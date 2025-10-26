What happened to Dundee in the second half at Falkirk and why did it end in embarrassment?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What happened to Dundee in the second half at Falkirk and why did it end in embarrassment?

The Dark Blues deservedly led at half-time but let their grip on the game slip in the second period.

Dundee dismay as Falkirk celebrate their late winner
Dundee dismay as Falkirk celebrate their late winner. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee threw away a massive chance to build on their terrific win over Celtic with a second-half to forget at Falkirk.

It all started off so well.

The high after that defeat of the champions was still coursing through the veins of the Dark Blues.

And it was a case of déjà vu all over again as Cam Congreve lined up a corner from the right, clipped in an inviting cross and Clark Robertson was there to nod home.

But it didn’t last long enough to earn Dundee their first consecutive Premiership victories in over 18 months.

Courier Sport was at the sold-out Falkirk Stadium to witness a disappointing day for the Dee.

First half

Dundee deserved their half-time lead after a strong showing in the opening period.

They dealt with everything the Bairns threw at them, Jon McCracken forced into just one save.

Simon Murray denied by Scott Bain
Dundee started on the front foot – Simon Murray was denied early on by Scott Bain. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

And there was real threat up the other end.

Simon Murray was denied within 90 seconds, Joe Westley had a good look at goal and set-pieces were causing real problems.

Dundee should also have had a penalty with the score at 1-0.

Ethan Hamilton was brought down inside the area by Kyrell Wilson but, remarkably, referee Ross Hardie decided it was the Dundee man doing the fouling.

He got booked for reckless play. But replays showed he got a touch on the ball while Wilson swung and kicked the Dundee man’s studs. A clear foul by the Falkirk man, who was already on a yellow card.

Why VAR didn’t send the referee to have another look on the monitor beggars belief.

It also meant Hamilton was on a yellow-card tight-rope for the rest of the contest, dulling his competitive edge when his team needed more of that.

Ethan Hamilton went down after Kyrell Wilson’s challenge in the area – VAR agreed with referee Ross Hardie’s decision to award Falkirk a free-kick. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

There were other half-chances, too, that a fully fit Murray would surely have done better with.

At the break, Dundee were good for the lead and looking likely to keep the good vibes going.

At that point in the day, the Dee were third in the Premiership table.

Second half

But it wouldn’t be Dundee without the dark blue rollercoaster kicking into gear.

Falkirk deserve credit because they stepped up their game significantly after the restart.

But many of the big moments came as a result of Dundee’s own errors.

First McCracken passed straight to a Falkirk man before former Dee Calvin Miller clipped the crossbar.

Falkirk celebrate
Falkirk celebrate making it 1-1. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Then a combination brought the equaliser – the cross wasn’t stopped, Drey Wright was pinned at the back post to allow Ethan Williams freedom to cross.

And Clark Robertson couldn’t sort his feet out as he fired the ball straight into his own net.

From there it was Falkirk’s game to win. Dundee weren’t aggressive enough, said Pressley. That’s been a common complaint all season.

Dundee’s subs, though, deserve credit for stemming the tide.

Emile Acquah has taken some flak for his early performances but he brought a presence up top that helped his side get up the pitch, even if there was little goal-threat from him.

Yan Dhanda and Tony Yogane, too, brought fresh threat with only a defensive block denying Dhanda a headed goal when those two linked up.

But then it all came crashing down on 89 minutes.

Connor Allan won the game with an individual effort in the 90th minute, leaving the Dundee defence in his wake. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

The spin of the ball on the plastic turf beat Acquah and a couple of team-mates, allowing Connor Allan to steal forward.

Acquah was closest and should have taken a yellow card but Allan got away. Luke Graham was beaten easily and Clark Robertson even more simply before the makeshift defender rolled the ball into the net.

It was a brilliant goal for the youngster. A dreadful one for the Dee to concede.

One that leaves them at the wrong end of the table.

Clark Robertson

It was a very strange day for Dundee’s leader in defence.

Robertson’s second goal in two games makes him the club’s top scorer this season. He’s got four in all competitions, two in the Premiership.

Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson nodded in for the second match running. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

But he’s also now scored two own goals. That makes him the most prolific player both FOR Dundee and AGAINST Dundee this season, alongside Kieron Bowie and Jesper Karlsson.

And he won’t want to see his part in the winning goal back again.

His boss, though, backed Robertson to respond.

“He’s been absolutely terrific this year,” Steven Pressley told Courier Sport post-match.

“When defenders want to defend key situations, own goals can happen. It’s part of the career.

“I scored many in my time. There’s no blame with him.”

Scott Bain

Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

The game concluded with unsavoury scenes.

It’s a shame Scott Bain’s career at Dens Park ended on such bad terms because he was a fine goalkeeper for the club.

He was getting plenty of boos from the sold-out away end as he took his place in front of them for the second half.

For much of the afternoon it was pantomime stuff and he was the villain. A part he seems to play with relish.

Cameras picked up his celebration of Falkirk’s first goal, cupping his ears in the direction of the away support.

Things escalated from there with objects flying his way, a number of cups filled with liquid and the referee also handed an object to a Falkirk official.

It’s embarrassing for the club that some fans couldn’t control themselves. There’s no place for throwing things at any player.

A man was led away by police after entering the pitch late on in Dundee’s defeat at Falkirk. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Crucially, it didn’t help their own team. There was still time to get back into the game and only a couple of good blocks denied Ethan Hamilton a late strike.

One more chance and he, or a team-mate, may have found a way through the packed Falkirk defence.

But time was spent picking stuff up. Only three minutes were added on, despite nine subs being made.

No doubt the referee blew up early in part because of what was happening in the stands.

The second half meant it was a poor day on and off the pitch for Dundee Football Club.

