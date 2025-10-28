EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on

The club are currently awaiting a ruling on the planning in principle application submitted to Dundee City Council last year.

Camperdown Park stadium image
An image of what the new Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown Park could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
By Laura Devlin

Dundee FC have bolstered the team handling the new Camperdown stadium application as the wait for a council decision goes on.

They are seeking permission to build a 12,500 seater stadium on the outskirts of the city, with the development also including proposals for a crematorium, hotel and residential development.

Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Inside the stadium. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

The project is the brainchild of Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, with the pair setting up Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) for the development.

However, the planning process has been hit by a series of setbacks and in August, Nelms hit out at what he described as “inexplicable procedural anomalies” hindering the application.

High-profile projects

Broughty Ferry-based About Planning is the agent handling the application on behalf of DBPH.

However, it is understood property consultancy firm Montagu Evans have now also been drafted in to help with the ongoing application process.

The company has offices in Edinburgh, London and Manchester and describe themselves as a “key player in the UK property and real estate industry”.

How the redeveloped Smithfield Market could look. Image: Birmingham City Council.

They have worked on a number of high-profile projects across the UK, including the £1.9 billion redevelopment of Birmingham’s Smithfield Market.

This will see the historic site transformed through the the creation of more than 3,000 new homes, offices and retail and cultural spaces.

In Scotland, Montagu Evans also worked on Edinburgh Council’s £105m sale of the Atria office development.

Dundee stadium decision wait goes on

The planning in principle application will be decided by Dundee City Council’s planning committee.

But one of the issues hindering its progress is the proposed junction from the Kingsway into the development, with Traffic Scotland raising repeated concerns over its design.

Concerns have also been raised by Police Scotland over the traffic management plan submitted with the application.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

Earlier this month The Courier revealed police have raised fears the plan could compromise road safety and “poses as many questions as it answers”.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee is next scheduled to meet on Monday (November 3).

But The Courier understands the Camperdown stadium development is not on the agenda.

The committee will only meet once more before the end of the year, on Monday December 8.

If the Dee’s new stadium is not on the agenda for this meeting, a decision will not be made until 2026.

