Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Inside Dundee’s set-piece focus with Luke Graham as youngster quizzed on contract latest

The Dark Blues head to Hearts this afternoon.

By George Cran
Luke Graham
Luke Graham has been a regular for Dundee this season. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS.

Dundee’s focus on set-pieces is paying off, says Luke Graham.

That strength at both ends of the pitch will be important in today’s big test at league leaders Hearts.

Defending well in open play throughout the contest will be crucial if the Dark Blues are to pull off a shock at Tynecastle.

But Graham is confident the Dee can use their set-pieces to become shock troops once more.

The last two outings have seen Dundee take the lead from corners, Clark Robertson nodding in Cam Congreve deliveries both times.

In all competitions they have scored 12 goals from set-pieces, whether corners, free-kicks, long throws or penalties.

Clark Robertson
Dundee opened the scoring from a corner in their last two matches. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

They’ve only scored 17 in total, making that over 70% of their output coming from dead balls.

Paying off

“We work on set-pieces a lot,” Graham said.

“You see it a lot now in the game that so many games are decided by set pieces.

“Against Celtic we go 1-0 up from a set-piece and then the same at Falkirk.

“They are massive and they will help you get points as well.

Luke Graham celebrates
Luke Graham celebrates his first league goal for Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Attacking and defensive, it is nearly every day we’re working on it.

“The manager [Steven Pressley], Barry Nicholson, Scott Paterson and David Longwell are all massive on it. There’s a lot of detail.

“And obviously the rewards are paying off.

“So we just need to keep doing that and keep working on it because you can still get better.

“There is more to come from us.”

Dark Blues confident

Dundee’s set-piece threat has allowed them to make in-roads against the best sides in the country.

Ryan Astley scored a header to take the lead at Rangers while Robertson also nodded in from a corner at home to Celtic.

And Graham admits a repeat show of their fantastic Celtic display will be needed today at Tynecastle.

Asked why Dundee seem to play better against better teams, Graham said: “I can’t even tell you what it is. I don’t even know. It’s hard to explain how it is.

Dundee celebrate their opening goal in victory over Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“We’re confident going into every game that we can get something.

“We aim to keep that up at Hearts.

“They’ve started the season really well.

“They’re playing really good football and obviously the top of the league so it’ll be really tough this weekend.

“They have really good structure. Big threat from set pieces and stuff like that. So I think they’re just pretty much playing perfectly at the minute.

“But we’re all looking forward to it. We’re building towards it.”

New contract for Graham?

Luke Graham has been offered a new contract by Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

Graham has been a regular for Dundee this season, starting 13 of the club’s 14 matches under Steven Pressley.

Such has been his impact on the first team that the Dark Blues are keen to keep the youngster around for longer.

The Scotland U/21 international is contracted to the club until 2027 but talks are under way to extend his stay even longer.

Graham, though, wouldn’t be drawn too much on how those negotiations are going.

“Nothing really. I don’t tend to kind of go into that too much,” he added.

“I just want to keep playing football and playing every week at the minute and that’s all I’m focusing on.

“I’ve been here numerous years now and I really enjoy it.”

Conversation