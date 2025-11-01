Steven Pressley pinpoints where Dundee went wrong as Hearts dish out ‘hammer blow’ thumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley pinpoints where Dundee went wrong as Hearts dish out ‘hammer blow’ thumping

The Dark Blues were distinctly second-best as the league leaders ran out 4-0 winners.

By George Cran
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley watches on as his Dundee side are well beaten by league leaders Hearts. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Dundee let themselves down at Hearts admits Steven Pressley after seeing his side slump to a sixth defeat in 11 Premiership matches this season.

The Jambos ran out comfortable 4-0 winners to move nine points clear at the top of the table.

After containing the home side early on and going close through a Cam Congreve effort that deflected onto the crossbar, the Dark Blues crumbled in the face of the Hearts attack.

The hosts’ first shot on target opened the scoring as Lawrence Shankland was afforded too much space 20 yards out, the marksman finding the inside of the post.

That was on 31 minutes, on 38 it was 2-0. This time from a corner as the ball dropped for Landry Kabore to fire in his first goal in Scottish football from close range.

Shankland
Lawrence Shankland fires Hearts in front against Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

The second period was more of the same with the home side pushing for more goals.

The third came on 56 minutes despite the best efforts of Jon McCracken, who superbly turned a Blair Spittal effort onto the bar. It rebounded to Kabore, though, to knock into the empty net.

Sub Tomas Magnusson then scrambled in the fourth goal, taking advantage of poor defending from a corner.

The scoreline was a deserved one for the league leaders after dominating the entire contest with Dundee distinctly second best.

‘Hammer blow’

“We came here with a genuine quiet belief around maybe getting a result here,” Steven Pressley revealed.

“We’ve demonstrated that against some of the best teams that when we get it right we can be competitive.

“And I thought that we started the game reasonably aggressively in the first 30 minutes.

“We frustrated Hearts without causing them too many problems apart from the Cam Congreve effort.

Landry Kabore knocks in for 2-0. Image: Steve Welsh/PA

“And then we lost a really poor goal and then a second one quite quickly after that.

“One of the real disappointments for me is that we came into this game and we were the only side in the Premiership not to lose a goal from a corner kick.

“And we lost two today.

“The second goal was a real hammer blow.

“You could see the confidence around them at that time and we really struggled to deal with that at times.

“When you come to play the top of the table team, the one thing you can’t do is lose two goals from set plays.

Cam Congreve and Alexandros Kyziridis battle for the ball. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“That’s really disappointing because we really pride ourselves on that organisation.

“That made it a real uphill task for us. And in the end, you know, we found ourselves in the end of a 4-0 defeat against a very good Hearts side.”

Zero shots on target

Defensively Dundee were second-best and combined that with an ineffective attacking display.

Five shots on goal were mustered compared to Hearts’ 17, with no efforts on target.

Congreve did hit the woodwork while Simon Murray had a second-half goal ruled out for offside.

“That’s a massive frustration,” Pressley said of the attacking output from his side.

Dundee’s attack was nullified by Hearts. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“I’m not hiding from the fact that we have to create more opportunities. There’s no doubt.

“We’re trying to find a balance between staying in games, being competitive and creating opportunities.

“But it’s disappointing not to have a shot on target, of course it is.

“We had a really disappointing afternoon at Pittodrie, a very similar result.

“We responded in the best possible manner by winning the game against Celtic at Dens.

“We’ve got to demonstrate that same mentality, that same response, that same resilience.

“There’s no reason why we can’t respond in the best possible way next Sunday.”

Dundee remain in 11th place in the Premiership table, two points ahead of bottom side Livingston.

More from Dundee FC

Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes reveals how Hearts snuffed out Dundee in 4-0 thumping
Luke Graham
Inside Dundee's set-piece focus with Luke Graham as youngster quizzed on contract latest
Mark Fotheringham leads the Celtic warm-up ahead of their midweek win over Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic's Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United's loss?
2
Dundee boss Steven Pressley will face Hearts gaffer Derek McInnes
How Dundee can break 27-year record at Hearts as referee and VAR revealed for…
3
Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
4 reasons why Dundee can go to table-topping Hearts with no fear
3
Willie Collum
Ref chief tells Dundee that Falkirk penalty decision was wrong
10
Dundee celebrate at Falkirk
'Everyone must contribute' for Dundee to improve as 'exceptional' loan star hailed
Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star…
Billy Koumetio
Dundee defensive options bolstered as key duo step up fitness
Dundee boss Steven Pressley at Falkirk. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Dundee are heading in right direction insists Steven Pressley despite Falkirk defeat
6

Conversation