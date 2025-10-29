Ref chief tells Dundee that Falkirk penalty decision was wrong

The SFA have told Dundee the controversial penalty decision at Falkirk was wrong.

The Dark Blues led 1-0 when Ethan Hamilton went down under challenge from Kyrell Wilson. Hamilton was booked for a foul. However, replays showed it was Wilson who kicked the Dundee man.

Andrew Dallas on VAR backed referee Ross Hardie’s decision to give a foul for the hosts rather than a spot-kick for the visitors, a decision branded “astonishing” by former ref Bobby Madden.

Dundee would go on to lose the game 2-1.

They requested clarity from SFA head of referees Willie Collum at the start of the week.

Wrong

“[Technical manager] David Longwell spoke to Willie and he was very honest and transparent, he said they got it wrong,” Dark Blues head coach Steven Pressley said.

“He admitted it should have been a penalty kick.

“They’re obviously disappointed they got it wrong but were honest.

“It doesn’t help us now, but I’ve found Willie to be very open and transparent.

“He very much wants to communicate and isn’t one for hiding the truth, he will admit to any poor decision they’ve made.

“So I have no concerns there, the concern is how they can get it wrong in the first place.

“The concern is the communication between the officials and whether they were both looking at the same thing at the same time.

“That’s what I’m unsure about, was the communication between the official and VAR correct at the time?”

VAR experience

Dundee have been at the centre of a number of VAR penalty decisions this season.

Some went in their favour, others against them.

Earlier in the season Collum and the KMI Panel backed Don Robertson’s controversial decision to award Rangers a late penalty at Ibrox that saw the Gers grab a late equaliser.

While VAR came to Dundee’s rescue in their victory over Celtic earlier this month when it corrected a penalty given against them after the ball struck Paul Digby’s face and not his arm.

“VAR has been good against Celtic, not so good against Falkirk or Rangers!” Pressley joked.

“I understand in certain situations there will be controversy because in certain fouls there will be split decisions on whether something should be given or not.

“The thing for me is that last weekend, I don’t think that was one of those cases.

“I thought it was very clear to everyone who saw it that it was a penalty.

“Sometimes you get ones where people will debate and one half believe it was, the other half will say it wasn’t.

“There will be times you have to accept that because some incidents are open to human opinion.

“But on this one, it was very much a penalty kick – and definitely not a booking for Ethan.”

Dundee have no injury worries for the weekend trip to Hearts. On-loan Yan Dhanda, though, can’t feature against his parent club.