Derek McInnes reveals how Hearts snuffed out Dundee in 4-0 thumping

Derek McInnes has revealed how Hearts snuffed out Dundee’s counter-attacking threat as they swept aside the Dark Blues at Tynecastle.

The runaway league leaders went nine points clear of Celtic at the Premiership summit as goals from Lawrence Shankland, a brace from Landry Kabore and one from Tomas Magnusson racked up a 4-0 win.

The Dark Blues combined poor defending with a poor attacking display, managing zero shots on target.

And McInnes opened up on how he dealt with Steven Pressley’s side.

“Everybody’s got to look after their own in whatever way they want to do it,” McInnes said post-match.

“Dundee play a system that allows them to stay in games, ordinarily.

“They play that five-box-one and they’ve got a good counter-attacking threat. Particularly with Westley and Congreve and Simon Murray, who we know well.

“It is a shape to keep you in the game.

“We went 4-4-2 against that. I quite like 4-4-2 against a box, because it still gives you that width.

“We wanted Harry Milne to predominantly give us that width on one side and Spittal to come in and give us the extra body and Kizzee [Kyziridis] playing on the other side.

“We defended well for the majority. I know they had one off the bar with deflection and a couple of set plays.

“But for that side, we stood up to it after the other night.

“It was pleasing. I thought we looked back to being really solid at set plays against.

“Good day.”