‘Everyone must contribute’ for Dundee to improve as ‘exceptional’ loan star hailed

Dundee need more players stepping up on the goal front.

The Dark Blues have scored just nine goals in 10 matches so far this season.

That leaves them third from bottom in the goals for column in the Premiership table with only St Mirren and Aberdeen having found the net less often.

Only one Dee has scored more than one league goal this term, too.

Clark Robertson has netted in each of his last two games to make him not only top league scorer but top scorer in all competitions with four.

Simon Murray, Joe Westley, Ryan Astley, Fin Robertson, Luke Graham and Callum Jones all have one goal each in the league.

Set-play satisfaction

Four of those have come from set-pieces and boss Steven Pressley is pleased with the threat from his team from a dead ball.

But he wants more if the Dark Blues are to keep themselves above water this term.

“We are working hard on so many things just now,” he said.

“The margins are so fine.

“A big part of our strategies are set-plays.

“We have scored two set-plays in the last two games.

“There are maybe four teams who are sitting on four goals from set-plays.

“We are one of those teams and then Hearts lead the way with seven.

“It is in these types of areas we need to be the best.

“We are not the best, Hearts are the best but we want to improve.

“We want to improve and be the best in the areas where we can have a big influence on.

“Everyone needs to contribute.

“Clark has contributed with a couple of goals but we need to have a greater contribution from everybody because it is the only way we are going to be a competitive team.”

‘Exceptional’

While Dundee don’t have anyone troubling the top of the Premiership scoring charts, they do have the man at the top of the assist chart in their ranks.

Cam Congreve has made a fine impression since arriving on loan from Swansea and has racked up five assists, including one in each of his last two games.

“He has been exceptional thus far,” Pressley added.

“He is a player who can make the difference and can give us those fine margins.

“What has pleased me greatly is he really wants to work hard and to improve.

“He wants to learn and improve and he is getting that by getting regular game time here.”