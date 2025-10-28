Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat

The Dark Blues face a daunting task up next at league leaders Hearts.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Falkirk. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Steven Pressley insists Dundee are “moving in the right direction” despite Saturday’s defeat at Falkirk.

The Dark Blues were hoping to build on their fantastic victory over Celtic but were undone late on at Falkirk by a combination of super individual skill by Connor Allan and poor defending.

The 2-1 defeat leaves the Dee in 10th spot and they could drop to 11th by the time they next play when they face runaway league leaders Hearts on Saturday.

Despite that Pressley insists he sees enough positives to be confident better times are ahead.

“I think we are moving in the right direction,” the Dundee head coach said.

“We are a little more crystallised.

Dundee dismay as Falkirk celebrate their late winner
Dundee lost it late at Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It has taken a bit of time, with the players coming in and us trying to transition.

“The Aberdeen game allowed us to take stock and look more at the short, medium and long-term.

“It was a real rough couple of weeks for us as a group.

“If we hadn’t had the severity of the result we may not have reset the same.

“It allowed us to have a clear idea of how we were going to move forward.

Big challenges to come

“We know how we can improve but we are also aware that there are also going to be some big challenges coming into this period.

“We know how we are going to play but we also know there are going to be bumps along the way.

Dundee couldn’t follow up their win over Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“There will be other Aberdeen games but we are now clear on how we are going to achieve our short and medium-term.

“We have to be a team that is always challenging within games.

“I think the margins in all the games outwith Aberdeen have been so tight.

“We have to find a way of coming out on the positive side of things.”

