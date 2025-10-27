LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s bad habits cost them at Falkirk – they must cut them out quickly

Dundee have made a huge improvement in a short space of time since their thumping at Aberdeen.

But the Falkirk defeat at the weekend showed there is still a lot to learn.

The Dark Blues were the better side in the first half and deserved their lead but let that slip in the second.

After the Celtic win and the first half, it looked like another victory was on the cards but their bad habits crept back in and they shot themselves in the foot.

The start of the season saw Dundee being far too passive.

Dundee’s bad habits

The winning goal was great play from the young lad Connor Allan but the Dark Blues had at least three opportunities to stop him.

Emile Acquah I think gave up a little – had he shown the intensity needed, he either wins the ball back or it’s a foul and Dundee can reorganise.

Then Luke Graham and Clark Robertson were both half-hearted in their attempts to stop the Falkirk man.

They deserved a point from that game but slack, passive play has cost them big time.

This team of players still needs to prove to the fans that they are good enough.

They did that against Celtic but one game will not make a season.