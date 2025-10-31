4 reasons why Dundee can go to table-topping Hearts with no fear

Dundee have no fear going to league leaders Hearts this weekend insists boss Steven Pressley.

The 52-year-old knows better than anyone the kind of atmosphere that can be created at Tynecastle.

Pressley spent six years with the Jambos, the majority of that as captain.

He is aware of exactly what kind of test will be presented by Derek McInnes’s table-toppers on Saturday.

Not only will be there a stiff physical challenge but a big mental one, too, as his struggling Dee aim to upset the odds.

‘Stand up to pressure’

“We don’t fear these games,” Pressley said.

“We look at them as a real challenge and where we have a chance to eradicate some of the history that has gone before us, in winning games in certain places.

“The game at the weekend is probably the hardest in the league at present, going to Tynecastle and trying to gain points.

“It is a game we look forward to.

“It is still very early but their win against Celtic was a real statement of intent.

“At Hearts you need to create an intimidating Tynecastle and they are doing that with their performances and the way the support has got behind them.

“We have a plan to combat that.

“You can have a good game plan but equally you have to stand up to the physical challenge of Hearts. That is a huge factor.

“My players have to show resilience and strength to stand up to the pressure that Hearts will put us under.

“The mental and physical challenges we are going to face are both going to be huge contributors in us getting any sort of result.”

Dundee are big underdogs for the weekend trip, prices as big as 10/1 at some bookmakers to pick up a shock victory.

But there are some reasons for optimism ahead of a seriously testing encounter.

Relishing underdog status

Dundee’s best performances this season have come in their hardest matches of the season.

Away to Rangers, the Dark Blues were given no hope even if Russell Martin’s side were struggling themselves.

But they defended impressively and carried a threat in attack. Ryan Astley scored the opening goal and, but for a contentious penalty award, Dundee would have earned a first win at Ibrox in decades.

They went one better against Celtic a couple of weeks back and earned their first win over the Hoops since the 1980s.

That sort of performance will be needed this weekend.

Dundee will have to defend their box with everything they have. But a threat on the counter and at set-pieces is also a must.

The odds are very much stacked against Pressley’s side but they don’t mind that at all.

Hearts form

Derek McInnes is yet to taste defeat as Hearts boss, though they went close to that at St Mirren on Wednesday.

So far they have won 12 games and drawn three in all competitions.

That’s incredible form.

But it must end at some point.

The Jambos’ 26 points at this stage of a season is the most any non-Old Firm club has amassed this century, aside from Aberdeen last season who had 28.

Things started to unravel for Jimmy Thelin’s side at this time last year, however.

The start to the season has been amazing for Hearts and it is truly welcome to see a new challenger at the top.

But someone has to be the party pooper.

And going back further, Hearts are unbeaten in 14 Premiership games. The last team to beat them… Dundee.

Tynecastle record

Pressley has spoken of knocking over decades-old records of beating certain sides.

They managed it against Celtic and they were minutes from doing it at Rangers.

The record away to Hearts does not reach into decades since the last win, the way it does for the other big city clubs.

But there is one feat that does stretch back into last century – a surprise victory this weekend would see Dundee earn back-to-back wins over Hearts for the first time since 1998.

The last meeting saw Simon Murray’s first-half strike bag a crucial three points – and did for Neil Critchley as manager.

Dundee also won at Tynecastle in 2022 and are unbeaten in three of the last seven trips there.

A huge amount has changed, however, since Dundee’s win in April. Both bosses in the dugout will be different.

The likelihood is that only three of the Dundee team that day will feature – the other eight who started that day have left.

And, looking at Hearts’ midweek team, only Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin started in last season’s defeat to the Dee.

Changed days for both – but the man who scored the only goal last time is still very much a Dee.

Pressure

One thing this new-look Hearts side have yet to really experience is the pressure of being league leaders at this stage.

The impressive win over Celtic last weekend was a brilliant result.

But suddenly all eyes are on Hearts every week, wondering if they can keep it going.

An early goal could be catastrophic for Dundee; give the crowd encouragement at Tynecastle and it can become a long, long day for the visiting side.

Frustrate and give nothing away, keep the game tight and make home supporters start to worry about dropping more points after drawing in midweek is the task for Dundee.

Stress out the Hearts fans and that can transmit to the players on the field.

Celtic have already cut the gap down by two points since last weekend’s defeat. If it looks like Hearts might drop more points against lowly Dundee, things will get tense at Tynecastle.

The big task for Pressley’s side is to stay in the game as long as possible and use the situation to their advantage.

It is a huge, huge ask – but they rightly should have no fear.