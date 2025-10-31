JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic’s Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United’s loss?

It was good to hear Dundee boy Mark Fotheringham’s praises being enthusiastically sung by Celtic’s new interim boss Martin O’Neill as he was unveiled at Parkhead.

The Irishman spoke glowingly of the self-confidence of his newly appointed coach, and how much he liked him.

Fotheringham has already won plaudits from Celtic fans after their midweek thumping of Falkirk for the enthusiasm he appeared to have engendered in a previously dispirited group of players.

And it made me wonder if Celtic’s gain was Dundee or United’s loss.

Did both city sides miss a trick in the past in overlooking a hometown boy who has coached in the Bundesliga and the English Championship?

Fozzy, who hails from Charleston, has played for both city clubs, but he started his career at Parkhead, where he made three first team outings.

He was taken to Celtic by their well-known former Dundee scout, the late Sean Smith, who also took Ross Wallace, Michael Gardyne, and Simon Ferry from the city to Parkhead.

Fotheringham was sacked as boss at Huddersfield in the Championship in 2023, with the club one point from safety and with a game in hand.

They’ve since gone through managers like I go through chocolate digestives (seven since Fotheringham left), so that’s no major blemish on his CV.

His stock in Germany, where he coached at Hertha Berlin among others, as Felix Magath’s assistant, is high.

He chided me recently for not mentioning him as a candidate for a previous vacancy at Dens, but in my defence, with his coaching CV, by then I thought he had perhaps outgrown his home town clubs and had bigger fish to fry.

There are no bigger fish in Scotland than Celtic, and while his appointment is temporary, it wouldn’t surprise me if they go on a roaring run under Martin O’Neill, in which case, the Dundee man may find himself part of a temporary management and coaching team that becomes somewhat more permanent than first envisaged.

There are no vacancies at Dundee or United currently, but depending on how things work out at Celtic, the Charleston man may well come into the reckoning in future for the main job at one of his hometown clubs.