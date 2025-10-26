What happened to Dundee in the second half at Falkirk and why did it end in embarrassment?

Dundee threw away a massive chance to build on their terrific win over Celtic with a second-half to forget at Falkirk.

It all started off so well.

The high after that defeat of the champions was still coursing through the veins of the Dark Blues.

And it was a case of déjà vu all over again as Cam Congreve lined up a corner from the right, clipped in an inviting cross and Clark Robertson was there to nod home.

But it didn’t last long enough to earn Dundee their first consecutive Premiership victories in over 18 months.

Courier Sport was at the sold-out Falkirk Stadium to witness a disappointing day for the Dee.

First half

Dundee deserved their half-time lead after a strong showing in the opening period.

They dealt with everything the Bairns threw at them, Jon McCracken forced into just one save.

And there was real threat up the other end.

Simon Murray was denied within 90 seconds, Joe Westley had a good look at goal and set-pieces were causing real problems.

Dundee should also have had a penalty with the score at 1-0.

Ethan Hamilton was brought down inside the area by Kyrell Wilson but, remarkably, referee Ross Hardie decided it was the Dundee man doing the fouling.

He got booked for reckless play. But replays showed he got a touch on the ball while Wilson swung and kicked the Dundee man’s studs. A clear foul by the Falkirk man, who was already on a yellow card.

Why VAR didn’t send the referee to have another look on the monitor beggars belief.

It also meant Hamilton was on a yellow-card tight-rope for the rest of the contest, dulling his competitive edge when his team needed more of that.

There were other half-chances, too, that a fully fit Murray would surely have done better with.

At the break, Dundee were good for the lead and looking likely to keep the good vibes going.

At that point in the day, the Dee were third in the Premiership table.

Second half

But it wouldn’t be Dundee without the dark blue rollercoaster kicking into gear.

Falkirk deserve credit because they stepped up their game significantly after the restart.

But many of the big moments came as a result of Dundee’s own errors.

First McCracken passed straight to a Falkirk man before former Dee Calvin Miller clipped the crossbar.

Then a combination brought the equaliser – the cross wasn’t stopped, Drey Wright was pinned at the back post to allow Ethan Williams freedom to cross.

And Clark Robertson couldn’t sort his feet out as he fired the ball straight into his own net.

From there it was Falkirk’s game to win. Dundee weren’t aggressive enough, said Pressley. That’s been a common complaint all season.

Dundee’s subs, though, deserve credit for stemming the tide.

Emile Acquah has taken some flak for his early performances but he brought a presence up top that helped his side get up the pitch, even if there was little goal-threat from him.

Yan Dhanda and Tony Yogane, too, brought fresh threat with only a defensive block denying Dhanda a headed goal when those two linked up.

But then it all came crashing down on 89 minutes.

The spin of the ball on the plastic turf beat Acquah and a couple of team-mates, allowing Connor Allan to steal forward.

Acquah was closest and should have taken a yellow card but Allan got away. Luke Graham was beaten easily and Clark Robertson even more simply before the makeshift defender rolled the ball into the net.

It was a brilliant goal for the youngster. A dreadful one for the Dee to concede.

One that leaves them at the wrong end of the table.

Clark Robertson

It was a very strange day for Dundee’s leader in defence.

Robertson’s second goal in two games makes him the club’s top scorer this season. He’s got four in all competitions, two in the Premiership.

But he’s also now scored two own goals. That makes him the most prolific player both FOR Dundee and AGAINST Dundee this season, alongside Kieron Bowie and Jesper Karlsson.

And he won’t want to see his part in the winning goal back again.

His boss, though, backed Robertson to respond.

“He’s been absolutely terrific this year,” Steven Pressley told Courier Sport post-match.

“When defenders want to defend key situations, own goals can happen. It’s part of the career.

“I scored many in my time. There’s no blame with him.”

Scott Bain

The game concluded with unsavoury scenes.

It’s a shame Scott Bain’s career at Dens Park ended on such bad terms because he was a fine goalkeeper for the club.

He was getting plenty of boos from the sold-out away end as he took his place in front of them for the second half.

For much of the afternoon it was pantomime stuff and he was the villain. A part he seems to play with relish.

Cameras picked up his celebration of Falkirk’s first goal, cupping his ears in the direction of the away support.

Things escalated from there with objects flying his way, a number of cups filled with liquid and the referee also handed an object to a Falkirk official.

It’s embarrassing for the club that some fans couldn’t control themselves. There’s no place for throwing things at any player.

Crucially, it didn’t help their own team. There was still time to get back into the game and only a couple of good blocks denied Ethan Hamilton a late strike.

One more chance and he, or a team-mate, may have found a way through the packed Falkirk defence.

But time was spent picking stuff up. Only three minutes were added on, despite nine subs being made.

No doubt the referee blew up early in part because of what was happening in the stands.

The second half meant it was a poor day on and off the pitch for Dundee Football Club.