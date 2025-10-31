4 reasons why Dundee can go to table-topping Hearts with no fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 reasons why Dundee can go to table-topping Hearts with no fear

The Dark Blues head to Tynecastle as big underdogs this weekend.

Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game as Dundee beat Hearts in their last encounter. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have no fear going to league leaders Hearts this weekend insists boss Steven Pressley.

The 52-year-old knows better than anyone the kind of atmosphere that can be created at Tynecastle.

Pressley spent six years with the Jambos, the majority of that as captain.

He is aware of exactly what kind of test will be presented by Derek McInnes’s table-toppers on Saturday.

Not only will be there a stiff physical challenge but a big mental one, too, as his struggling Dee aim to upset the odds.

‘Stand up to pressure’

Former Hearts skipper Steven Pressley will return to Tynecastle this weekend with Dundee. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

“We don’t fear these games,” Pressley said.

“We look at them as a real challenge and where we have a chance to eradicate some of the history that has gone before us, in winning games in certain places.

“The game at the weekend is probably the hardest in the league at present, going to Tynecastle and trying to gain points.

“It is a game we look forward to.

“It is still very early but their win against Celtic was a real statement of intent.

“At Hearts you need to create an intimidating Tynecastle and they are doing that with their performances and the way the support has got behind them.

“We have a plan to combat that.

“You can have a good game plan but equally you have to stand up to the physical challenge of Hearts. That is a huge factor.

Hearts celebrate their equaliser at St Mirren – they lead the Premiership by six points. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“My players have to show resilience and strength to stand up to the pressure that Hearts will put us under.

“The mental and physical challenges we are going to face are both going to be huge contributors in us getting any sort of result.”

Dundee are big underdogs for the weekend trip, prices as big as 10/1 at some bookmakers to pick up a shock victory.

But there are some reasons for optimism ahead of a seriously testing encounter.

Relishing underdog status

Dundee’s best performances this season have come in their hardest matches of the season.

Away to Rangers, the Dark Blues were given no hope even if Russell Martin’s side were struggling themselves.

Can Dundee build on their heroics against Celtic?
Dundee celebrate after an incredible win over Celtic. Image: SNS

But they defended impressively and carried a threat in attack. Ryan Astley scored the opening goal and, but for a contentious penalty award, Dundee would have earned a first win at Ibrox in decades.

They went one better against Celtic a couple of weeks back and earned their first win over the Hoops since the 1980s.

That sort of performance will be needed this weekend.

Dundee will have to defend their box with everything they have. But a threat on the counter and at set-pieces is also a must.

The odds are very much stacked against Pressley’s side but they don’t mind that at all.

Hearts form

Derek McInnes is yet to taste defeat as Hearts boss, though they went close to that at St Mirren on Wednesday.

So far they have won 12 games and drawn three in all competitions.

That’s incredible form.

But it must end at some point.

Hearts boss Derek McInnes. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The Jambos’ 26 points at this stage of a season is the most any non-Old Firm club has amassed this century, aside from Aberdeen last season who had 28.

Things started to unravel for Jimmy Thelin’s side at this time last year, however.

The start to the season has been amazing for Hearts and it is truly welcome to see a new challenger at the top.

But someone has to be the party pooper.

And going back further, Hearts are unbeaten in 14 Premiership games. The last team to beat them… Dundee.

Tynecastle record

Pressley has spoken of knocking over decades-old records of beating certain sides.

They managed it against Celtic and they were minutes from doing it at Rangers.

The record away to Hearts does not reach into decades since the last win, the way it does for the other big city clubs.

Murray moves level at the top of the Premiership scoring charts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray finds the net at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

But there is one feat that does stretch back into last century – a surprise victory this weekend would see Dundee earn back-to-back wins over Hearts for the first time since 1998.

The last meeting saw Simon Murray’s first-half strike bag a crucial three points – and did for Neil Critchley as manager.

Dundee also won at Tynecastle in 2022 and are unbeaten in three of the last seven trips there.

A huge amount has changed, however, since Dundee’s win in April. Both bosses in the dugout will be different.

Danny Mullen scored the winner in Dundee's recent clash with Hearts.
Danny Mullen scored the winner for Dundee at Hearts in 2022. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The likelihood is that only three of the Dundee team that day will feature – the other eight who started that day have left.

And, looking at Hearts’ midweek team, only Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin started in last season’s defeat to the Dee.

Changed days for both – but the man who scored the only goal last time is still very much a Dee.

Pressure

One thing this new-look Hearts side have yet to really experience is the pressure of being league leaders at this stage.

Claudio Braga applauds Hearts fans after the midweek draw at St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

The impressive win over Celtic last weekend was a brilliant result.

But suddenly all eyes are on Hearts every week, wondering if they can keep it going.

An early goal could be catastrophic for Dundee; give the crowd encouragement at Tynecastle and it can become a long, long day for the visiting side.

Frustrate and give nothing away, keep the game tight and make home supporters start to worry about dropping more points after drawing in midweek is the task for Dundee.

Stress out the Hearts fans and that can transmit to the players on the field.

Celtic have already cut the gap down by two points since last weekend’s defeat. If it looks like Hearts might drop more points against lowly Dundee, things will get tense at Tynecastle.

The big task for Pressley’s side is to stay in the game as long as possible and use the situation to their advantage.

It is a huge, huge ask – but they rightly should have no fear.

More from Dundee FC

Willie Collum
Ref chief tells Dundee that Falkirk penalty decision was wrong
7
Dundee celebrate at Falkirk
'Everyone must contribute' for Dundee to improve as 'exceptional' loan star hailed
Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star…
Billy Koumetio
Dundee defensive options bolstered as key duo step up fitness
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Falkirk. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat
6
Camperdown Park stadium image
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC bolster new stadium planning team as decision wait goes on
20
Dundee protest after Ethan Hamilton was brought down in the Falkirk box. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee want clarity from SFA over Falkirk penalty decision
3
Connor Allan won the game for Falkirk to leave Dundee reeling. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's bad habits cost them at Falkirk - they must cut them…
2
Dundee protest after Ethan Hamilton was brought down in the Falkirk box. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee penalty decision at Falkirk branded 'astonishing' by ex-FIFA ref
9
Dundee's Paul Digby takes on Falkirk.
Dundee stars urged to learn key lesson after 'great week for the club' ended…
10

Conversation