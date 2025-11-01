Derek McInnes reveals how Hearts snuffed out Dundee in 4-0 thumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Derek McInnes reveals how Hearts snuffed out Dundee in 4-0 thumping

The league leaders went nine points clear at the top after sweeping aside Steven Pressley's team.

By George Cran
Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes continued his unbeaten start as Hearts boss by thumping Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Derek McInnes has revealed how Hearts snuffed out Dundee’s counter-attacking threat as they swept aside the Dark Blues at Tynecastle.

The runaway league leaders went nine points clear of Celtic at the Premiership summit as goals from Lawrence Shankland, a brace from Landry Kabore and one from Tomas Magnusson racked up a 4-0 win.

The Dark Blues combined poor defending with a poor attacking display, managing zero shots on target.

And McInnes opened up on how he dealt with Steven Pressley’s side.

“Everybody’s got to look after their own in whatever way they want to do it,” McInnes said post-match.

Hearts ran out 4-0 winners over Dundee.
Hearts ran out 4-0 winners over Dundee. Image: Steve Welsh/PA

“Dundee play a system that allows them to stay in games, ordinarily.

“They play that five-box-one and they’ve got a good counter-attacking threat. Particularly with Westley and Congreve and Simon Murray, who we know well.

“It is a shape to keep you in the game.

“We went 4-4-2 against that. I quite like 4-4-2 against a box, because it still gives you that width.

“We wanted Harry Milne to predominantly give us that width on one side and Spittal to come in and give us the extra body and Kizzee [Kyziridis] playing on the other side.

“We defended well for the majority. I know they had one off the bar with deflection and a couple of set plays.

“But for that side, we stood up to it after the other night.

“It was pleasing. I thought we looked back to being really solid at set plays against.

“Good day.”

Conversation