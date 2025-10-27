Dundee stars urged to learn key lesson after ‘great week for the club’ ended with Falkirk disappointment

Dundee went into Saturday’s Falkirk clash on such a big high after their victory over Celtic.

Now the task is to ensure they don’t hit a massive low following their late 2-1 defeat at Falkirk.

The Dark Blues missed a big chance to earn back-to-back wins in the Premiership for the first time since March 2024.

Clark Robertson’s header capped a strong first half from the Dee as they went in at the break 1-0 up.

But they couldn’t maintain that performance in the second half and were eventually beaten by Connor Allan’s individual effort on 89 minutes.

Fine margins

“It was a tough one to take. Very frustrating in the end, but I felt like we did enough in the first half to maybe go another goal up,” midfielder Paul Digby said.

“We were really comfortable in the first half.

“We just let them back into the game in the second half. They get the momentum and the crowd behind them and, unfortunately, they get the goal.

“It was just a game of fine margins and they swung in their favour.

“It looked like we should have had a penalty but, unfortunately, we’ve not got that.

“That can’t be an excuse.

“We’ve got to find other ways in the game and different aspects of the game that we can do better over the course of 90 minutes.

“At times, maybe be a bit more clinical in front of goal and put the game to bed in the first half.

“But, unfortunately, the margins swung their way.”

‘Let’s not get too down’

Digby is, though, confident the defeat won’t linger in the minds at Dens Park ahead of next week’s trip to table-toppers Hearts.

“It won’t be difficult to pick the boys up, not at all. That’s the nature of football,” Digby added.

“We’re experienced. We all know that.

“We just need to make sure we keep our standards high going into next week.

“It’s frustrating, it was a great week leading up to the game and a fantastic week for the football club.

“Let’s not get too down now.

“It’s a little blip and we need to make sure that we bounce back and keep all our standards high going into another really tough game for us next week.”