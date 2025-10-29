Ref chief tells Dundee that Falkirk penalty decision was wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref chief tells Dundee that Falkirk penalty decision was wrong

The Dark Blues requested clarity from the SFA over the incident.

By George Cran
Willie Collum
SFA Head of refereeing Willie Collum. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The SFA have told Dundee the controversial penalty decision at Falkirk was wrong.

The Dark Blues led 1-0 when Ethan Hamilton went down under challenge from Kyrell Wilson. Hamilton was booked for a foul. However, replays showed it was Wilson who kicked the Dundee man.

Andrew Dallas on VAR backed referee Ross Hardie’s decision to give a foul for the hosts rather than a spot-kick for the visitors, a decision branded “astonishing” by former ref Bobby Madden.

Ethan Hamilton went down after Kyrell Wilson’s challenge in the area – VAR agreed with referee Ross Hardie’s decision to award Falkirk a free-kick. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Dundee would go on to lose the game 2-1.

They requested clarity from SFA head of referees Willie Collum at the start of the week.

Wrong

“[Technical manager] David Longwell spoke to Willie and he was very honest and transparent, he said they got it wrong,” Dark Blues head coach Steven Pressley said.

“He admitted it should have been a penalty kick.

“They’re obviously disappointed they got it wrong but were honest.

“It doesn’t help us now, but I’ve found Willie to be very open and transparent.

“He very much wants to communicate and isn’t one for hiding the truth, he will admit to any poor decision they’ve made.

Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“So I have no concerns there, the concern is how they can get it wrong in the first place.

“The concern is the communication between the officials and whether they were both looking at the same thing at the same time.

“That’s what I’m unsure about, was the communication between the official and VAR correct at the time?”

VAR experience

Dundee have been at the centre of a number of VAR penalty decisions this season.

Some went in their favour, others against them.

Earlier in the season Collum and the KMI Panel backed Don Robertson’s controversial decision to award Rangers a late penalty at Ibrox that saw the Gers grab a late equaliser.

While VAR came to Dundee’s rescue in their victory over Celtic earlier this month when it corrected a penalty given against them after the ball struck Paul Digby’s face and not his arm.

Referee Ross Hardie checks VAR before awarding Dundee a penalty against Livi. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Referee Ross Hardie checks VAR at Dens Park before awarding Dundee a penalty against Livi. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“VAR has been good against Celtic, not so good against Falkirk or Rangers!” Pressley joked.

“I understand in certain situations there will be controversy because in certain fouls there will be split decisions on whether something should be given or not.

“The thing for me is that last weekend, I don’t think that was one of those cases.

“I thought it was very clear to everyone who saw it that it was a penalty.

“Sometimes you get ones where people will debate and one half believe it was, the other half will say it wasn’t.

“There will be times you have to accept that because some incidents are open to human opinion.

“But on this one, it was very much a penalty kick – and definitely not a booking for Ethan.”

Dundee have no injury worries for the weekend trip to Hearts. On-loan Yan Dhanda, though, can’t feature against his parent club.

Conversation