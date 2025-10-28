Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat

Steven Pressley insists Dundee are “moving in the right direction” despite Saturday’s defeat at Falkirk.

The Dark Blues were hoping to build on their fantastic victory over Celtic but were undone late on at Falkirk by a combination of super individual skill by Connor Allan and poor defending.

The 2-1 defeat leaves the Dee in 10th spot and they could drop to 11th by the time they next play when they face runaway league leaders Hearts on Saturday.

Despite that Pressley insists he sees enough positives to be confident better times are ahead.

“I think we are moving in the right direction,” the Dundee head coach said.

“We are a little more crystallised.

“It has taken a bit of time, with the players coming in and us trying to transition.

“The Aberdeen game allowed us to take stock and look more at the short, medium and long-term.

“It was a real rough couple of weeks for us as a group.

“If we hadn’t had the severity of the result we may not have reset the same.

“It allowed us to have a clear idea of how we were going to move forward.

Big challenges to come

“We know how we can improve but we are also aware that there are also going to be some big challenges coming into this period.

“We know how we are going to play but we also know there are going to be bumps along the way.

“There will be other Aberdeen games but we are now clear on how we are going to achieve our short and medium-term.

“We have to be a team that is always challenging within games.

“I think the margins in all the games outwith Aberdeen have been so tight.

“We have to find a way of coming out on the positive side of things.”