Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee penalty decision at Falkirk branded ‘astonishing’ by ex-FIFA ref

The Dark Blues wanted a spot-kick in the first half at Falkirk but VAR did not intervene.

By George Cran
Dundee protest after Ethan Hamilton was brought down in the Falkirk box. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee protest after Ethan Hamilton was brought down in the Falkirk box. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Former FIFA referee Bobby Madden has branded the decision not to award Dundee a penalty kick at Falkirk “astonishing”.

The Dark Blues were leading 1-0 when Ethan Hamilton went down inside the home box following a challenge by Kyrell Wilson.

Referee Ross Hardie, though, saw Hamilton as the transgressor and booked the Dee midfielder for reckless play. He also yellow carded Clark Robertson for dissent.

Hamilton had his foot high but played the ball with video replays showing Wilson kick the Dundee man on the inside of his leg before both hit the deck.

Ethan Hamilton went down after Kyrell Wilson’s challenge in the area – VAR agreed with referee Ross Hardie’s decision to award Falkirk a free-kick. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

VAR Andrew Dallas reviewed the incident but did not advise an on-field review and Dundee would go on to lose the game in the second half.

‘Astonishing’

Former referee Madden took to Instagram to point out a “remarkable” miss by the VAR.

Alongside a video of the incident, he posted: “Astonishing this hasn’t been corrected by VAR.

Bobby Madden
Former referee Bobby Madden says Dundee should have been awarded a penalty at Falkirk. Image: SNS

“Referees will make mistakes and watching live probably believed the attacker has led with his studs in a reckless manner and made contact with the defender.

“Fine, it happens.

“For VAR not to correct it though is quite remarkable.

“You take one look at the replay and you can see the attacker plays the ball fairly and the defender clearly kicks the back leg of the attacker.

“As obvious a penalty as you’ll likely see.”

