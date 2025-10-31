How Dundee can break 27-year record at Hearts as referee and VAR revealed for capital clash

Dundee head to runaway league leaders Hearts this weekend as big underdogs.

The Dark Blues did win their last trip to Tynecastle with Simon Murray grabbing the only goal of the game.

Plenty has changed since then, however.

Both bosses in the dugout are different, both teams are very different, too.

The Jambos are top of the table, the Dark Blues are second bottom and there are already 17 points between the sides.

Some bookies will give as much as 10/1 for a Dundee victory but could Steven Pressley’s side shock the leaders on his old patch?

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of the capital clash.

Opta insights

None of the last 10 Scottish Premiership matches between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee have been drawn (6 Hearts wins, 4 Dundee) since a 1-1 stalemate in October 2021.

After their 1-0 win in April, Dundee could pick up back-to-back away wins over Hearts in the top-flight for the first time since December 1998.

Heart of Midlothian are now unbeaten in each of their last 14 Scottish Premiership matches (W12 D2), since a 1-0 home loss to Dundee in April, winning eight of 10 games this season – Hearts’ 26 points are their joint-most at this stage of a top-flight campaign this century (also 26 in 2005-06), with Aberdeen last season the only non-Old Firm club to better that tally in the same period (28 points).

Dundee are winless in all five of their away league games this season (D2 L3), their longest wait for a win on the road from the start of a top-flight campaign since 2021-22 (won their sixth) – the Dee could lose four straight away games in the same Scottish Premiership season for the first time since December 2021/January 2022 (5).

Heart of Midlothian pair Lawrence Shankland and Cláudio Braga are the joint-top scorers in the Scottish Premiership so far this season with six goals each – Shankland will be aiming to score in three straight league outings for the first time since May 2024

Team news

Dundee have no injury worries for the trip to Tynecastle but on-loan Yan Dhanda can’t feature against his parent club.

Derek McInnes, meanwhile, has named the same starting XI for the last six matches in a row.

Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren, though, was the only midweek fixture of that run and could bring about some changes this weekend.

Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock and Ryan Fulton will all miss the game for Hearts while centre-back Frankie Kent is nearing a return.

Referee

Both sides have been involved in VAR controversy this week.

The man in charge of the video stuff for this one will be Grant Irvine, assisted by Duncan Nicolson.

Assistant referees are David McGeachie and Craig Ferguson with Kevin Clancy the man in the middle.

Clancy has dished out 20 yellow cards in six games so far this campaign and took charge of the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash between these sides last season.