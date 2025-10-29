Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star helped sell him on move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star helped sell him on move

The Irishman made his A-League debut last Friday.

Joe Shaughnessy
Former Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
By George Cran

Joe Shaughnessy has revealed getting out of his Scottish football comfort zone was the reason behind his Dundee departure.

The 33-year-old spent two years as club captain with the Dark Blues before departing at the end of his contract in June to join Australian side Newcastle Jets.

Shaughnessy was a crucial player during Tony Docherty’s two years at the helm at Dens Park.

And the Dark Blues tried to keep the experienced defender when new boss Steven Pressley took over with a host of first-team players having already departed.

However, Shaughnessy’s heart was set on trying something new.

Perfect

And the arrival of his former Southend team-mate Mark Milligan as Newcastle Jets manager opened up the opportunity.

Joe Shaughnessy celebrates
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates a Dundee goal at Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I was coming to the end of my contract in Scotland,” Shaughnessy told the Newcastle Herald.

“I spoke to an agent over here to see if there were any options at all for something different.

“Millsy had just got the job. It suited him, it suited me. The timing was perfect.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, try something new. I’ve played in Scotland for 15 of the last 16 years.

“It’s totally different coming over here, being hit with the heat. It’s good.”

Tapping up a Tangerine

Shaughnessy made his debut Down Under last Friday as Jets smashed Melbourne Victory 5-2..

The former Dundee skipper revealed he did his homework on the city and the league, tapping into any contact he had.

One of those was a rival in the City of Discovery in Australian international Ryan Strain.

“The opportunity came up and I thought: ‘I can stay in Scotland and do what I have been doing for the last 10 to 15 years’,” he added.

“I wanted a new challenge; something out of my comfort zone.

“I’ve always liked the idea of coming over here and giving it a go.

“I spoke to a lot of Aussie lads who I played with in Scotland.

Ryan Strain is keen to earn his place in the Dundee United side
Dundee United’s Ryan Strain. Image: SNS

“I played with Ryan Strain at St Mirren as well as Keanu Baccus and Matt Millar, who played here.

“They spoke very highly of Newcastle as a place and a club.

“My brother [Conor] is at Portsmouth and there are a few Aussies there as well.

“He spoke to them and they were all positive about the league and the club and the city.”

Newcastle Jets are next in action on Saturday at home to Sydney FC. Early risers can see Shaughnessy in action with the match live on TNT Sports at 6am.

