Steven Pressley pinpoints where Dundee went wrong as Hearts dish out ‘hammer blow’ thumping

Dundee let themselves down at Hearts admits Steven Pressley after seeing his side slump to a sixth defeat in 11 Premiership matches this season.

The Jambos ran out comfortable 4-0 winners to move nine points clear at the top of the table.

After containing the home side early on and going close through a Cam Congreve effort that deflected onto the crossbar, the Dark Blues crumbled in the face of the Hearts attack.

The hosts’ first shot on target opened the scoring as Lawrence Shankland was afforded too much space 20 yards out, the marksman finding the inside of the post.

That was on 31 minutes, on 38 it was 2-0. This time from a corner as the ball dropped for Landry Kabore to fire in his first goal in Scottish football from close range.

The second period was more of the same with the home side pushing for more goals.

The third came on 56 minutes despite the best efforts of Jon McCracken, who superbly turned a Blair Spittal effort onto the bar. It rebounded to Kabore, though, to knock into the empty net.

Sub Tomas Magnusson then scrambled in the fourth goal, taking advantage of poor defending from a corner.

The scoreline was a deserved one for the league leaders after dominating the entire contest with Dundee distinctly second best.

‘Hammer blow’

“We came here with a genuine quiet belief around maybe getting a result here,” Steven Pressley revealed.

“We’ve demonstrated that against some of the best teams that when we get it right we can be competitive.

“And I thought that we started the game reasonably aggressively in the first 30 minutes.

“We frustrated Hearts without causing them too many problems apart from the Cam Congreve effort.

“And then we lost a really poor goal and then a second one quite quickly after that.

“One of the real disappointments for me is that we came into this game and we were the only side in the Premiership not to lose a goal from a corner kick.

“And we lost two today.

“The second goal was a real hammer blow.

“You could see the confidence around them at that time and we really struggled to deal with that at times.

“When you come to play the top of the table team, the one thing you can’t do is lose two goals from set plays.

“That’s really disappointing because we really pride ourselves on that organisation.

“That made it a real uphill task for us. And in the end, you know, we found ourselves in the end of a 4-0 defeat against a very good Hearts side.”

Zero shots on target

Defensively Dundee were second-best and combined that with an ineffective attacking display.

Five shots on goal were mustered compared to Hearts’ 17, with no efforts on target.

Congreve did hit the woodwork while Simon Murray had a second-half goal ruled out for offside.

“That’s a massive frustration,” Pressley said of the attacking output from his side.

“I’m not hiding from the fact that we have to create more opportunities. There’s no doubt.

“We’re trying to find a balance between staying in games, being competitive and creating opportunities.

“But it’s disappointing not to have a shot on target, of course it is.

“We had a really disappointing afternoon at Pittodrie, a very similar result.

“We responded in the best possible manner by winning the game against Celtic at Dens.

“We’ve got to demonstrate that same mentality, that same response, that same resilience.

“There’s no reason why we can’t respond in the best possible way next Sunday.”

Dundee remain in 11th place in the Premiership table, two points ahead of bottom side Livingston.