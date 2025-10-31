How Dundee can break 27-year record at Hearts as referee and VAR revealed for capital clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

How Dundee can break 27-year record at Hearts as referee and VAR revealed for capital clash

The Dark Blues are up against it at the table-topping Jambos.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Steven Pressley will face Hearts gaffer Derek McInnes
Dundee boss Steven Pressley will face Hearts gaffer Derek McInnes this weekend. Image: SNS

Dundee head to runaway league leaders Hearts this weekend as big underdogs.

The Dark Blues did win their last trip to Tynecastle with Simon Murray grabbing the only goal of the game.

Plenty has changed since then, however.

Both bosses in the dugout are different, both teams are very different, too.

The Jambos are top of the table, the Dark Blues are second bottom and there are already 17 points between the sides.

Some bookies will give as much as 10/1 for a Dundee victory but could Steven Pressley’s side shock the leaders on his old patch?

Courier Sport provides all you need to know ahead of the capital clash.

Opta insights

Lawrence Shankland celebrates his spot-kick opener.
Lawrence Shankland has scored in each of his last two appearances and has scored 10 times against Dundee in his career. Image: SNS
  • None of the last 10 Scottish Premiership matches between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee have been drawn (6 Hearts wins, 4 Dundee) since a 1-1 stalemate in October 2021.
  • After their 1-0 win in April, Dundee could pick up back-to-back away wins over Hearts in the top-flight for the first time since December 1998.
  • Heart of Midlothian are now unbeaten in each of their last 14 Scottish Premiership matches (W12 D2), since a 1-0 home loss to Dundee in April, winning eight of 10 games this season – Hearts’ 26 points are their joint-most at this stage of a top-flight campaign this century (also 26 in 2005-06), with Aberdeen last season the only non-Old Firm club to better that tally in the same period (28 points).
  • Dundee are winless in all five of their away league games this season (D2 L3), their longest wait for a win on the road from the start of a top-flight campaign since 2021-22 (won their sixth) – the Dee could lose four straight away games in the same Scottish Premiership season for the first time since December 2021/January 2022 (5).
  • Heart of Midlothian pair Lawrence Shankland and Cláudio Braga are the joint-top scorers in the Scottish Premiership so far this season with six goals each – Shankland will be aiming to score in three straight league outings for the first time since May 2024

Team news

Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda can’t play against Hearts. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee have no injury worries for the trip to Tynecastle but on-loan Yan Dhanda can’t feature against his parent club.

Derek McInnes, meanwhile, has named the same starting XI for the last six matches in a row.

Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at St Mirren, though, was the only midweek fixture of that run and could bring about some changes this weekend.

Calem Nieuwenhof, Finlay Pollock and Ryan Fulton will all miss the game for Hearts while centre-back Frankie Kent is nearing a return.

Referee

Kevin Clancy
Kevin Clancy is in charge for Hearts v Dundee. Image: SNS

Both sides have been involved in VAR controversy this week.

The man in charge of the video stuff for this one will be Grant Irvine, assisted by Duncan Nicolson.

Assistant referees are David McGeachie and Craig Ferguson with Kevin Clancy the man in the middle.

Clancy has dished out 20 yellow cards in six games so far this campaign and took charge of the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash between these sides last season.

