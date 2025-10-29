Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star helped sell him on move

Joe Shaughnessy has revealed getting out of his Scottish football comfort zone was the reason behind his Dundee departure.

The 33-year-old spent two years as club captain with the Dark Blues before departing at the end of his contract in June to join Australian side Newcastle Jets.

Shaughnessy was a crucial player during Tony Docherty’s two years at the helm at Dens Park.

And the Dark Blues tried to keep the experienced defender when new boss Steven Pressley took over with a host of first-team players having already departed.

However, Shaughnessy’s heart was set on trying something new.

Perfect

And the arrival of his former Southend team-mate Mark Milligan as Newcastle Jets manager opened up the opportunity.

“I was coming to the end of my contract in Scotland,” Shaughnessy told the Newcastle Herald.

“I spoke to an agent over here to see if there were any options at all for something different.

“Millsy had just got the job. It suited him, it suited me. The timing was perfect.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, try something new. I’ve played in Scotland for 15 of the last 16 years.

“It’s totally different coming over here, being hit with the heat. It’s good.”

Tapping up a Tangerine

Shaughnessy made his debut Down Under last Friday as Jets smashed Melbourne Victory 5-2..

The former Dundee skipper revealed he did his homework on the city and the league, tapping into any contact he had.

One of those was a rival in the City of Discovery in Australian international Ryan Strain.

“The opportunity came up and I thought: ‘I can stay in Scotland and do what I have been doing for the last 10 to 15 years’,” he added.

“I wanted a new challenge; something out of my comfort zone.

“I’ve always liked the idea of coming over here and giving it a go.

“I spoke to a lot of Aussie lads who I played with in Scotland.

“I played with Ryan Strain at St Mirren as well as Keanu Baccus and Matt Millar, who played here.

“They spoke very highly of Newcastle as a place and a club.

“My brother [Conor] is at Portsmouth and there are a few Aussies there as well.

“He spoke to them and they were all positive about the league and the club and the city.”

Newcastle Jets are next in action on Saturday at home to Sydney FC. Early risers can see Shaughnessy in action with the match live on TNT Sports at 6am.