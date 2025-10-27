Dundee want clarity from SFA over Falkirk penalty decision

Dundee have requested clarity from the SFA over the decision not to award them a penalty in the weekend defeat at Falkirk.

The Dark Blues were beaten 2-1 on Saturday following Connor Allan’s 90th-minute winner.

However, they were furious not to be awarded a spot-kick with the score 1-0 in their favour in the first half.

Dundee’s Ethan Hamilton and Kyrell Wilson of Falkirk both went down inside the home box.

Video footage has shown Hamilton getting the ball before Wilson’s attempt to clear missed the ball and caught the former Manchester United man.

Referee Ross Hardie saw the challenge but booked Hamilton for dangerous play.

VAR Andrew Dallas reviewed the footage but stuck with the referee’s original decision and did not recommend an on-field review.

Stud marks

Former referee Bobby Madden branded the call by VAR “astonishing”.

Post-match, Dens boss Steven Pressley said: “From the angle I’ve seen, I thought it looked like a penalty.

“But I’d have to see it from another angle to be absolutely sure.”

Dundee have since examined the footage and on Monday contacted the SFA looking for clarity from head of referees Willie Collum over the incident.

It’s understood Hamilton has stud marks on the inside of his leg and the Dark Blues want to know why VAR did not intervene.