EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on

Dundee FC have bolstered the team handling the new Camperdown stadium application as the wait for a council decision goes on.

The club are currently awaiting a ruling on the planning in principle application submitted to Dundee City Council last year.

They are seeking permission to build a 12,500 seater stadium on the outskirts of the city, with the development also including proposals for a crematorium, hotel and residential development.

The project is the brainchild of Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, with the pair setting up Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) for the development.

However, the planning process has been hit by a series of setbacks and in August, Nelms hit out at what he described as “inexplicable procedural anomalies” hindering the application.

High-profile projects

Broughty Ferry-based About Planning is the agent handling the application on behalf of DBPH.

However, it is understood property consultancy firm Montagu Evans have now also been drafted in to help with the ongoing application process.

The company has offices in Edinburgh, London and Manchester and describe themselves as a “key player in the UK property and real estate industry”.

They have worked on a number of high-profile projects across the UK, including the £1.9 billion redevelopment of Birmingham’s Smithfield Market.

This will see the historic site transformed through the the creation of more than 3,000 new homes, offices and retail and cultural spaces.

In Scotland, Montagu Evans also worked on Edinburgh Council’s £105m sale of the Atria office development.

Dundee stadium decision wait goes on

The planning in principle application will be decided by Dundee City Council’s planning committee.

But one of the issues hindering its progress is the proposed junction from the Kingsway into the development, with Traffic Scotland raising repeated concerns over its design.

Concerns have also been raised by Police Scotland over the traffic management plan submitted with the application.

Earlier this month The Courier revealed police have raised fears the plan could compromise road safety and “poses as many questions as it answers”.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee is next scheduled to meet on Monday (November 3).

But The Courier understands the Camperdown stadium development is not on the agenda.

The committee will only meet once more before the end of the year, on Monday December 8.

If the Dee’s new stadium is not on the agenda for this meeting, a decision will not be made until 2026.