Dundee FC LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s bad habits cost them at Falkirk – they must cut them out quickly The Dark Blues were beaten by a late goal at Falkirk - but they had at least three chances to stop it says Wilkie. Connor Allan won the game for Falkirk to leave Dundee reeling. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS By Lee Wilkie October 27 2025, 5:35pm October 27 2025, 5:35pm Share LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s bad habits cost them at Falkirk – they must cut them out quickly Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5359873/lee-wilkie-dundee-bad-habits-falkirk-key-lesson/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee have made a huge improvement in a short space of time since their thumping at Aberdeen. But the Falkirk defeat at the weekend showed there is still a lot to learn. The Dark Blues were the better side in the first half and deserved their lead but let that slip in the second. After the Celtic win and the first half, it looked like another victory was on the cards but their bad habits crept back in and they shot themselves in the foot. Dundee dismay as Falkirk celebrate their late winner. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS The start of the season saw Dundee being far too passive. Dundee’s bad habits The winning goal was great play from the young lad Connor Allan but the Dark Blues had at least three opportunities to stop him. Emile Acquah I think gave up a little – had he shown the intensity needed, he either wins the ball back or it’s a foul and Dundee can reorganise. Dundee started so well at Falkirk after Clark Robertson gave Dundee a deserved lead. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Then Luke Graham and Clark Robertson were both half-hearted in their attempts to stop the Falkirk man. They deserved a point from that game but slack, passive play has cost them big time. This team of players still needs to prove to the fans that they are good enough. They did that against Celtic but one game will not make a season.
