Dundee defensive options bolstered as key duo step up fitness

Dundee have welcomed Billy Koumetio back to training after injury.

The big French defender has missed the last three games but will bolster boss Steven Pressley’s defensive options for the weekend trip to league leaders Hearts.

The Dark Blues are also hoping to have talisman Simon Murray and midfield lynchpin Paul Digby more up to speed for Tynecastle.

Murray has been playing despite not being fully fit while Digby missed a number of weeks with a calf injury.

Improving fitnes

“We played Digby against Celtic but he had no game time behind him,” Pressley said.

“He did an incredible job.

“Then after 65 minutes at the weekend he looked like he had run his course.

“We hope to build him up further this week.

“It is the same with Simon.

“Simon is behind because he has missed a lot of training and games.

“It is another week where we can get more work into them.

“Billy Koumetio also returns.

“He has had a week’s training under his belt and he will be in a better place.

“At present, we have a lot of players who are training but we just need to improve their fitness.”

Dundee, though, will be without Yan Dhanda against Premiership leaders Hearts. The on-loan playmaker can’t play against his parent club.