referee Ross Hardie in the closing stages. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

The latter stages of the match were marred by objects being thrown onto the pitch from the away end in the direction of ex-Dundee keeper Scott Bain.

Referee Ross Hardie handed an object to a Falkirk official while Bain remonstrated with supporters after seeing a coffee cup head his way.

A man also ran onto the field from the away end before being tackled to the ground and taken away by police.

A fan taken away by police late in the game as Dundee lost to Falkirk. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

More from Dundee FC

Paul Digby at Dundee's Gardyne training ground. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Paul Digby lifts lid on 'big decision' to join Dundee, family support and how…
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov ownership bullet
3
Can Dundee build on their heroics against Celtic?
Dundee eye milestone 19 months in the making
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley hails Dundee 'standards setter' as star returns to first-team action
2
Scott Robertson has left his assistant manager position at Forfar to full concentrate on developing the next generation of talent at Dundee.
Dundee's Scott Robertson hailed as one of country's most promising coaches
2
Dundee boss Steven Pressley was delighted with his team's performance against Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley delivers shock Dundee warning after Celtic heroics
Steven Pressley embraces Dundee captain Simon Murray after the Dark Blues' win over Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley lifts lid on Simon Murray fitness fight as Dundee boss 'takes ownership'…
Ex-Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry. Image: SNS
Si Ferry makes Dundee admission after Simon Murray message
8
Dundee players Celebrate at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee beating Celtic was reward for season's best performance - here's how…
Dundee's Simon Murray celebrates after Dundee's win over Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee captain Simon Murray reveals which colleague he was happiest for after 'perfect' win…
6

Conversation